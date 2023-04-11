Grassroots

News from the GAA clubs

A WELCOME SIGHT: Wicklow manager Oisín McConville celebrates with Annacurra's Gearóid Murphy after the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Round 1 match against Carlow at Echelon Park Aughrim. Murphy has just returned from a tough spell away from the game because of injury.

Congratulations to the Lambert family who were successful in the Scor Leinster semi-final in Carnew recently. They now progress to the Leinster final in the Wexford Opera House on April 16.

This group of talented musicians are certainly doing themselves and our club proud.

The club would like to extend our sympathy to the McGuckian family on the sad passing recently of Catherine, a mother to Declan and grandmother to Shane, Joe, Colm and Aisling. May she rest in peace.

BaLLYMANUS

Hard luck to the Wicklow Under-20 team who narrowly lost out to Louth on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the loss brings their time in the championship to a close but no doubt we will see these lads bounce back and feature strongly for their clubs during the year.

Having secured promotion in the league, all eyes turned to the first round of the championship where Wicklow took on a determined Carlow side. A draw was the result when the sides met in the opening round of the league, but Wicklow went one better on this occasion and ran out eight-point winners. Well done, lads.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €11,750. Get your tickets in local shops or on the Clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

BLESSINGTON

A very happy Easter to you all. Once again, we had another successful Easter camp with almost 130 children in attendance. Huge thanks to Kevin Foster for all the hard work in putting this camp together, there is a lot of organizing in the background to make sure that everything runs smoothly.

Thanks to the Healthy Club team for providing the lunches for the coaches, it is very much appreciated. We have to give a massive thanks to the brilliant coaches who gave up their time to volunteer for the week, without your valuable time these camps could not run.

And finally, thanks to the children that took part all week. You were all absolutely brilliant and from the happy faces that were leaving each day it looked like you all thoroughly enjoyed yourselves.

Easter Draw: Our Easter draw was due to take place on Saturday, but with tickets in demand and some people away on holidays it was decided to postpone the draw until Sunday, April 23. Please ensure that you return your ticket stubs asap to any member of the executive committee.

Disco: Our ever-popular disco returns to St Kevin’s hall this coming Friday. Tickets for the 12-15 age group are on sale now in Super Valu Blessington.

8-11 age group is pay at the door. Please note that a tuck shop and cloakroom is available. Parents must collect from St. Kevin’s hall. No alcohol, smoking or vaping is permitted. And we recommend not bringing mobile phones.

Under-14 Boys: Our Under-14s had a good win away to Milltown in the Kildare league on Tuesday evening

The lads bounced back from defeat the last day to put in a good overall team performance. Big thanks to the five Under-13s who stepped up and a special mention to Evan Quinlan who scored two goals from midfield. Best on the night were Oisin Kelly, James McCarney and Oisin Quigley. Final score: Blessington 4-10, Milltown 2-2.

Under-13 Boys: Our Under-13 White team played Éire Óg at home on Monday in the league. Started off flying but a few soft goals before half-time left us level at the break. Again, in the second half we started off very well and quickly built up a good lead. With 18 players togged out there was a lot of juggling to make sure they all got a good run out. Winning 7-11 to 6-5 this was a tougher game than the score line might suggest. Well done to everyone,

Under-11 Boys: Under-11 Group 2, Blesso vs Dunlavin, this was a great performance by this group, picking up a big win. Was great to see everyone contributing. Super proud of every one of them. Thanks to everyone who came out in support of this young group of players. The future is bright.

Under-11 NKL: The Under-11 NKL were out last weekend against Two Mile House in what was a good physical game with battles all over the pitch. Lads stuck in there, narrowly losing by a couple of points in the end. The lads were disappointed, but these battles will serve as great preparation for the season ahead.

Thanks to all who came out and supported the lads

Senior Ladies: Well done to our Senior ladies who had a great win tonight over AGB. This is the third win in the league for this team, who are going from strength to strength. This team has a great work ethic and are training hard, which shows on the field. It was a dominant performance with great teamwork from everyone who started to everyone who came on to finish the game.

Final result: Blessington 1-20 to AGB 2-4. Scorers: Robyn Brennan 1-6, Roisin Ellis 0-5, Shauna Byrne0-2, Sara Bohan 0-1, Aibhe King 0-4, Molly Cullen 0-1, Sadhbh Fisher 0-1.

Under-16 girls: Well done to our Under-16 Division 2 team on a great win on Wednesday in their first league game. The girls worked hard from start to finish and played some great football despite the bad weather conditions. Massive thanks too to Zane for stepping up from Under-14 and playing in goal - she made some great saves. Thanks as well to AGB for travelling across and for a great game

Under-12 Girls: Our Under-12 girls, Division 1, travelled to Greystones, playing Eire Óg last Sunday, led out by captain, Lucy. First match of the season. Really impressive football played by both teams and a really enjoyable match for the players, coaches and parents. Special mention and congratulations to Lorelei and Lucy who played their first match for Blessington GAA.

Such a close finish, point for point right up the end, with Éire Óg just getting in there with a win in the end. This team performance makes for an exciting season ahead. They were class. Thanks so much to all the parents for travelling and well done to each and every player. Very hard to choose a player of the match - it goes jointly to Sophie Fagan in the backs and Lucy Keely in mid field- both putting in a terrific performance.

Under-15 Hurling: A comprehensive win on Tuesday for our Under-15s who travelled to Glenealy for their first game of the 2023 league. There was great work rate all over the field, sharp direct passing and some lovely scores on display from this well-drilled team. Fair play to all involved and thank you to the supporters who made the trip to Glenealy this evening to support the lads.

Final score: Western Gaels 3-13, Glenealy 0-05.

Senior football Leinster championship: Wicklow welcomed Carlow to their home grounds in the Leinster championship today. What a fantastic win for Wicklow with the final score Wicklow 2-12 to Carlow 0-10. Blessington was well represented again by our Blessington players. Congratulations and well done to the team and management

Under-20 Football: Hard luck to the U20’s who were narrowly beaten on Tuesday in the championship. The lads put on a brilliant display of football but were just pipped at post by Louth. Final score: Louth 2-12 to Wicklow 2-11..

Scór na nÓg: If anyone is interested in attending, please contact Noreen on 087 2858375 asap. Fionn Whelan will represent Blessington GAA and Wicklow GAA in the Leinster finals of Scór na nOg on Sunday. The very best of luck, Fionn.

You can keep up to date with everything across all of our social media pages. Contact Lisa Jackson PRO 086 376 7534 (Eilís Mhic Shiacais), Olivia Kinsella 086 030 8395 for all LGFA related. Pro.blessington.wicklow@gaa.ie/.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Easter Camp: We have had great interest in our planned ‘Shillelagh Coolboy Easter Camp’ run by GDO Jackie Kinch and her student coaches for the Under-7/9/11/13s which is happening in this Friday, April 14, in the Fairgreen from 10am to 2.30pm. Please contact any juvenile coach for details. All welcome to join in the fun here hoping for the rain stays away!

Weekly Match Roundup: We have had a great week of football with all ages out playing around the county.

Our Senior team won well against Rathvilly on Sunday in a Challenge match on the Fairgreen. The team won’t have any games this weekend as they will travel to Adare, Co. Limerick to take part in a training weekend.

Our Under-15s, playing under ‘Tomnafinogue’, travelled to Baltinglass and produced a decisive win last Monday. Unfortunately they didn’t get to play their scheduled second game of the PPL league on Friday as Clann na Gael we’re unable to field a team but we were awarded the points for the game.

Our Under-13 Tomnafinogue ‘A’ team lost out to a strong Éire Óg team in Greystones last Tuesday. Our lads worked tirelessly all through the game and never gave up but unfortunately it wasn’t their day. Keep at it, lads.

The Under-13 Tomnafinogue ‘B’ team traveled to St Kevin’s last Friday and came away with a win after a great game of football.

We had our first Under-11 match of the season during the week against Baltinglass. This year we have a good change of the format with underage referees taking the whistle. This is a great initiative and Lorna Simpson was the lady in the middle this week. Well done, Lorna.

It is very important we fully support and encourage these young referees as they take on this sometimes-difficult role. As the GAA slogan says: Give Respect - Get Respect!

MEMBERSHIP: Club membership is now overdue, if you have not yet already done so, please log on to Foireann immediately as you are not insured to play if your membership is not paid.

Kelloggs Cúl Camps: Shillelagh-Coolboy will host a Kelloggs Cúl Camp again this year. This is an action-packed fun-filled week of activities during the summer holidays from August 21 to 25, which is now open for booking for primary school children from the age of 6 to 13. Full details on the camp and how to book is on their website which is www.Kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Thursday and Tuesday at 7pm on the Fairgreen. This is open to everyone in the community, as the longer evenings are now here why not come along and join in.

Facebook Pages: We have two very well managed Facebook pages. They are Shillelagh-Coolboy Gaa Club and Shillelagh Coolboy Healthy Club Project. Please look and follow to keep up to date with all club news.

WESTERN GAELS

Minor Hurling: Our Minors got their league campaign off to a great on Monday 3rd under lights in Blessington.

They beat local rivals Michael Dwyers by three points to take the spoils.

It was a competitive and entertaining game for this time of year so credit to both teams for their effort. Best of luck to Oisin O’Neill who sustained a hand injury in the game. Hopefully it’s a speedy recovery.

Final Score: Western Gaels 1-14, Michael Dwyers 2-8.

Under-15 Hurling: A comprehensive win last Wednesday evening for our Under-15s who travelled to Glenealy for their first game of the 2023 league. There was great work rate all over the field, sharp direct passing and some lovely scores on display from this well-drilled team. A special mention to newcomer, Tom Byrne, who made his debut. Keep it up, Tom, and well done! Fair play to all involved and thank you to the supporters who made the trip to Glenealy to support the lads.

Final score: Western Gaels 3-13, Glenealy 0-5.

Intermediate League: It finished all square in Hollywood GAA Club last Saturday afternoon as our intermediate hurlers drew with Arklow Rocks, falling one point short of completing a clean sweep for the club this week.

Both teams were evenly matched and had their chances to win it. Our lads worked tirelessly from start to finish and were probably unlucky to not come away with a win in the end. There are buckets of potential in this team but equally plenty to work on going forward.

Their focus will now turn to the fixture with St. Patrick’s in three weeks’ time which will be a stern test as they are just down from the Senior ranks. A big shout out to Luke Byrne and Rory Corrigan who made their debut for the adult team today. These young men were like ducks to water and put in a great performance. Well done, lads!

Final Score: Western Gaels 0-14, ARP 1-11.

Croke Park: Last Friday was a momentous day for our hurling club as our Under-10s and Under-11s made their Croke Park debut against St. Oliver Plunketts of Westmeath. The game went down to the wire with each player putting in a super performance with great skills on show from both teams in a competitive match.

We also came away with the win which capped off a fantastic day. It just goes to show what our club are capable of when we can compete against a Westmeath stronghold. This is a credit to all our juveniles and their coaches who are putting in tremendous work at ground level.

The trip was a brilliant experience for everyone involved and a day that will always be remembered by our budding young hurlers. A massive thanks to all the supporters for travelling up to GAA HQ and thank you to Matt, Sandra and all the coaches for organising the trip. Surely the first of many visits with this great bunch of kids.

Easter Camp: This year’s Easter Camp concluded last Friday. Thank you to all our juveniles who attended and to all our coaches who gave up their time to run the camp. We hope you all enjoyed yourselves!

County Hurling: Well done to all our hurlers who were involved with the Wicklow Gold and Blue Minor teams at the weekend in the Celtic Challenge competition. Namely Ciaran Traynor, David Peppard, Max Kehoe Felim Lynch Ward, Tomas Walsh, Oisin O’Neill and Senan Gardner. The Gold team beat Westmeath 4-10 to 2-13 while the Blue team beat Leitrim 9-25 to 0-4. Good work, lads.

COOLKENNO

PEIL IDIRMHEÁNACH: Our Intermediates kept up their perfect record in Roinn II of the league on Saturday with a five-point home win over Valleymount on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-12. That is now three wins in a row for McClean’s men. Ar fheabhas ar fad!

Mí-Ádh Hard luck to Liam O’Neill and his Wicklow Under-20 team-mates who so narrowly lost out to Louth in the Leinster Under-20 Championship. Beidh lá eile ag an bPaorach.

SCÓR na nÓg: Go n-éirí an t-ádh leis an bhfoireann rince foirne sna Babhtaí Ceannais Laighean. Best of luck to our rince foirne team of Megan Weekes, Erika O’Grady, Sophie Ní Dhonnacha and Katie Keegan who’ll fly the Coolkenno and Wicklow flag on Sunday next in the Wexford Opera House at the Scór na nÓg Leinster Finals. Erika comes in for Meadhbh Nic an Bhaird who is on holiday. This will not lessen our chances at all however, as Erika was part of the team who reached last year’s Leinster Final. Ádh mór a chailíní!

LATÓ: There was no winner of our lotto jackpot last week of €9,600. The winning numbers were 1, 11, 20 and 29. Peter Roberts, Rosie Dempsey, Benny Keogh and Phyllis and Helen McCarthy won €25 each in the luck dip.