Grassroots

Tom Moran of Western Gaels tries to fend off ARP's Conor Doyle, with Liam Murphy closing in.

We had our Kellogg’s Cul Camp last week and the rain didn’t do us any favours. Everyone enjoyed it as best they could, and we thank everyone who took part including all the brilliant coaches.

There is a dual camp (football and hurling) from August 21 to 25 with places available. You can book your childs place on www.gaa.ie/kellogsculcamp.

We are happy to announce we will be working in conjunction with our friends in Blessington FC and Blessington rugby to help spur on a campaign to help ‘tackle concussion head on’ in our clubs.

Communication is vital and we will work closely on this campaign. We will be providing further information evenings for parents and coaches going forward so watch this space. #working together for the safety of our players. We are community.

Kiltegan's Padraig Byrne can't wait to get into the game against Bray Emmets.

Senior Men

The team are busy preparing for their upcoming championship which starts the August Bank Holiday weekend. First match is in Aughrim on August 5 at 5pm against Bray Emmets.

The team and management along with the staff of Brew 21 Blessington have come together for a charity event that will help raise funds for their club and their chosen charity West Wicklow Cancer Support The aim of this charity is to provide emotional & practical support to anyone affected in any way by cancer.

The team will split into two groups (older v younger) and will take part in time trials throughout the day. This promises to be a great day by bringing our GAA club and community together. Please come along on July 22 to either Brew 21 Main Street Blessington or Dunnes Stores Blessington to support everyone involved. Thank you.

Junior C

Our Junior C team lost their final Division 4 game at home to Dunlavin on Thursday evening last 4-11 to 1-6. However, a county league quarter-final had already been achieved by topping the West section. Next game is home to Rathnew next Thursday evening at 7.30pm in the quarter-final of Division 4.

Team: Barry Behan; Peter O’Connell, Barry O’Donovan, Sean Ellis; Jordan Lynch (0-2), Kevin Cooney, Fionn O’Donovan; Thomas Fisher (0-1), Jack Hardy (0-2); Conor Keogh, Alan Ellis, Brian Richardson; Adam Murphy (1-1), Warren McDonagh, Conor Dolan. Subs: Stephen Flanagan, Jake McGuire, Cathal Phibbs, David Williamson.

Under-15 Boys

Well done to Under-15s who won their first championship match against AGB. Final score: 5-18 to 4-11. Next match this Friday, July 21, at home to Éire Óg.

Academy

The Blesso Blues Academy ran a colouring competition for Junior Infant classes in the Schools in Blessington. We had over 100 entries. A big thanks to all schools for participating.

The overall winners were Tommy Tisdale from Blessington Educate together NS and Leah Kelly Harney from St. Mary’s Junior School with prizes also awarded to Dubhlainn Smth St. Mary’s Junior School, Paul Moisa Blessington No. 1 School, Karl Mac Cumascaigh Gaeilscoill Na Lochanna and Chloe Flynn St. Mary’s.

Well done to all for participating and a big thanks to our sponsor Infinity Motors for supplying prizes for all our winners. Also, thanks to Craig Maguire for presenting prizes.

Junior Ladies

Played at home against Kilcoole on Sunday 9th and a great turnout with 26 girls togging out and three injured girls supporting. The team worked hard throughout but were beaten by a stronger team. Next game is on Sunday 23rd at home against Newtown. Time to be confirmed.

The team would like to thank everybody that helped and supported a really fun Bingo night on Friday 14th and to everybody for their generous donations of prizes. It was a really enjoyable evening.

Thanks to Hennessey’s for hosting the night and for Ronan Hennessey for giving a generous donation, Ivan Smith for the loan of the speaker system, Sarah Clarke, Laurna Flannigan, Roisin Doyle Georga Mae Keely and Grace McGarr for selling tickets. Well done to Sinead Johnston and Michelle Richardson for running an enjoyable night.

Under-12 Girls Blue

Well done to our Under-12 girls Blue team playing Tinahely at home in really difficult conditions. The captain, Kate O’Donovan, led the team out in the wind and rain which just did not let up at all.

Everyone supported each other great out there; we were tight on numbers so the pressure was on for all to perform for the entire game. Some great teamwork displayed.

Too hard to pick POTM - it goes to every one of them for their effort and dedication playing in that weather. Well done girls. Thanks to Tinahely for travelling and to our terrific supporters on the sideline, fair play to you all.

Under-12’s Girls White

Well done to our Under-12 girls White team last weekend. Led out by captain Katie Doyle, playing Valleymount at home. We were slow to get going but we took off in the second quarter.

Coaches are really proud of each and every one of them, they showed great skill, teamwork and determination. Thanks to Valleymount for a great game of football. Joint POTM goes to Quin Benson and Maisie Callaghan. Brilliant play and great effort by all.

Thanks to the parents for coming to cheer them on and to the wider group who came up to support their teammates.

Healthy Club

Blessington GAA is proud to announce our second inclusive Cúl Camp. Please contact us if you know of anyone who would be interested. The camp is open to the wider community. Camp takes place on August 8 and 9, from 10am-11.30am.

Yoga will continue this coming Thursday on our Astro (weather permitting) or else we will go to the No.1 school hall. Apologies for any confusion last Thursday but we thank the senior lads for giving up the gym so our class could go ahead. See you all on Thursday!

Condolences

The club wish to offer their sincere condolences to Bernard Higgins and family on the recent passing of his Father Jim Higgins from Dunlavin. The Higgins family have been a big part of our club with all the boys having played for teams and Bernard involved with coaching. Our thoughts are with you all at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raih a anam

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 3767534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais).

Olivia Kinsella 086 0308395 for all lgfa related. Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

BALLYMANUS

The Junior game against Tinahely was called off on Monday night as the pitch was unplayable and was moved to Monday 17th. Result can be found on our social media pages. The Juniors will also play Coolkenno at home on Thursday 20th at 8pm.

Save The Date! The club field day and ice cream party to raise money for Down Syndrome Wicklow, will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 1-4pm in Ballymanus GAA Field. BBQ, music, inflatables, hang tough, tug of war, kids matches, sweets, ice cream, guess the weight of the sheep and so much more. Please show your support for this worthy cause.

Congratulations to John Keenan who will referee the 2023 All Ireland Senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Kilkenny. A very well-deserved honour. Well done, John.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Golf Classic & Raffle: Our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball club will take place on Friday, August 4, in Coollattin Golf Club.

Tee times are between 10am through to 5pm, followed by a presentation evening. The cost of entering a team will remain at €200. To book a tee time or if you wish to sponsor a tee box please contact Miley O’Keefe on 087 9849999 or Michael Gregan on 087 9217274.

Running up to the day we will be selling Raffle tickets for €2 a line for numerous prizes but the top prize is a framed original Ireland rugby playing jersey worn by Andrew Porter and it’s signed by some of the Irish rugby team.

The draw will take place on the night of the Classic so contact any committee member from any of the clubs to get your name in the hat.

Shillelagh Coolboy GAA Club would like to extend their sincere condolences to the Lennon family, Coolboy, on the passing of Joe. Joe was a former player and lifelong supporter of the club whose family continues to be very active in the juvenile club.

Ar dheis Dè go raibh a anam.

We would also like to send our condolences to the family of Tommy Gaynor who passed away last week, Tommy was a well-known character and too will be missed. May both Joe and Tommy rest in peace.

Kelloggs Cúl Camp

We are hosting Kellogs Cúl Camps from August 21 to 25. Please ensure you book early to avoid disappointment.

Gravel kickers with Jimmy is a walking\jogging group open to all members of the community and is held every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen. All welcome.

Healthy clubs

The Healthy Clubs committee have organised a fabulous Walk and Talk event running for the next three weeks on the new walking track in Coolafancy. This event is open to all ages of the community and to people of all abilities, so please come along and support the event.

COOLKENNO

Golf classic

Due to the inclement weather conditions our golf classic was postponed on Friday last. It will now take place this Friday, July 21, once again in Coollattin Golf Club.

Field day

Our annual Field Day also fell victim to the weather on Sunday. That has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 30, commencing at 1.30pm.

Presentation

Cathaoirleach CLG Chill Mhantáin, Damien Byrne, presented the Timmins Cup to our captain, John Gregan, on Friday night in Coolkenno Community Field.

Míle buíochas do Damien as teacht chun an corn a bhronnadh. Afterwards, there was finger food and ceol in the Crablane. It was nice to celebrate the success, our third Roinn II triumph in 10 years (2013, 2019, 2023). Focus now shifts to our first-round championship clash with Hollywood.

Lató an chlub

There was no winner of our lotto jackpot last week. The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 7 and 8. The winners of the €25 lucky dip were Mabel Griffin, Gertie Keogh, Pat O’Shea and Paddy Comiskey. Maith sibh!

NEWTOWN

Our draw for All-Ireland tickets will be held on Friday, July 21, at 7pm in the clubhouse. €5 per person, members only.

Only one entry per person. Names and money to be paid before Thursday, July 20, to Robert Nolan or James Kelly.

The Under-14s are playing against AGB on Wednesday at 6.30pm at home. Best of luck to the girls and management.

Newtown GAA Lotto

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 4, 8, 26 and28. There were two match-three winners.

This week’s jackpot is €9,900.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm. Tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, July 17.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.