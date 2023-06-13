Grassroots

Notes from the GAA clubs

Congratulations to Mark who was named on last week’s Tailteann Cup ‘Team of the Week’ after defeating Limerick in the last group game.

Well done to Padraig and all in Kiltegan GAA Club on winning the Dessie Murphy Cup on Saturday evening.

Best of luck to all those currently sitting their Junior and Leaving Certificate.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

BLESSINGTON

What amazing weather we are having, and the Healthy Club are encouraging you to stay safe in the sun. Wear your sun cream and don’t forget to stay hydrated during training. Bring your water bottles and there’s a fresh water tap beside Brew 21 container for refills.

Last Wednesday saw the start of the Junior and Leaving cert and we wish all of you sitting these exams the very best of luck and try not to stress too much.

Also, congratulations to everyone who made their Confirmation last week and we have St. Mary’s senior school making theirs this coming week. We hope that you all have a lovely day.

Earlier on in the week it was with regret that we had to post a statement regarding antisocial behaviour and mindless vandalism up at our grounds. Every member of the club takes great pride in our beautiful pitches and grounds and we have always allowed access to the community while there was no club activity.

But because of a few individuals with their lack of respect for our grounds, if this behaviour continues, we will have no alternative than to keep our gates locked while not in use by the club.

We would ask you to please report to any member of the executive committee if you see any of this unsavoury behaviour so we can try and resolve this issue without the effecting everyone else.

A Few Dates for the Diary

GAA Disco - We’re back with the Blessington GAA Summer disco on Friday, June 23, in St Kevin’s Hall. Tickets for teenage ages 12-15 on sale at club grounds (in front of astro) on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20 and 21 from 6pm to 7pm.

Strictly limited tickets available

Junior disco ages 8-11 is pay at door only. Please note: Fully adult supervision; Tuck shop and cloakroom available; Parents must collect from St Kevin’s Hall; No smoking, vaping, alcohol; Mobile phones not recommended to bring.

Healthy Club - Blessington GAA invites coaches, players and parents to a presentation on concussion in sports. This will be held in the Number 1 School on June 14 at 7.30pm sharp.

Also staying with the Healthy Club, we are delighted to welcome Davina from Leinster Yoga on Thursday evening for an outdoor session on our Astro from 7pm-8pm. This is open to everyone but is strictly over 18’s. Come along and give it a try; you won’t be disappointed. Please bring an exercise mat and we’ll see you then.

Save the Date: July 22, when the lads team up with the lads from Brew 21 for an epic spinathon fundraiser. More details to follow.

Another date for the diary is the juvenile walkathon which takes place on August 26. Again, more details to follow.

Juvenile Boys

Under-11 – Under-11 NKL: Blesso away to Kilcullen on Tuesday evening. Great performance with a big win. First half played against the wind winning a lot of possession keeping the opposition scoreless, we could see the lads were certainly up for this midweek game. Second half lads kicked on and dominated from start to finish. Well done to everyone, thanks to all parents who made the trip. Special thanks to Tomas, Calum, Josh and Ewan for stepping up from the Under-10 to help the lads.

We look forward to the next game.

Under-10s - The Under-10 boys played away to Ardclough in the North Kildare League on Saturday. Having had a number of difficult games against strong Under-11 opposition in Wicklow in recent weeks where the team hadn’t got rewarded for some excellent play, and being down numbers due to holidays, the team stood up and delivered a great overall performance with some excellent score taking, shot blocking and combination play on display.

The most pleasing aspect for the coaches was that, on a day that no substitutes were available, each player contributed to the overall performance.

Training resumes on Monday at 6pm.

Under-8s - Well done to players, coaches and parents for travelling to split venues in Milltown and Eadestown for Under-8 Kildare League. Everyone played brilliantly.

All Stars - On Saturday morning our fabulous All Stars were presented with windcheaters very kindly sponsored by Allen Cranes. We were delighted to have our dear pal Conor visit us with his mam Connie to present these before they all made a trip out to Bray Emmets GAA Club for a fun day.

Blessington GAA All Stars traveled to Bray Emmets GAA Club on Saturday morning for our second Wicklow All Stars Blitz. The All Stars program is designed for children and teenagers with additional needs.

The morning kicked off with lots of fun and games and football skills on display. These games were specifically designed to engage and stimulate the children. It was hugely successful morning for all our fantastic children.

The All Star blitz morning ended with a presentation of certificates by two of Bray Emmets senior players.The children we’re delighted to receive a medal, goodie bag and some delicious ice cream.

The feedback from our parents is nothing but gratitude and appreciation for our club, these children travel on a Sunday morning from all over Kildare and Wicklow to come to our All Stars. We as a club should be so proud that we are doing such good work.

A disability doesn’t have to be a social barrier. Good etiquette begins with inclusion, not exclusion and that’s Blessington GAA Club.

Senior Ladies - Massive Well done to our Senior ladies team who were crowned Division 1 league winners for 2023. Congratulations to the girls and management who were presented with the winning cup on Friday evening.

Under-12 Girls - Super day on Saturday for the Under-12 girls starting off with another impressive performance from the Blue team away v Tinahely. Great team play with everyone working hard for each other and some super scores.

POTM was Doirrean Keane who worked hard for every score.

Next up was the Whites at home v Kilcoole. This was a very tight match with both teams matching score for score with Lucy just clinching the winner in the last few seconds. POTM goes to Caoilainn Keogh who super in forwards

There are definitely some future county players here and very proud coaches

KILBRIDE

Field Day - The Field Day is now fixed for Sunday, June 25, from 2pm, with all funds raised going towards the club’s all-weather facility with hurling/football wall. More Field Day details to follow soon.

We are looking for Field Day raffle donations, contact info@KilbrideGAA.com or call 086 3113443.

Club’s Coffee/Tea Shop – Name - The club’s Coffee/Tea Shop is looking for inspiration.

Yes, we are looking for name suggestions, as many know there is a small shop in the unit, so incorporating this facet into the name might be a good idea. Winner of the name will receive a prize! Email name suggestions to: info@KilbrideGAA.com.

Well Done Wicklow Hurlers - Well done to the Wicklow hurlers. A massive achievement taking home an All-Ireland title in the shape of the Rackard Cup and a great boost to hurling in the county. Congratulations from all within the Cill Bhríde Club.

Latest Lotto Results – June 4, €5050, 10, 12, 17, 31 - NO WINNER; May 28, €5000, 4, 5, 24, 29 - NO WINNER: May 21, €4950, 4, 15, 19, 32 - NO WINNER.

All results can be found on: https://www.kilbridegaa.com/lotto-results/.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

We can look forward to the return of Senior games this weekend as the Junior As host Valleymount this Saturday, June 17, in Coolafancy at with a current throw in time of 7pm. Why not drop over to support the lads on hopefully a lovely sunny evening.

Our juvenile fixtures for the next week start with the Under-12s playing on Friday, June 16, on the Fairgreen at 6.30pm against St Kevins in the PPL league.

The Under-10s are away to Coolkenno on Monday 19th at 6.30pm, also in the PPL League, and finally, our Under-15 Tomnafinogue team are traveling to Blessington next Wednesday, June 21, throw-in at 7pm in Round 7 of the league. Plenty of football on show for the next week.

Golf Classic - Our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball club will take place on Friday, August 4, in Coollattin Golf Club. Tee times are between 10am through to 5pm, following a day on the course there will be a presentation evening on the 19th hole - always a great end to the day.

The cost of entering a team will remain at €200. To book a tee time or if you wish to sponsor a tee box, please contact Miley O’Keefe on 087 9849999 or Michael Gregan on 087 9217274. Slots are filling up fast as the date gets closer so don’t miss out on what is always a great day and an even better night!

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen. This is open to all members of the community, new walkers /joggers always welcome.

Facebook - Make sure to follow our Facebook page which is kept up to date with all fixtures, results and club news.

VALLEYMOUNT

Our Lotto draw was held last weekend. There was no winner of the jackpot. The numbers were 2, 16, 20 and 21. The three €25 winners were: Peter Byrne, Mary Carroll and Claire and Kevin Reid.

Tickets are €2 and available from all members. The next lotto draw will take place on Saturday 24th June with a jackpot of €4,200. If you would like to buy a yearly ticket, please contact Michael Nolan on 087 2964476.

Best of luck to the Division 2 lads who play Shillelagh-Coolboy this Saturday, away, at 7pm. All support welcome.

The Valleymount Ladies 25th reunion will take place Sunday, June 25, at 3pm in the clubhouse. Everyone welcome.

ST. PATRICK’S

It was a relatively quiet week on the pitch for our teams, but it was very busy off it, with our very successful Family Fun Day taking place on Saturday, along with an enjoyable awards presentation.

Our Family Fun Day took place over the past weekend. It was a great day, with some of our youngest members enjoying some great activities throughout the day. It

On Saturday, we all had our social awards night. Congratulations to all the award winners. Dèjá Vu finished off a great day for the Club. Thanks a million to everyone who made our Family Fun Day and presentation night such a success.

County Representatives - Well done to the Wicklow Under-14 All-Ireland champions who had a huge victory on Saturday. Congratulations to our own Rose Donoghue, Meg Carey and Emma Lalor who were all part of the winning squad.

Unfortunately, the Wicklow Ladies suffered a tough defeat to Tyrone on Sunday, 3-10 to 1-10. Our club players involved were Ellen Griffin, Sarah Evans, Lucy Dunne and Isobel Ledesma.

Fixtures this weekend

Friday, June 16 - Division 1 Senior Football League, Venue: Wicklow Town, St Patrick’s v. Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny)

Saturday, June 17 - Division 3 Football League, Venue: Wicklow Town, St Patrick’s v. Tinahely, 6pm (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Lotto - St Patrick’s GAA Club lotto draw took place on Monday, June 5. The numbers drawn were as follows: 2, 9, 10 and 23 with the bonus number 28. The match-five jackpot of €10,000 had no winners. The match-four jackpot of €7,500 had no winners and the match-three of €250 had two winners: Patricia Shorthall and Jim Browne.

The next draw will take place on June 12. The match-five jackpot will be €10,000.The match-four jackpot will be €7,500. Match-three will be €250. Don’t forget Monday night is lotto night. All links and details can be found online. All tickets can be purchased online or from our online mobile lotto sellers: Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477.

We are currently recruiting online mobile lotto sellers. If interested in assisting with the online mobile lotto selling please contact us. The St Patrick’s GAA Club fundraising lotto draws which run on a weekly basis play a huge part in the club’s fundraising efforts. You can now offer your support by playing online.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.

NEWTOWN

Newtown GAA Lotto - The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 5, 6, 11 and 12. There were three match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €8,400.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, June 12.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

A big thank you to John Healy, Noel Doyle, Jim Sullivan and Michael Kelly for clearing trees from the sideline of the pitch over the weekend.

Under-11- Team 1 is playing at Home on Wednesday against Rathnew 2. Throw-in 6.30pm. Meeting at 6.10pm.

Team 2 away to Kiltegan, throw-in 7pm Meet at 6.40pm. With such a long journey we would suggest car pooling where available.

A great win for the Under-15s last Friday against Ashford. The lads battled hard and eventually got over the line on a scorching hot evening!

Mikey Daly was quality in goal, pulling off a number of good saves. Mikey Synnott and Dayle Carthy marshalled the back line brilliantly. Aidan Heffernan, Oisin Duffy and Max Roche worked their socks off in attack and defence. Next match is at home to Kilcoole on the 21st.

Our Gaelic4Mothers&Others have been invited to take part in this year’s South Leinster G4M&O blitz in Celbridge, this coming Saturday, June 17.

Let’s hope the sun stays shining for what is planned to be a great day of Gaelic and craic. Training Tuesday evening at 7.30pm, Newtown GAA pitch. New members are always welcome. No experience necessary.