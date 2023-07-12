Grassroots

News from the GAA clubs

The Laragh GAA Under-6s with coach Zoe Byrne at the Kelloggs Cúl Camp in Laragh last week.

The Junior game against Tinahely was rescheduled for Monday evening last so no result was available when the notes were sent. The result can be found on our club’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account.

Well done to the Intermediate team who bet Ballinacor on Saturday evening in the Gap, a result which secures our Division 2 League status for next year. Some dogged defending and three brilliant saves saw us trail by three at half-time but all to play for.

The second half got off to a whirlwind start as we scored 1-1 in the opening minutes to take the lead. Scores were hard to come by and hard earned, but we pushed on to hold three-point lead, a lead which wouldn’t be relinquished.

Ballinacor kept driving for the goal but the defence stood firm and the game finished on a score line of 2-8 to 11 points. We wish a speedy recovery to Jamie Nolan who picked up an injury during the game.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the Clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

AUGHRIM

Our two adult football teams have had a busy couple of weeks with both teams having mixed results.

Our Junior A team lost out to Rathnew in a home match they should have one and following that defeat they lost again to Tinahely which has put their chances of a top four league placing in doubt.

However we recovered last Sunday away to Avoca and had a good win on a score line of Aughrim 3-11, Avoca 3-4.

Our Junior D team extended their unbeaten run in the league with a convincing win against Avoca but in our final game against A.G.B. we came up short and lost out to a strong Arklow team.

We have our presentation and dinner night for our Junior A hurling championship winners in O’Connors Tinahely next Saturday night, July 15.

Tickets for this event are twenty euro each and this should be a great night for club members and supporters.

Our Intermediate hurling team are out in the championship on the following two weekends, June 22 and 30.

BLESSINGTON

Our Kelloggs Cúl Camp starts tomorrow, and we look forward to welcoming you all. The weather forecast is for a mixed bag so come prepared with rain gear and sun cream and plenty of drinks. These camps are always great fun, and we look forward to all the feedback.

We are happy to announce we will be working in conjunction with our friends in Blessington FC and Blessington rugby to help spur on a campaign to help ‘tackle concussion head on’ in our clubs.

Communication is vital and we will work closely on this campaign. We will be providing further information evenings for parents and coaches going forward so watch this space. #working together for the safety of our players. We are community.

Senior Men

Blessington Senior men along with the staff of Brew 21 Blessington have come together for this charity event that will help raise funds for their club and their chosen charity West Wicklow Cancer Support The aim of this charity is to provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected in any way by cancer.

The team will split into two groups (older v younger) and will take part in time trials throughout the day. This promises to be a great day by bringing our GAA club and community together. Please come along on July 22 to either Brew 21 Main Street Blessington or Dunnes Stores Blessington to support everyone involved. Thank you https://www.gofundme.com/f/blessington-gaa...

Junior A

Our Junior A team completed their Division 3 league programme on Friday evening with a 4-18 to 1-11 win at home to An Tóchar. We were always in control and led 2-10 to 0-4 at half-time. Our thanks to Dessie Nolan and Jordan McGarr for umpiring.

Team: Conor Dolan, Sean Ellis, Cillian Bailey (0-1), Peter O’Connell, Dylan Friel, Ethan Cotter (0-1), Jordan Lynch, Thomas Fisher (0-1), Jack Hardy, Finn Behan (1-4), Curtis Geraghty (1-3), Fionn Behan, Sean Byrne, Mikey O’Toole (2-8).

Junior C

We omitted to mention this game last week. Our Junior C team were in Kilbride on last Thursday evening last week winning 2-12 to 1-7.

Kilbride led 0-4 to 1-0 after twenty minutes as we struggled to pick up scores. However, we then hit five points in a row and were in front 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

An early second-half goal from Cian Long settled nerves and allowed management to give all players some match time.

Team: Robert Walsh, Mattie King, Barry O’Donovan, Sean Ellis, Jordan Lynch (0-1), Glen Farrell, Fionn O’Donovan, Jack Hardy, Thomas Fisher (0-2), Finn Behan (0-1), Alan Ellis, Brian Richardson (0-2), Adam Murphy (0-1), Warren McDonagh, Conor Dolan (1-3). Substitutes: Dean McGarr, Cian Long (1-0), Conor Keogh, Adam Williamson, Damien Breen, Sean Mescal (0-2).

On Tuesday evening last the team were again away, this time to Hollywood winning 1-15 to 0-10. The lads had a great first half hitting twelve points and just like against Kilbride last week a Cian Long goal in the second half wrapped up the points.

Many thanks to Paddy Sargent and Will Doyle for umpiring especially during some very heavy showers.

The last league game is next Thursday home to Dunlavin at 8pm.

Team: Robert Walsh, Peter O’Connell, Barry O’Donovan, Sean Ellis, Jordan Lynch (0-2), Kevin Cooney, Fionn O’Donovan, Michael Nugent (0-1), Thomas Fisher (0-2), Finn Behan (0-5), Alan Ellis, Brian Richardson (0-1), Cian Long (1-1), Dean McGarr (0-1), Adam Murphy (0-2). Substitutes: Conor Keogh, Daniel Halpin, Jake McGuire, Cathal Phibbs.

U15 D championship

Our U14 team travelled to Donard to play the first round of the U15D championship against St Nicks. The lads played some great stuff at times and came away with a strong win.

U12 Boys

Thanks all who made the short trip over to kill on Wednesday evening. Tough result for us as Kill have been playing 15-a-side for over a year now and are a good bit further down the line than us, especially with us down a lot of players on the night it was never going to be easy.

But to the lads' credit they kept at it till the final whistle, loads to learn from it and loads of improvements can be made if the lads knuckle down over the coming weeks.

Big thanks to Dylan, Liam E, Luke, Dennis and Shane from the u12s. Well done to Oisin and Liam Ellis, stand out players on the night.

U10 Boys

The u10 boys had their final north Kildare spring league match on Saturday. In what was a competitive match throughout the boys (with the assistance of Kayla Cassidy as a super corner forward) played some excellent football with impressive support play evident across the pitch. A very happy group walked off the pitch at the final whistle.

Next up is a home match against Enniskerry.

U8s

The U8s hosted Sarsfield in Rd 9 of the Kildare League. Great football played by both teams with two very balanced games.

Training continues Monday nights 6.30pm.

U7s

The U7s boys hosted a mini blitz this week welcoming Dunlavin and Vallymount. Great fun was had by all and lots of skills practiced. Thanks to Dunlavin and Valleymount for travelling and to all parents for the support from the sidelines.

U6s

The team went to Ballymore this morning to play in their first ever match. Well done to everyone who took part, you were all fantastic.

Ladies Football

Senior Ladies

Well done to our Senior ladies who had a massive win over Tinahely during the week in the Cup.

Junior Ladies

Our Junior Ladies are holding a Bingo night on the 14th of July in Hennessey’s. It’s sure to be a great night with a raffle being held on the night as well. Please support.

U14 Blue

Our girls u14 Blue team took on Carnew today at home. Carnew took a strong lead, and it was hard to come back from. Blessington kept fighting and working hard for every ball and against the wind too. Lots to work on in training. Thanks to Grace Barlow from our White team who helped us out. Today wasn’t our day.

U12s White

After a trek to Ashford this morning the U12 White team lead by captain Olwyn faced a strong Ashford team in tough heat. Great defending on both sides resulted in a low scoring match with two very evenly matched teams and some super team play from Blesso.

POTM goes to Amber.

Thanks to Blue players who helped out today.

G4M&O

Well done to our Gaelic for Mothers and Others who were in action again on Wednesday night. They played at home against Eadstown gaa in another great match! The girls played brilliantly, and great banter could be heard on the pitch! Huge thanks to Kevin Gilmore for refereeing. As ever, we are always on the lookout for new players. You're welcome to join us any Wednesday from 7.80-8.30 in Blessington GAA pitch.

Healthy Club Section

Blessington GAA is proud to announce our second inclusive Cúl Camp. Please contact us if you know of anyone who would be interested. The camp is open to the wider community. Camp takes place on 8th & 9th August from 10am-11.30am.

Yoga

We started our six-week taster of yoga with a super turn out. The plan is to hold these classes outdoors on our Astro 7pm-8pm, but obviously our Irish weather will not always permit this, we had use of the No.1 school hall and we thank them for their generosity and also a massive thanks to Olivia for opening up for us. Our second class takes place this coming Thursday and we look forward to seeing you all then.

Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 376 7534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais)

Olivia Kinsella 086 030 8395 All lgfa related

Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

The Junior A team had a great win on Saturday day against Baltinglass on the Fairgreen to finish their league campaign on a high in a great game that saw them dig deep and adap when necessary. Training will contiunue for the upcoming championship kicking off on the August long weekend.

Our Junior D team bowed out after a defeat against Annacurra in Coolafancy in a hard-hitting game on a rain-drenched night. They were ahead until the last few minutes of the game, but it wasn’t to be on the night and there will be a long wait until this team will be out again in their championship which doesn’t begin until after the As have finished theirs.

Well done to all the players and management on some great entertaining games in the league, we look forward to the championship season ahead.

A big shout out to all our players who represented Wicklow last weekend.

The u16s made it to the semi-final in the the Fr. Manning Cup before bowing out to Leitrim in a high scoring game finishing Wicklow 4-10 to Leitrim’s 3-15.

Wicklow U-15 football team won their semi-final of the Dermot Earley Cup in Abbotstown with a score line of Wicklow 5-13, Antrim 2-9, and will now head into the final to be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Golf Classic & Raffle

Our annual joint golf classic with Coolboy Handball club will take place on Friday, August 4, in Coollattin Golf Club. Tee times are between 10am through to 5pm, following a day on the course there will be a presentation evening on the 19th hole - always a great end to the day. The cost of entering a team will remain at €200. To book a tee time or if you wish to sponsor a tee box, please contact Miley O’Keefe 0879849999 or Michael Gregan 0879217274.

Running up to the day we will be selling Raffle tickets @€2 a line for numerous prizes but the top prize is a framed original Ireland rugby playing jersey worn by Andrew Porter and it’s signed by some of the Irish Rugby team, the draw will take place on the night of the Classic so contact any committee member from any of the clubs to get your name in the hat

Kelloggs Cúl Camp

We are hosting Kellggs Cúl Camps from 21st to 25th August. Please ensure you book early to avoid disappointment. As with last year you now order your child's gear for delivery, and I am sure they will get plenty of wear over the summer.

Gravel kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen on these lovely long evenings. This is open to all members of the community, new walkers /joggers always welcome.

Healthy clubs

The Healthy Club committee have organsied a fabulous Walk & Talk event running for the next four weeks on the new walking track in Coolafancy, with coffee and hot chocolate afterwards to finish the evening off. This week they will be trying out Walking poles so why not come along from 7pm to 8pm and maybe start a new habit while catching up with old and new friends.

Facebook

Make sure to follow our Facebook page which is kept up to date with all fixtures, results and club news.

AGB

AGB u14 girl's Blue team took on an Tóchar, and facing into a breeze raced into a six-point lead and never looked back. Some of the passing play on show was outstanding, and the girls played with a real intent throughout.

The win was built by the attack, but it was the defence that cemented it. An Tóchar threw everything at our girls, but AGB worked hard together and gave up very few chances. A real team effort today produced 17 smiling faces at full time. Well done girls!

Final score: AGB 4-7, An Tóchar 3-4.

Our U12 girls had a great game against Baltinglass out in Ballymoney today with some excellent kick passing that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a senior game! The girls also had a great chat with our ref Abbie who was so good with them all. It’s a great reminder for everyone involved that respect for the ref is so important on and off the pitch.

The Good Ship

AGB U14 girl's Greens continued on their voyage Saturday, stopping off at a breezy Blessington. After a slight delay, the game got underway, with AGB coming out of the blocks like greyhounds. Playing into a stiff breeze, they took control from the outset, nailing some brilliantly orchestrated scores. AGB kept Blessington under unrelenting pressure throughout the first half with superb teamwork, which, in all honesty, belied their years. With brilliant tutorship from the evergreen Karina and the quietly-spoken Hopper Nolan, the second half continued in the same vein. But now AGB had the wind in their sails, literally. There is no alternative to attitude, the right one that is, and this young team has it in spades. Three cheers to Blessington, they will rise again, but for today, AGB brought home the bacon, well done to all.

AGB v Blessington

A great win for AGB senior ladies at home in the Division 1 Cup. Final score: 1-18 to 2-8.

Annmarie Keegan 1-4, Róisín O'Reilly 0-4, Niamh Kavanagh 0-3, Aoife Kavanagh 0-3, Annie Conroy 0-1, Lucien Kindlon 0-1, Jessie McElheron 0-1, Lizzie Bourke 0-1.

Minor championship Group 1

Our Minor 'A' team picked up another win in the championship when they took on Rathnew. Well done, lads

Rathnew 0-9, AGB 4-8. Scorers: Callum Dempsey 1-0, Sean O'Neill 1-0, Paul Moore 2-2, Eabhan Kinch 0-1, Ryan Redmond 0-3, Fenn Wolohan 0-1, Tiernan Gahan 0-1.

Minor championship

AGB 'B' 2-4, Blessington 7-12. A tough night for our Minor B lads in Blessington on Friday night. Keep the heads up, lads, and working hard and the wins will come.

Scorers: Thomas Forde 1-1, Rory Curley 1-0, Josh Nugent 0-1, Harry White 0-1, Aaron Hughes 0-1.

Division 5 league

Our Junior C men had a good win against league leaders Aughrim to secure a place in the league quarter-finals. Well done, lads.

Final score: AGB 2-10, Aughrim 1-8. Scorers: Richie Neary 1-0, Jack Flusk 0-5, Tom Connors 0-2, Jack Kavanagh 0-1, Jason Redmond 1-1, Daniel Lai 0-1.

Division 3 league

Our Junior A men travelled to Rathnew on Saturday evening and came away with a great win.

Final score: AGB 1-15, Rathnew 0-9. Scorers: Mark Hurley 0-4, Daragh Culleton 0-3, Ros McBride 0-1, Padraic Bermingham 0-1, Chris O’Brien Jnr 0-1, Aaron O’Brien 1-1, Brian Hurley 0-3, Kyle Kelly 0-1.

COOLKENNO

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH

Division 2 Champions! Curaidh Roinn 2! Friday night’s comprehensive 2-11 to 0-9 victory over Ashford, coupled with Dunlavin’s defeat to Laragh saw us finish top of the pile in Roinn II. There was no trophy presentation on the night but Cathaoirleach CLG Chill Mhantáin, Damien Byrne, will be with us Friday evening to present the Timmins Cup to to captain, John Gregan. The presentation takes place in the Crablane after the Golf Classic.

Comhghairdeas leaids!!

GOLF CLASSIC

Friday the 14th of July is Bastille Day, but for the non-Francophiles among us it is also the day on which our 2023 Golf Classic takes place! It promises to be a great day for golfing aficionados and beginners alike. The entry fee is €240 for a team of 4.

The prizes include a stay in Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, a fourball and accommodation in Waterville Golf Club, and a voucher for Sha-Roe Bistro. At the time of writing, there are still a few tee-times available. Contact Robert Keogh (087) 1141331 or Ned Rossiter on (087) 9347275 for further details.

FIELD DAY

Our annual Field Day takes place this Sunday the 16th of July, starting at 1.30pm. This long-established and much-loved event is the main fundraiser for our Juvenile and LGFA clubs and promises to be a great day out. This year we have a couple the exciting addition of jiving with Dancing with Declan. Our Scór na nÓg participants will perform on the day too. We will also be showing the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final, so there’ll be no missing out on that either!

ST. PATRICK’S

With the league campaigns drawing to a close, the start of the Championship is fast approaching. Our Patron 500 launch has been a great success, and as always, we have more club lotto results to share.

Results

Our Junior footballers played in a very evenly-match game vs Barndarrig on Saturday evening.

Our Ladies suffered the narrowest of defeats to Bray Emmets yesterday. It finished 1-10 to 2-8.

U14s had a good win at home yesterday against Tinahely.

Patron 500

Thank you to everyone who has signed up to our Patron 500 Club so far. We really appreciate your support.

If you haven’t had a chance yet, please take a minute to check out https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fstpats500.ie%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cb.lawrence%40peoplenews.ie%7Ceaab8f813f7c49d84af808db81344bce%7C660600c2bbe841e0b4ee18bcd172205b%7C0%7C0%7C638245833829500172%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=LhiM9%2BAHBO8nZcLUaolZtYwamrfxDyk6vhYBRmVQloU%3D&reserved=0 and add your name to the people helping to secure the future of our great Club.

If you have any questions or need any more information on how you can help, just DM the page here or chat to any of the Club Executive.

Housekeeping

Reminder, St Patrick’s GAA is strictly a no smoking zone.

Lotto

St Patrick's Club Lotto draw took place on Monday 3rd July. The numbers drawn were as follows; 05, 17, 24 28, the bonus number: 18. The match 5 Jackpot of €10,000 had no winners. The match 4 Jackpot of €7,500 had no winners and the match 3 of €250 had two winners, Karen and Michael

The next draw will take place on the 10th July 2023. The match 5 Jackpot will be €10,000.The match 4 Jackpot will be €7,500. Match 3 will be €250. Don't forget Monday night is Lotto night. All links and details can be found online.

All tickets can be purchased online or from our online Mobile Lotto Sellers Eddie Leonard 086 8349272, Don Griffin 086 8281808 and John Smith 086 8130477. We are currently recruiting Online Mobile Lotto Sellers. If interested in assisting with the Online Mobile Lotto Selling please contact us. The St Patrick’s GAA Club Fundraising Lotto draws which run on a weekly basis play a huge part in the Clubs fundraising efforts. You can now offer your support by playing online.

Condolences

Our sincere condolences to the family of Christina (Ina) Jenkinson (née Hender), Ballinahinch, Ashford, Co. Wicklow. who passed peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital after a short illness on June 30th, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Patrick.

Sadly missed by her children Tina, Paul, Louise, Padraig, Margaret, Barry and Clara, daughters-in-law Elaine and Raquel, sons-in-law Joe, Peter, Pat and Pat, grandchildren Sarah, Sonja, Joanne, Robin, Ruth, Joseph, Michael, Justin, Kirsty, Peter, Leigh, Shane, Brioc, Lucy, Ross, Jessica, Jack, Michaela, Calum, Javier, Jake and Toby, great-grandchildren Caoimhe, Richard, Charlie, Noah, Callum, Joe, Kayden, Sienna, Emilia, Indra, Isabelle, Esme, Rory, Arden, Thea, Eve, Darcie and Sonny, her twin sister Betty (Sr Angela), sister Carmel, brother Brian, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Please send any information for club notes to PRO.stpatricks.wicklow@gaa.ie before 9pm on Sunday evenings. You can contact St Pats on Facebook at St Patrick’s GAA Club Wicklow Town or on twitter StPatsGAAWick.

NEWTOWN

Go Games are back this Friday at home to Newcastle and Kilcoole.

U10 girls played down in Newcastle against Newcastle and Clan na Gael.

Three great matches were had. The talent and drive out of these young ladies is unbelievable. Very proud of them.

Under 11 Team 2 are playing at home this week V Ballinacor, Throw in 7.00pm.

Monday 10th. At 7.15pm

Under 13B Football Summer Series Newtown V Naomh Eoin Gaels 7.15pm

Our Junior men were away to Avondale on a very windy Thursday night.

Playing against the wind in the first half they were 3-4 to 0-2 down at half time.

But in true Newtown fashion these lads never gave up. The lads put in a mammoth second half scoring 3-6. They were seconds away from getting a hard-fought victory, only for Avondale to get a last-minute equaliser. Final score was 3-8 to 3-8.

Daniel Testa 0-3, Karl Carthy 0-3, Stuart Synnott 1-2, Dean Taylor 2-0.

Juniors next match is away to bray on Thursday at 8.

Our G4M&O were out again on Mon eve when they took the short trip to Bray Emmets on what felt like an Autum evening. In the spirit of this great initiative the teams were mixed, and the ladies displayed fine skills, teamwork, scoring and most of all had great fun while doing so.

Thank you to Bray Emmets for inviting us and making us feel so welcome.

Newtown GAA Lotto

The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 2, 5, 14 and 27. There were 5 match 3 winners.

This week’s jackpot is €9,500.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8PM, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday the 10th of July.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima oil, Ann Duffy's flower shop, The Mount Kennedy inn, The max.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

DUNLAVIN

Lotto

We had no winner of last week's lotto of €5,600

Numbers Drawn 09,13 17 and 22.

This Weeks Jackpot:€5,800

Many thanks for your continued support!

Pitch & car park safety

The pitch and car park are very busy each Monday and Tuesday evening, with juveniles, hurlers, senior teams, ladies teams and underage ladies, gym members as well as walkers all using the facilities from 6pm onwards, a high volume of traffic is expected each week.

We ask all parents, players, members and spectators to please follow the guidelines below:

●PLEASE SLOW DOWN when entering & exiting the car park.

●When parking, please REVERSE park and park tight to the car beside you.

●ALL children should be accompanied by an adult at all times, especially in the carpark.

●It is VITAL to leave the ambulance gate clear of all cars at all times.

Golf classic

Our golf classic will take place this year on Saturday 29th July in Baltinglass golf club. This was a fantastic day out last year & we hope to see as many and more teams participate again this year.

Get your name down asap!!

For teebox sponsorship, contact: Conor Miley 087 6871186

For tee times, contact Alan Deering 085 1052389

Dunlavin Gaa history group

Our history group are asking if anyone would be interested in joining the subcommittee to research and help with updating-publishing the history of Dunlavin gaa book. Particularly any students/young people that would have an interest in this area. Please PM the page if you are interested in getting involved.

Senior team news

The 1st team suffered their first loss in a while away to Laragh on Saturday evening, with promotion already in the bag, the lads seemed to ease off the gas. They won’t let the loss dampen their spirits as they look forward to championship, which is just around the corner.

We have not yet got a confirmed date for the Division 2 league final, keep an eye on our social media for any updates!

Next up for the second team is round 10 of Division 4 away to Blessington gaa Thursday 13th July at 8pm.

You can keep up to date with everything on all social media outlets. Alternatively, log onto our website www.dunlavingaaclub.com where you can purchase lotto tickets, register and pay membership fees and also purchase our club gear.

If you have any notes to add, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Contact pro: Dorrie Clarke 086 4024539 Pro.dunlavin.wicklow@gaa.ie.