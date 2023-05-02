Grassroots

News from the GAA Clubs

Wicklow's Josh Healy gets away from Carlow's Jake Nolan during the Leinster MFC game at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Tough day at the office last Sunday for the Wicklow ladies but we know they will bounce back for the second round of the Leinster Intermediate championship.

Last Thursday’s Junior game between the Billies and Annacurra was unfortunately blown up early due to an injury to one of the Annacurra players. We wish him a speedy recovery. The Junior team will take on Shillelagh-Coolboy away on Thursday evening at 7.30pm.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

FAIRGREEN PITCH CLOSED

The pitch in shillelagh is closed for the next week as work is being carried out. The walkway remains open as per usual.

The Junior As travelled to Dunlavin last Tuesday night and played a fine game of football against a very strong Dunlavin team who had their county and Under-20s back playing.

With a half-time score of 0-4 each that then saw us only two points down with only a few minutes to go - but a saved rebound ball finished off in the back of the net followed by a pointed free just before the final whistle, with a final score of 2-13 to 0-12.

The Junior Ds were given the points by Coolkenno who couldn’t field a team in their second round, but a challenge match was then organised against our neighbours Tinahely, which produced some fabulous football by our new team on the Fairgreen, winning by five points in the end.

Shillelagh-Coolboy will host Kelloggs Cúl Camps again this year from August 21 to 25 this year. Book now to avoid disappointment! Log onto https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Euromillions syndicate Winner: Well done to Owen Byrne, Greenhall who was our March Euromillions Syndicate winner of €100.

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday evening at 7pm on the Fairgreen. Great opportunity to take up jogging/running or just to get out for a walk and have a chat on these long evenings.

Our Facebook pages are constantly being updated with fixtures, results and club news, make sure to give it a follow!

Wicklow's Oisin Murphy and Carlow's Marc Mulhall battle for this high ball during the Leinster MFC game at Netwatch Cullen Park.

BLESSINGTON

We hope that you had a lovely bank holiday weekend. Our Easter draw took place last Sunday night in Hennessey’s lounge. Thanks to everyone who supported this draw and congratulations to all of our winners

1st - €2,000: Lisa O’Connor, 2nd - €1,000: Kevin Dooley, 3rd - €500: Paul O’Brien, 4th - €250: Eoin Vaughan, 5th - €250: Emily Ward, 6th - €200: Judith Eustace, 7th - €200: Neil Caden, 8th - €200: Sandra Kelly, 9th - €200: James McLoughlin, 10th - €200: Dave Greville.

Senior Men: The lads have no games until May 12 at home to Rathnew, but they are still busy between training and coaching. Keep an eye on our social media pages for updates.

Junior C: Our Junior C team had a friendly at home on Thursday evening last against Tallaght side St. Kevins. It was level at half-time at 1-6 to 2-3 with the visitors going on to win by 3-9 to 1-10.

Squad: Dean McGarr; Jake McGuire, Barry O’Donovan, Peter O’Connell; Sean Ellis, Glen Farrell, Jordan Lynch; Gavin Murray, Thomas Fisher; Finn Behan (0-1), Michael Nugent (0-2), Daniel Halpin; Conor Dolan (0-4), Jake O’Kelly (1-3), Cian Long. Subs: Fionn O’Donovan, David Downes, Conor Keogh.

Next week it is Thursday evening at home at 8pm against Baltinglass in the first game of Division 4 and then the Ciaran Jones Trophy in Kilbride on Saturday at 3.45pm.

Under-14 Boys: The lads had their second Wicklow league game of the week at home Aughrim this morning and produced a top performance throughout. Great battling, team spirit and great score taking.

Everyone played well but special mention to Sam Byrne and Brandon Ryan on the wings and to Alfie McDonald who gave a man-of-the-match performance from full-back. Well done, lads.

Next up St Nicks on Wednesday night. Final score: Blesso 5-12, Aughrim 1-8.

Our Under-14s had their first Wicklow league match on Thursday last away to Clana Gael. The lads were slow to start but produced a great second half. Top scorer on the night was Luke Deniffe with 4-2. Final score: Blessington 9-10, Clana Gael 6-6.

Under-12 Boys: Our Under-12 boys had their first match in the PPL away to St Nicks last weekend. A cracking game of football from both sides on a glorious evening.

Only two points in it at half-time and a very strong determined Nicks in the second half this was going to be hard going, but as usual our lads took everything Nicks had to throw at us and battled for every ball and up front things started to happen with some clinical passing and finishing.

Final result was Blessington 7-3 to Nicks 1-11 but a 10-point win doesn’t give justice to how well Nicks played. It was brilliant to see how much our lads were up for the battle.

Too many outstanding performances to mention and we go again on Wednesday away to An Tóchar. Thanks to everyone that travelled tonight you certainly weren’t disappointed

Under-7 Boys: The Under-7s had their first match in the Wicklow Go Games last weekend with a great away fixture in sunny Baltinglass. Brilliant teamwork and performance on show from a strong team. Thanks to Baltinglass for hosting and to the parents for travelling.

Senior Ladies: The ladies had a day away from the pitch this morning and had a hike up Sorrel hill along with the management team. It was a beautiful day and there was plenty of chats and lots of laughs.

Under-16 Girls: Our Under-16s made it two wins from two in the Division 1 league with a one-point victory over a strong AGB side last night.

It was a competitive game of football with both teams showing some real talent and determination. Thanks to AGB for having us and for providing a great game. Next up is An Tóchar at home.

Under-10 Girls: We hosted our first Under-10 blitz of the year on Saturday morning. Baltinglass and Clara joined us in what was a gorgeous morning. They showed so much determination, we had 22 girls and every one of them got stuck in and proved to us how much they have come on. Well done, girls.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages.

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 376 7534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais), Olivia Kinsella 086 030 8395 for all LFGA related, Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto: We had no winner of last week’s lotto of €3,600. Numbers drawn were 1, 16, 19 and 24. This week’s jackpot will be €3,800. Draw was held on Tuesday, May 2. Many thanks for your continued support!

Senior team news: Our second team are scheduled to play Kilbride in round two of the Division 4 league this coming Thursday, May 4, in Dunlavin at 7.30pm. Still waiting on a date TBC for Hennessy Cup semi-final against Baltinglass.

The championship draws were made last week for the Boom & Platform Hire SFC, we were drawn in Group 1 alongside Baltinglass, St Pats, Rathnew, Éire Óg Greystones and Tinahely.

We will play Baltinglass in Round 1, date TBC.

Sons of St Nicholas: We are looking for copies of Wicklow GAA yearbooks from 1995 to 2019, we are also asking anyone who may have photos, scrapbooks, AGM reports etc., from Senior football to juvenile football, handball, camogie, hurling etc., to have a look through the presses and attics as we are in the process of compiling as much info and photos as possible from 1983 onwards for our Dunlavin GAA history book we are hoping there are lots of families in the locality who will have items to be included in the book.

If you wish to submit anything in person, copies only please, call or text Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 or Eddie Whelan 087 2917987, we can copy the items for you or alternatively items can be emailed to Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.

Juveniles

A busy week on the pitches, especially for our juveniles.

Go Games was back this weekend, we hosted Donard-The Glen and Kilbride. We fielded two Under-7 and two Under-9 teams.

It was great to get the younger players back playing football and it was a very enjoyable morning for everyone with great skills on display. Thank you and well done to all players, coaches and referees.

Our Under-10s and Under-11s were busy with games this week. Our Under-10s played Blessington at home in the Wicklow league on Monday evening and our Under-11s hosted Kildangan in the Kildare league on Tuesday evening. Two great games of football to watch.

Our Under-11s are up again this evening against Tinahely here in Dunlavin at 6.30pm.

St Nicks juveniles

The St Nicks Under-12s had a busy few days with matches back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

Up first they played Blessington in Donard on Friday evening, a tough and evenly matched game with great football from both sides, there were a few missed chances from the lads while Blessington took their goal chances which seen them reap the reward of the win at the end.

No putting the heads down for this team however, they came out on Saturday against a strong Moorefield side and they were not making the same mistakes again, they took their chances & played an absolute stormer. With no subs and a very warm day, they just kept going, worked hard as a team, and earned themselves a very well-deserved win.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.