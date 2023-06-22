Grassroots

News from the GAA clubs

The Rathnew team after being presented with the Herbie Hill Cup last week.

Hard luck to the Intermediate team who lost out to Donard on Friday night. They now face Baltinglass in Baltinglass on Wednesday evening at 8pm. A win is needed so get out and show your support.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to Joe O’Sullivan of ‘Joe O’Sullivan Earthworks Ltd’ who sponsored the Donard game. Your support is greatly appreciated. Contact Joe on 087 9151806 for more information.

The Junior team have a break this week but will play their next game at home to Shillelagh-Coolboy on Thursday, June 29, at 8pm.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Our Junior As were out last Saturday on a grey dismal evening in Coolafancy. After a very tight first half we went in just one point ahead of Valleymount, but whatever happened at halftime the team came out fighting and won by nine points and showed some great football, entertaining the die-hard supporters. Our next Junior A game is against Éire Óg in Greystones this weekend.

Everyone around the community was saddened to hear of the passing of Sonny Gregan. Sonny, a native of Coolroe, a kind family man who was the cornerstone of the village and community.

He was ever the gentleman and would always have time for everyone and always loved a chat from behind the counter of his shop known by all - just over the bridge in Coolroe.

He was a massive lover of the GAA and has been a devout supporter of the club over the years.

Our condolences to Sonny's family, his friends and all the community at this sad time. RIP Sonny, may you rest in peace.

Golf Classic

Our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball club will take place on Friday, August 4, in Coollattin Golf Club, Tee times are between 10am through to 5pm, following a day on the course there will be a presentation evening on the 19th hole - always a great end to the day.

The cost of entering a team will remain at €200. To book a tee time or if you wish to sponsor a tee box, please contact Miley O’Keefe 087 9849999 or Michael Gregan 087 9217274. Slots are filling up fast as the date gets closer so don’t miss out on what is always a great day and an even better night!

Kellogs Cúl Camp

We are hosting Kellogs Cúl Camps from 21st to 25th August, please ensure you book early to avoid disappointment. As with last year you now order your child's gear for delivery, and I am sure they will get plenty of wear over the summer.

Gravel kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen on these lovely long evenings. This is open to all members of the community, new walkers /joggers always welcome. Thanks Jimmy for your commitment.

Facebook

Make sure to follow our Facebook page which is kept up to date with all fixtures, results and club news.

BLESSINGTON

A very happy Father’s Day to all of our wonderful players, coaches and volunteers, we hope you had a super day. Also thinking of all the brilliant Dads who are no longer with us.

Earlier this year we took part in the Lidl One Good Club and as a thank you we were awarded with a set of jerseys which were presented to the U14 girls on Friday evening. Well done to everyone who took part.

We also ran a competition a couple of months ago where we asked you to send in your messages of support to the Wicklow Senior footballers, as the club was well represented by Blessington Players. The prize of a signed Wicklow football jersey was awarded to Ms. Gilligan’s class in St. Mary’s senior school. Thank you to everyone who send in their good wishes.

The HCT organised an outdoor yoga class on Thursday evening on our Astro pitch. There was a great turnout for this, and we thank Davina from Leinster Yoga for giving up her valuable time. There was super feedback, and we will look into making this a regular occurrence.

A huge thanks to Barry and Clare Behan for organising Prof Colin to come in and give a talk on concussion in sport. It really was very interesting and insightful, and we definitely will be looking into bringing a policy/protocol on concussion into our club and working with representatives from all the local clubs, soccer and rugby to help initiate and push on to get more done within all sporting codes all across the board in our country.

Clare has kindly offered to send us on the slides and clips which we will send out accordingly. I would along with others who were there highly recommend watching and studying. At the end of the day, we are all in it for love of the game but most importantly we as coaches have a duty of care to all our players no matter what.

Senior Men

The lads hosted Tinahely on Friday evening in their league game. It was all square at half-time with seven points each. After the break the rain came down in buckets and we thank all of the supporters who stayed and showed their support.

Unfortunately, we were beaten by one point with the lads never giving up. Not to use it as an excuse but we were missing a lot of our regular team so we thank everyone who stepped in to offer help. We send best wishes to Jordan McGarr who went off towards the end with a facial injury and hope to see him back soon. Next match is away to Bray this coming Friday.

Save the Date Saturday 22 July 2023

On Saturday 22nd July our senior men will battle it out with a ‘stationary’ relay race around Wicklow. We will have the Old Dogs verses the Young Pups competing against each other. Our friends in @brew21coffeeco will be joining us on this epic cycle.

Please show your support for the lads as they fundraise for the club and also their chosen charity West Wicklow Cancer Support. Their Go Fund Me Page is now live gofundme.com/f/blessington-gaa.

Another date for the diary is the juvenile walkathon which takes place on 26th August 2023. Again, more details to follow.

What a day in Baltinglass for the Cuman na mBunscol blitz on Thursday. This blitz was for all primary school girls and boys in first and second class. 77 boys and girls from Blessington took part on a day stolen from the gods.

Also participating were Kilbride, Hollywood, Valleymount Dunlavin and Knockananna. Special thanks to Muinteoir Sean and Muinteoir Karla from the Gaelscoil and Ms Dillon Ms Grant, Ms Lenehan, Ms Duffy Ms Horan, Tim Grace from St Mary's.

Thanks also to Baltinglass GAA for hosting and Cormac Noone for organising and William Harrington, Paul Wright Orla Dolan Greg Doolan Aidan Maguire for helping out.

All the boys and girls played three matches and they were all a credit to their families. The future is bright (blue).

Summer Disco

Unfortunately, we had to postpone the summer disco due to take place next Friday. Arrangements are already in place to reschedule for anther date. Keep an eye on our social media pages for updates.

Juvenile Football

Well done to Eoghan Fitzgerald who represented our club with pride this morning in the Under-11 Beakonshaw football skills test finals this morning in Aughrim.

Gave a great account of himself, well done.

Under-14 Kildare semi-final v Milltown

Well done to our Under-14 team who battled hard to beat Miltown in the Kildare league semi-final on Thursday night. The lads showed great heart to come back to win by three points. Down some first team players with holiday’s so a big thank to the Under-13s who stepped up.

Next up is the final v Round towers in Hawkfield on Tuesday night.

Under-13 White

Our Under-13 White team played St Pats at home on Monday night in the league. It was a super performance from start to finish with everyone contributing to a comprehensive win. Pats had some nice players and all credit to them they fought right to the end. Thanks to all the parents for their support as usual.

Under-11 boys

Under-11 Wicklow league: Another top performance from everyone yesterday evening. We were able to move things around and give player’s opportunity in new positions.

Work rate when we don’t have the ball is the foundation of this team. Well done on the win. Thanks to Avondale for travelling down.

Thanks to Tony Pender for refereeing.

Under-8s and Under-9s

Our Under-8s and Under-9s played an internal blitz yesterday morning which started with rain but finished with the sun shining. Well done to you all.

Under-7 Boys

Blessington Under-7s played Sallins on Saturday for the second time this season in the Kildare Go Games, this time away. Great to see the lads hard work in training paying off as both sides playing even better this time round, thanks for Sallins for hosting and to parents for travelling. These are a super little bunch of lads.

Ladies Football

Under-U10 girls

A massive well done to our Under-10 girls today. They played a blitz in Ballinakill, four matches and the girls never gave up. They played out of their skin, great accurate scoring, each and every girl stood out and shone. We got to meet the Wicklow girls who won the All-Ireland Bronze final recently, too.

Under-12s

Well done to our Under-12s blue team this morning out in An Tóchar. Once again they just went out there and did their thing and were impressive! Led out by captain Hollie Phibbs, they worked so well together - passing, calling, encouraging and supporting each other. POTM goes to Emma Kelly who remained calm, collected and strong through the whole match. There were some amazing skilful blocks.

We’re really so proud of them all. Thanks to An Tóchar for a brilliant game and thanks to all the parents for travelling and arranging getting the girls there.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 376 7534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais)

Olivia Kinsella 086 030 8395 All lgfa related

Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie

AUGHRIM

Our adult hurlers played away to Arklow Rocks last Tuesday and unfortunately came out on the wrong side of a score line Aughrim 1-12 Arklow Rocks 0-16. This was a very good performance, and we were very unlucky to come away with a share of the points.

The club would like to thank Nick Kundnani of Blackthorn and David Whitty our hurling goalkeeper for securing a new complete set of playing gear for our adult hurling team. We are very grateful for this generous sponsorship.

Our adult footballers match scheduled for Sunday against Rathnew was postponed due to a bereavement in Rathnew and has been rescheduled for 27/06/2023.

The club would like to convey our best wishes to clubman Pat Kavanagh as he battles a serious illness, and we all hope and pray for his speedy recovery.

AGB

On Friday last our Senior men travelled to Greystones to take on Éire Óg in the first round of the Division 1 play-offs. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be for the lads on the night with Éire Óg winning on a scoreline of 3-7 to 1-10.

Scorers for AGB were: Chris O’Brien Snr 0-6, Brian Hurley 1-1, Stephen Hurley 0-2, Jack Hamilton 0-1.

The Senior men play St. Pat’s in the next round on Friday night in Pearse’s Park. Throw in 8pm.

AGB’s Under-12 Division 2 girls team played an extremely competitive league fixture this morning against our hosts, Annacurra GAA Club.

In conditions that could only be matched in the French Riviera today both teams put on a fine display of scoring including a number of handpassed scores over the bar from AGB.

Great battles were had all over the field in these hot conditions with some excellent kick passes coming from our goalkeepers and some great balls into the inside forward line to round off a great morning's work.

Final score: Annacurra 0-9, AGB 0-10.

AGB’s Under-14 Division 2 girls took on Éire Óg in sweltering conditions in Pearse’s Park in a keenly contested encounter last Sunday.

The home team was up against it as Éire Óg fielded a tall team with a strong centre-field pairing. The Arklow side worked tirelessly to force errors and clinically punished every mistake with some great link play and super finishing.

Éire Óg for their part, continued to attack the hard-working AGB defense and scored 5 goals and 4 points over the sixty minutes.

AGB made great use of their bench to maintain the pressure on the opposition, particularly on the kick out and this pressure yielded results with the Arklow side blasting six goals past the Éire Óg keeper. 10 well-taken points guaranteed victory for the home side. This was a super game with two evenly matched teams giving their all in very hot conditions. A real treat for the spectators!

Well done to all involved

Our Under-14 Division 1 girls team took on a strong St. Patrick's team in Dunbur Park in Wicklow. Playing into a stiff breeze in the first half, the girls battled hard but found themselves behind on a score line of 2-7 to 1-1. With wind assistance in the second half, our girls got back into the game and narrowed the difference to four points before St. Pat's got a lucky goal and a point. Final score 4-8 to 2-5. Fantastic performance by all 21 girls today.

Well done to the Under-8 girls! What a great display of football from our youngest ladies in Ballinakill today! Especially the newbies who were fearless! See you all next week for our trip to Castletown. Details and poll to follow later in the week. Thanks to all the parents for travelling and to the super coaches for all the hard work! Well done to all! Enjoy the rest of the weekend.

The Under-16 Division 1 girl's team took on Tinahely in the league on Friday evening in Ballymoney, down by nine points at half-time the girls pulled out all the stops in the second half but unfortunately couldn’t bridge the gap and Tinahely took the win by six points. Hard luck, girls, you gave it all you had.

AGB 4-13, Tinahely 4-19.

A well-earned win for an experienced Kilcoole side today against AGB Under-14 girls green team. But this does not tell the full story. There was some brilliant handling by both sides throughout, considering the ball was literally like a bar of soap. A keenly fought duel with Kilcoole going in 6-4 to 4-2 at half-time.

Kilcoole pulled away in the second half with some fine scores, but this AGB side never dropped the heads and they will, without doubt, learn from this experience. They showed steel, fight and pure guts and are a credit to their club and coaches.

Our Under-10 boys made the long trip to Blessington this evening to play their latest league game. The boys started slowly in a tight first half but moved the ball much quicker in the second half and got some terrific scores against a very good Blessington team. Well done, lads. Special thanks to all the parents for taking the time to travel on this beautiful evening, it’s very much appreciated.

Well done to Niall O'Donohue who represented AGB in the Under-11s football skills competition last Sunday in Aughrim. Niall done himself and the club proud.

NEWTOWN

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 10, 16, 18 and 28. There were two match-three winners.

This week’s jackpot is €8,700.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday the 19th of June.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn, The Max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Our Under-7 and Under-9s travelled to Ashford on Friday night with two teams. A brilliant display by both teams and as usual thanks to all the coaches and Ashford for hosting us.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto

We had no winner of last week's lotto of €5,000. Numbers drawn: 2, 12, 21, 23.

This week’s jackpot: €5,200.

Many thanks for your continued support!

Pitch and car park safety

The pitch and car park are very busy each Monday and Tuesday evening, with juveniles, hurlers, senior teams, ladies teams and underage ladies, gym members as well as walkers all using the facilities from 6pm onwards, a high volume of traffic is expected each week

We ask all parents, players, members & spectators to please follow the guidelines below:

PLEASE SLOW DOWN when entering & exiting the car park.

When parking, please REVERSE park and park tight to the car beside you.

ALL children should be accompanied by an adult at all times, especially in the carpark.

It is VITAL to leave the ambulance gate clear of all cars at all times.

Senior team news

Our first team had a great win over Éire Óg on Saturday evening, the final scoreline was 2-19 to 0-02.

Both teams have matches this week.The second team are away to Kilbride Thursday 22nd at 8pm in round 7 of the Division 4 league.

The first team are away to Coolkenno on Friday evening at 8.15pm in round 9 of the Division 2 league.

Juveniles

Well done to Jack Birchall who represented Dunlavin in the Beakonshaw Under-11 football skills competition in Aughrim, Jack did himself and the club proud with a great display of skills.

St Nicks Juveniles

Fixtures for the week ahead

Fri 23rd June

U12 PPL Grp2 Rd3

Tinahely v St.Nicholas in Tinahely GAA @7pm

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register & pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie

KILBRIDE

Manor Kilbride Field Day

The Field Day is this Sunday at 2pm, with all funds raised going towards the club’s all-weather facility with hurling/football wall. With all the usual attractions! Everyone welcome.

Sponsored Run and/or walk starts at 1pm from the pitch, all details are on the club website: www.kilbridegaa.com/sponsored-walk-run/.

Please park in the Hall, the Church or School and walk down to the pitch.

Field Day Raffle Has just been launched...Some Great Prizes...including an All Ireland Football FINAL Ticket and more...Buy your tickets online today on the Club’s website:

www.kilbridegaa.com/product/field-day-raffle/