Grassroots

Bray Emmets and Kilcoole players battle for the breaking ball during the IHC game in Echelon Park Aughrim last weekend.

Super performance from the Junior team who bet Kiltegan on Thursday evening to claim a spot in the Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup League final against Donard on Tuesday. Result can be found on our social media accounts.

The best of luck to the Intermediate team who begin their championship campaign against Barndarrig on Sunday, August 6, at 12pm in Annacurra.

Save The Date! The club field day and ice cream party to raise money for Down Syndrome Wicklow, will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 1-4pm in Ballymanus GAA Field. BBQ, music, inflatables, hang tough, tug of war, kids matches, sweets, ice cream, guess the weight of the sheep and so much more. Please show your support for this worthy cause.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

BLESSINGTON

We’ll start with a save the date for our Juvenile 24 walkathon which takes place on Saturday, August 26. This event is kindly sponsored by Renault and Sports Direct. Keep an eye on our social media for further updates.

Senior Men

The team played a couple of challenge matches last week in preparation for their upcoming championship. Their first game is this coming Saturday August 5th at 5pm against Bray Emmets. It would be great to see as much support as possible in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Get your blue and white flags ready to cheer on the team and management.

Junior C

Our C team went into this County League Division 4 semi-final as underdogs against their Junior A opponents Knockannana on Thursday night last in Hollywood.

The game was tight all through with the margin of our lead fluctuating over the hour from one to three points. We led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time and survived a sin bin on forward Finn Behan in that first half.

The second halve was nip and tuck right up to the last ten minutes until Thomas Fisher landed a great goal in the final quarter.

Blessington: Robert Walsh; Peter O’Connell, Glen Farrell, Sean Ellis; Jordan Lynch, Barry O’Donovan, Daniel Halpin; Thomas Fisher (1-1), Sean Mescal (0-1); Finn Behan (0-2), Alan Ellis, Brian Richardson (0-1); Michael Nugent (0-3, 3f), Warren McDonagh, Conor Dolan (0-1, f). Subs: Damien Breen, Matthew King, Fionn O’Donovan, Stephen Flanagan, Cian Long, Adam Murphy.

U15A Boys

Blessington had a comfortable win in the second-round match in their championship by beating Éire Óg with a score of 6-20 to 1-4. Well done lads.

U13 Boys White

Our U13s White team travelled out to Ballinakill on Monday last to play St Pats U13 A team in the summer series. As this is our U12 team the year difference really stood out physically and it was a tough night at the office, but we’ll learn a lot from it. The lads never gave up right to the end. Special mention to Kyle Kinane who battled from start to finish. Big thanks to all the parents who travelled out much appreciated.

U12s Boys

Thanks to all for travelling to Éire Óg last weekend. Unfortunately, the result didn't go our way, but the lads worked hard and kept going till the final whistle. POTM tonight was Kayden. With the championship coming up in the next couple of weeks, it's important that all the lads come training.

U11 Boys

Wicklow league U11 on Thursday evening. Great performances by this team. Started the game strong playing with the wind we started to pick off some good scores combined with our tacking we built up a big lead before half-time.

Second half AGB stepped up a gear and made life difficult with some lovely scores taken. The lads re-adjusted and all players made a huge contribution winning the dirty ball when it mattered most and seeing out the game with a win.

Nasty conditions, must be said, great performance from both teams. Thanks to AGB for travelling down. Thanks to John Magee for stepping into ref the game.

Our most competitive game of the season. Well done lads.

Ladies Football

Junior Ladies

Mixed results this week the girls put in a strong display away against Clan na Gael on Thursday 27th but ultimately came up short but the effort and work rate was super. On Sunday 30th the team with the help is Sadhbh Keenan put in their best performance of the year to come away with a three-point win. Really good turnout for both games with 20 and 22 players togging out.

Next up is Newtown at home on Thursday 3rd at 8.45pm, and St Laurence's away on Tuesday 8th at 7.30pm.

U12 Girls White

Well done to our U12 girls White team yesterday morning, playing AGB away. A long drive but it was certainly worth it! Led out by captain Quinn Benson, the girls did us - the coaches, themselves and Blesso proud, it was a really exciting game of football, the two teams were very well matched. A great game.

Thanks to the wider group of U12s for helping out today. The whole team were encouraging and supporting each other all the way through which is always great to see. POTM goes to Alannah Hill, great skill shown, well done.

Thanks to AGB for a great game and as always to the parents for managing to get the girls there. These kind of matches are worth the travel, the experience gained is really showing

U12 Blue

Well done to our U12 girls Blue team on Friday evening playing Baltinglass away. What a game! Led out by captain Layla Fisher, they showed excellent teamwork out there. Both teams battled it out brilliantly. It was a really enjoyable evening of football.

This group are really maturing as a team, we’re very proud of them. As always, it’s hard to choose POTM but coaches agreed it goes to Mollie Daniels who showed great strength and determination in the half forward line moving into Mid Field. Thanks to all the parents for their support, And thanks to Baltinglass for a great match.

Healthy Club

We continued with our outdoor yoga class on Thursday evening and we were delighted to do it on the Astro pitch as it was such a beautiful evening. There are only two classes left so don’t be disappointed and come along with your mat this Thursday 7pm-8pm

All Stars

Another rainy Sunday for our All Stars but that didn’t stop them from having fun. There will be no all stars next weekend for the long weekend. We will take a break before Cul camp starts on Tuesday 8th and 9th of August. There is still some availability and you can contact Karen on 086 892 4292 to book your child’s place.

Condolences

Our sincere sympathies to our two former players Peter and Fergus Daly and sisters Eithne and Freda on the sad passing of their dad Peter, senior and also to Peter’s sister, Eileen .

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Our Junior As begin their championship campaign this Saturday where they will take on Ballinacor in Annacurragh at 6pm. The lads have been training hard and recently even travelled to Loughlinbridge for their last practice match last Thursday night before the championship begins. Come along on Saturday evening to see them in action!

Our Junior Ds are due to travel to Avoca on Thursday the 3rd August for a practice match, please check our Facebook page to confirm throw in Time.

NOW for a great way to Kick off the Bank Holiday weekend….

Our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball Club will take place this Friday the 4th August in Coollattin Golf Club, Tee times are between 10am through to 5pm, followed by a presentation evening, With music by Forever Young and the amazing raffle and Auction. The cost of entering a team will remain at only €200. To book a tee time please contact Miley O’Keefe 0879849999 or Michael Gregan 0879217274.

Golf Classic Raffle Prizes

The Raffle tickets are available at a cost of just @€2 a line for numerous prizes but the top prizes are as follows

1st Prize: A framed original Ireland rugby players jersey worn by none other than prop Andrew Porter which is also signed by numerous Irish rugby players.

2nd Prize: Overnight stay for four in the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey

3rd Prize: Full service from VASS Motors Ballinglen

4th Prize: 2 tickets to a Des Willboughy Promotions Show including dinner in the Ashdown Hotel, Gorey.

Plus many many more prizes. The draw will take place on the night of the Classic so if you are not there in the night and want to be in with a chance of winning any of these amazing prizes you can contact any committee member from either the handball or GAA clubs to get your name in the hat.

We would like to take this opportunity firstly thank our generous sponsor’s for donating the numerous prizes for the raffle and also to the many companies and individuals for sponsoring the tee boxes who’s names will be displayed at the tee boxes on the day.

We would also like to acknowledge both committees for all their efforts and hard work organising this event, which is as much a community social event as it is a club fundraiser. We hope you will support the event either on the green or at the raffle and make it a great day and night for one and all. Hopefully the sun will be shining!

All-Ireland Ticket Members Draw

Following our club members draw to purchase the allocated All-Ireland tickets we would like to congratulate the winner and hope they enjoyed the action-packed games.

Hurling Ticket Winners

2 Tickets: Sheila O’Keeffe

1 Ticket: Richard Walsh

Football Ticket Winners

2 Tickets: Sharon Dempsey

1 Ticket: Mark Dempsey

Kelloggs Cúl Camp

We are hosting Kelloggs Cúl Camps from 21st to 25th August , please ensure you book early to avoid disappointment.

Gravel Kickers

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy is a walking\jogging group open to all members of the community and is held every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen. All welcome.

Coolafancy Walk & Talk

The healthy clubs committee have organised a fabulous Walk & Talk event on the new walking track in Coolafancy this Thursday evening at 7. This event is open to all ages of the community of all abilities, so please come along and support the event. The aim is hopefully to continue with the walking group as with Gravel Kickers In Shillelagh if the interest is there so come along and show your support!

DUNLAVIN

Lotto: We had no winner of last week's lotto of €6,200. Numbers drawn: 2, 9, 13, 14. This week’s jackpot: €6,400. Many thanks for your continued support!

Golf classic: Once again, our annual golf classic was a huge success. We were blessed with the weather for the day.

A huge thanks to all teams who participated on the day, to all our tee box sponsors, our main sponsor Amazon Developments and to Centra for the goody bags and snacks and to Tom O’Neill Golf for sponsoring the longest drive and nearest the pin prizes.

Well done to our winners!

Mens longest drive: Stephen Patterson

Ladies longest drive: Sarah Callery

Mens nearest the pin: Dinny Walsh

Ladies nearest the pin: Breda Walsh

Winners:

1st: Dinny Walsh - 98pts

2nd: Seanie Phelan - 95 pts (better back 9)

3rd: Joe Mills - 95 pts

Dunlavin GAA history group

Our history group are asking if any one would be interested in joining the sub committee to research and help with updating-publishing the history of Dunlavin gaa book. Particularly any students/young people that would have an interest in this area. Please PM the page if you are interested in getting involved.

Senior team news

Another fantastic win for the second team over Avondale in the Division 4 Finan cup semi-final sees them into the final against Blessington! The scoreline was 2-10 to 1-10.

The final is scheduled for this Thursday 3rd August in Ballinakill at 7.30pm.

Its championship time for our first team, up first for the lads in Round 1 is Baltinglass, this Saturday 5th at 7pm in Aughrim.

All support for both teams is much appreciated!

Juveniles

Big plans and a lot of work going on in the background for a finals and fun day for all our juveniles. Keep an eye on socials for updates on what will be a fantastic day for all!

St Nicks Juveniles

Fixtures

Monday 31st July - Minor A C'Ship Grp 2, Rd 4. St. Nicholas v St. Kevins in Dunlavin at 7.30pm

Wednesday 2nd Aug - U15A C'Ship Rd3. Tomnafionague v St.Nicks in Tinahely at 7.30pm

U15D C'ship Rd 3. Avondale v St.Nicholas in Avondale at 7.30pm.

Keep an eye on the page for any changes/updates to fixture times & dates

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com wheòre you can purchase lotto tickets, register & pay membership fees & also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie

COOLKENNO

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH: Our Intermediates’ Championship 2023 journey begins this Sunday in Baltinglass versus Hollywood. Throw-in is at 3pm. Big turn out needed to support our boys against opposition who were operating at a higher division in the league. Bí ann! Be there!

FIELD DAY: Unfortunately, our Field Day had to be postponed for the second time, again due to the adverse weather conditions. It has been rescheduled for Sunday the 14th of August.

LATÓ AN CHLUB: There was no winner of our lotto jackpot of €11300 last week. The numbers drawn were 6, 18, 25 and 27. Our lucky dip winners were Billy Lucas, Eamonn Dolan, Robbie Carter and Denis Byrne. Maith sibh!

NEWTOWN

The 8/10's girls travelled to Kilcoole on Saturday to take on the local rivals, plus Clan na Gael and Rathnew. The girls were excellent as per usual. I can't fault their attitude. All the matches were played in great spirits.

We would like to wish Izzy a speedy recovery, she fractured a finger during the week.

Newtown GAA Healthy Clubs team were delighted to bring the Irish Heart Foundation Health Bus to Newtown, providing Free blood pressure and pulse checks to the community.

There was a great uptake on the day and thank you to everyone who turned out to support this community initiative. Special thanks to the Irish Heart Foundation for providing such a fantastic service to raise awareness around Heart Health.

To the beautiful nurses, Ann and Catherine, who put everyone at ease and provided valuable information and Peter for his friendly disposition and for manning the health bus. Nicola from the Southeast Technological University was on hand to carry out confidential surveys and many thanks to everyone who participated. A special thanks to Gerry Carroll from the Druids Well for the use of his facilities, which is very much appreciated.

Newtown GAA Lotto

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 2, 3, 27, 30. There were no match 3 winners. Match 3 this week €600.

This week’s jackpot is €10,500.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday the 24th of July.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.