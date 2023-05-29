Grassroots

News from the GAA clubs

Pure joy for the Wicklow Blue hurlers after their Corn Michael Feery Celtic Challenge final victory over Monaghan in Abbotstown on Sunday.

Both of our adult football teams continued their winning run with two good wins last week.

On Thursday night our Junior ‘D’ football team had a convincing win over Barndarrig away on a score line of Aughrim 9-13, Barndarrig 1-6. This was another good win for a team that are improving with every outing and great credit to all involved.

On Saturday last our Junior ‘A’ team had a good win again away to Carnew. This was a close enough game, but this group of players worked hard and took their scoring chances well to come away with a good win on a score line of Aughrim 3-10, Carnew 1-6. Great performance away from home and well-deserved win.

BLESSINGTON

The beautiful weather looks like it’s to continue well into this week, The HCT are advising everyone to stay safe in the sun this summer. Be sure to wear sun block, a hat and remember to stay well hydrated, there is a fresh drinking water tap beside the Brew 21 container for refills.

Also, we ask that drivers be mindful when entering and leaving to drive slowly as there are plenty of people around the grounds and if you would reverse park, it would be very much appreciated.

St Mary’s Junior school held their annual marathon on a very sunny Friday. Huge thanks to Aaron, Aibhe and Paige for helping to give the kids their medals. These young teenagers are a great role models for the kiddos. Fair play. Well done to all.

Senior Men

There was a huge disappointment on Sunday morning after the lads made the early trip out to Wicklow Town to play St. Pats. After leading going into half-time it just didn’t continue in the second half. Keep the heads up lads and put it behind you.

Some of the team and management will head to Killarney for the June Bank Holiday weekend to take part in the Killarney 7s competition. This is only the second year that this competition has run, and we’re delighted that the lads will be taking part. We wish you all the very best of luck and we’ll keep everyone up to date with everything that’s happening on all of our social media outlets.

Junior A

Our Junior ‘A’ team recovered from being 1-8 to 0-2 down at half-time to almost catch St Pats. The game was played at home on Friday night, St Pats winning in the end by 1-11 to 1-9, as we let them off the hook, kicking 14 wides to their three. It was one of those evenings.

However, it was great to see both Kevin John Rodgers and Martin Shannon back and there two particular highlights to mention. Curtis Geraghty hit a super goal, one of his best ever, to bring us right back into the game, while Sean Byrne, playing at full-back, kicked one of his once-a-year monster points. Many thanks to Dessie Nolan for umpiring.

Team: Jonathan Behan; Glen Farrell, Sean Byrne (0-1), Peter O’Connell; Ruairi Finan, Ethan Cotter, Martin Shannon (0-1); Lukas Sarkauskas, Thomas Fisher; Kevin John Rodgers (0-1), Alan Ellis (0-1), Finn Behan (0-2); Dylan Friel, Curtis Geraghty (1-0), Jordan Nolan (0-1). Substitutes: Bryan Carroll (0-2), Daniel Halpin, Conor Dolan.

Junior C

Our Junior ‘C’ team despite being short several regulars had a fine win away on Tuesday evening last in Dunlavin in Division 4. We led 4-6 to 1-3 at half-time, winning in the end by 5-12 to 3-9, Finn Behan being top scorer with 2-4.

A special word for two defenders who got forward in the second half and notched a point each, Sean Ellis and Peter O’Connell. There is a break now for the Leaving Cert.

Squad: Rob Walsh; Peter O’Connell (0-1), Damien Breen, Sean Ellis (0-1); Jake McGuire , Kevin Cooney, Glen Farrell (0-1); Jack Hardy, Lukas Sarkauskas (1-0); Finn Behan (2-4), Alan Ellis, Michael Nugent (0-3); Daniel Halpin, Warren McDonagh (1-1), Cian long (1-0). Subs: Cathal Phibbs, David Breen (0-1), Conor Dolan.

Juvenile Football

Under-15 D

The Under-15 D team travelled to Ballymoney to take on Arklow. It was a top-of-the-table clash and a repeat of last year’s Under-13 county final. The lads delivered a top performance to come away with a big win. Everyone played well on the night.

Final score: Blessington 6-16, AGB 2-3.

Under-12 boys

Our Under-12s played Tinahely at home on Saturday in the Under-12 PPL. Missing a few players but still had 17 togged out. First half we just weren’t at the tempo we would normally be but a quick chat at half-time and a much better performance. Well done to Tinahely on a great display and we go again Monday night away to AGB.

Under-11 NKL

Blessington Vs Round Towers Kildare

Tough day in that heat; these lads gave their all. A slow start in the first half we struggled to get to grips with the heat and fast play from Round Towers. We regrouped at half-time and hit the second half fast dominating for the next 10 minutes.

Winning their kick-outs combined with fast attack we came back into the game. As the second half moved on, Round Towers started to come back into game and finished strong.

Final score: Blessington 20, Round Towers 39.

Well done to the lads we will learn and regroup for next week's big game. Thanks to all the parents for support on the day.

Thanks to John Magee for taking time out to ref today’s game.

Under-9s

The fabulous weather was matched by fabulous football on Saturday morning! Well done to our Under-9s who played two Wicklow Go Games matches against Hollywood - two super matches with lovely skills on display – the passing and point taking was particularly impressive - well done all

Under-7s

The Under-7s had a busy week with an away match in Eadestown on Thursday evening and an away match in Hollywood last weekend.

Great effort from all teams and very lucky with the weather. Thanks to Eadestown and Hollywood for hosting and to Max Power for helping in goals

Ladies Football

Senior Ladies

Our Senior ladies kept their winning streak alive last Sunday evening as they played St. Pats away. We started out well scoring a few points but then Pats dug in and defended strong using the size of their pitch to their advantage.

Both teams traded points throughout the first half, and it was level at half-time 0-5 to 0-5. In the second half Blessington found their way through the Pats defence and started to rack up the scores. This was a great team performance with everyone backing each other up and encouraging one another. Final score: Blessington 1-15, St. Pats 1-6.

Scorers: Robyn Brennan 0-5, Molly Cullen 1-1, Niamh Cullen 0-4, Sadhbh Fisher 0-1, Shauna Byrne 0-1, Leila Shannon 0-1, Aibhe King 0-2.

Under-14 Blue

In a return to league fixtures, our girls Under-14 Blue team played AGB at home today in what was a slow start but finished with a wonderful win to Blesso. It was a real team effort in warm, sunny conditions and there was no stopping them. Just look at those faces.

Special mentions to both Megan Mulhall and Kate Hill for fantastic performances. Our POM was Lauren McKeever for a super performance in midfield. Well done to all the girls.

Under-12s

Well done to our Under-12’s who played their Division 2 match in Annacurra this morning. It was a hot one for them out there. Led out by today's captain Abbey Vaughan, there was some great football played by the whole team, great teamwork along with a lot of learning! Annacurra were quicker to the ball and took advantage of that. We took the foot off the pedal for a bit and Annacurra gained momentum. A great morning of football, brilliant team effort, great experience and, as always, a great attitude by every one of our players. Well done all. POTM goes to Caoilainn Keogh who read the game so well throughout. And special mention to Maebh who made some outstanding saves.

Thanks a million to the parents for travelling out.

Under-10s

Our Under-10 girls joined Clan na Gael and An Tóchar in a blitz on Saturday morning in Kilmacanogue. Such a fab morning. The girls were brilliant, their teamwork was amazing. We are so proud of you all.

A Cumann na mBunscol football blitz for sixth class girls was held in Dunlavin GAA club on Thursday, May 25. These blitzes are open to all primary schools in West Wicklow. Schools represented on the day were St Mary's SNS Blessington, St Joseph's Baltinglass, Hollywood and Dunlavin. In total 82 girls played.

A great day was had with lots of fun and football. A class day out in the sunshine with great memories made. The next blitz is for first and second class mixed on June 15 at 11am in Baltinglass. Big thanks to Cormac Noone, Michelle Richardson, Dunlavin GAA Club, the referees and teachers for all their help on the day.

The entire club wish to offer our heartfelt condolences to Karen Richardson, Davy, Aoife, Connor and Brian on the passing of her mam, Evelyn Keena. Karen is a key member of the Healthy Club team and also runs our highly successful All Stars every Sunday.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages.

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 376 7534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais).

Olivia Kinsella 086 030 8395 for all LGFA related.

Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Golf Classic: Our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball Club is returning for 2023. This will take place on Friday, August 4, in Coollattin Golf Club. Tee times are between 10am through to 5pm, following a day on the course there will be a presentation evening on the 19th hole - always a great end to the day.

The cost of entering a team will remain at €200. To book a tee time or if you wish to sponsor a tee box please contact Miley O’Keeffe on 087 9849999 or Michael Gregan on 087 9217274. Don’t miss out on what is always a great day and an even better night!

Monthly Euromillions Syndicate Winner: Congratulations to Hazel Clinton, Carnew, who was our April Euromillions Syndicate winner of €100.

Our Junior ‘A’ team played Ballymanus away last Saturday evening. After a brilliant game of football that displayed to the supporters how the team coped with the pressure of being behind.

When it happened, we did not panic but we used our teammate’s strengths to our advantage and a lot of players thrived on the pressure and showed some a great skill and display of football to the delight of the traveling crowd on a glorious summers evening in Ballymanus.

The final score was 1-19 to 1-13. We have a two week break now but I am sure we are all looking forward to the next Junior ‘A’ match.

Our Under-7s and Under-9s competed in a home blitz on Saturday in Coolafancy, which now has a new walking track which is a great addition for parents while training\matches are on. Thanks to the coaches, volunteers who set up the pitches and coordinated the games, parents and most importantly the players who got to demonstrate their skills on a lovely day! A big thank you to Nathan and the Healthy Club Programme for organising the fresh flavoured milk and fruit for all the players on the day.

Men on the Move will return on Monday, May 29, in Carnew Emmets’ clubhouse. It is a four-week programme every Monday and Thursday from 10am to 11am and it is aimed for men who want to improve their mobility and general fitness in a non-judgemental

Group. Why not pop along and have some fun while we motivate each other.

The cost for the four-week programme is only €20. This is run in conjunction with the GAA Healthy Clubs.

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen. This is open to all members of the community, new walkers /joggers always welcome.

Kellogs Cúl Camp: We are hosting Kellogs Cúl Camps from August 21 to 25 this year as last year it has to be booked online and the gear is posted out to your home, please ensure you book early to avoid disappointment.

Facebook

Make sure to follow our Facebook page which is kept up to date with all fixtures, results and club news.

BALLYMANUS

The Intermediates lost out to Shillelagh-Coolboy in the league on Saturday evening. Speedy recovery to Roan and Adam.

The Juniors play Annacurra in Annacurra on Thursday night at 8pm. Good luck lads.

Well done to the Senior and Under-16 Knockananna camogie teams who claimed their respective league titles last week. Lots of local representation on show.

Best of luck also to the Wicklow hurlers in the Nickey Rackard final on Saturday.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

St. PATRICK’S

There is plenty happening in the club at the moment. Our Senior footballers got a big victory, the family fun day is back and once again we had a number of county representatives in action.

Results

Our Senior footballers had to dig deep to earn a hard-fought 2-4 to 0-8 victory over Blessington on Sunday. It was an important win for our lads who are hoping to finish the league season strong.

We managed to do the double over Blessington this weekend, with the Division 3 footballers surviving a second half fightback to come away with a 1-11 to 1-9 win on Saturday.

Our girls section also had a successful weekend. Our Under-14 Division 2 team ran out 1-10 to 1-7 winners over Éire Óg, while our Under-14 Division 1 team was pushed all the way by Carnew, but they managed to come out on the right side of the result, winning 3-5 to 3-4.

Last week, our Minor footballers put in an impressive performance to beat St Nicks.

County Representatives

Well done to all our county players who were action over the past week. From our Under-14 players who played against Donegal, to the Under-15 camogie girls who were involved in the blitz for Wicklow over the weekend. Well done to our Under-15 dual county player Jack who represented the footballers vs Limerick.

A special mention must go to the Wicklow Blue hurlers who won the Celtic Challenge, Corn Michael Feery final by beating a strong Monaghan side. Well done to our own Alan Lawlor, Adam O’Brien, Eoin Lawlor, Michael O’Brien and Sean O’Donovan who were all involved.

Family Fun Day

Our family fun day is back, it’s on June 10, from 1-5. The 2002 prize-giving will be in the clubhouse. Will have music to late with De Ja Vu.

Lotto

St Patrick's Club lotto draw took place on Monday, May 22. The numbers drawn were as follows: 4, 6, 14 and 19 with the bonus number 8. The match-five jackpot of €10,000 had no winners. The match-four jackpot of €7,500 had no winners and the match-three of €250 had no winners

The next draw will take place on May 29. The match-five jackpot will be €10,000. The match-four jackpot will be €7,500. Match-three will be €250. Don't forget Monday night is lotto night. All links and details can be found online.

All tickets can be purchased online or from our online Mobile Lotto Sellers Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477. We are currently recruiting Online Mobile Lotto Sellers. If interested in assisting with the Online Mobile Lotto Selling, please contact us. The St Patrick’s GAA Club Fundraising Lotto draws which run on a weekly basis play a huge part in the Clubs fundraising efforts. You can now offer your support by playing online.

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto

We had no winner of last week's lotto of €4,400. Numbers drawn were: 3, 7, 25, and 29.

This week’s jackpot: €4,600. Many thanks for your continued support!

Pitch and car park safety

The pitch and car park are expected to be very busy each Monday and Tuesday evening, with juveniles, hurlers, Senior teams, ladies teams and underage ladies, gym members as well as walkers all using the facilities from 6pm onwards, a high volume of traffic is expected each week.

We ask all parents, players, members and spectators to please follow the guidelines below:

●PLEASE SLOW DOWN when entering and exiting the car park.

●When parking, please REVERSE park and park tight to the car beside you.

●ALL children should be accompanied by an adult at all times, especially in the carpark.

●It is VITAL to leave the ambulance gate clear of all cars at all times.

Gaa social and awards night

Our social night will be held on Sunday, June 4, in The Crookstown Inn.

We hope to have a club night full of celebration with our annual awards! And we look forward to seeing all our coaches, players, members, and all from our community attend, a chance for us to get together to celebrate our club.

Senior team news

Both our first and second teams were out this week, first up was the second team who were home to Blessington in Round 5 of Division 4, the lads got off to a rocky start with Blessington getting a few early goals, the lads fought back hard but Blessington were the better side, it ended Dunlavin 3-9, Blessington 5-12

Our first team played Ballinacor at home on Saturday in Round 7 of Division 2, we were the stronger side all through the game, great to see the return of Cian, Eoin and Tom. The final score was 3-14 to 2-7.

Next up is Round 6 in Division 4 for the second team who host Baltinglass at home on Thursday, June 1, at 8pm.

All support is much appreciated.

Juveniles

Another busy week for our juveniles with the Under-8s, Under-10s and Under-11s all playing games this week. The Under-11s play Annacurra at home this Wednesday evening at 6.30pm

St Nicks juveniles

Keep an eye on the page for this week's fixtures

Table quiz

The St Nicks are running a table quiz Féile fundraiser Friday, June 9, in The Glen Lounge at 9pm. A table of four is €40. Raffle on the night also. All support is much appreciated.

St Nicks ladies

The ladies are holding an end of year disco for first to third years this Friday, June 2, in the Imaal Hall, a few tickets still available, get in touch if you haven't got yours!

Well done to the St Nicks girls Ciara Sheridan, Holly Flynn, Mary Corrigan, Lucy Fadian, Ella Lawless and the Wicklow Under-14 team who beat Donegal in the Bronze All-Ireland semi-final at the weekend. They now go on to play Clare in the All-Ireland Bronze final on Saturday, June 10. Best of luck to the girls and management.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.

NEWTOWN

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 1, 7, 16 and 26. There were five match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €7,800.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, May 29.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.