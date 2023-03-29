Grassroots

News from the GAA clubs

Wicklow's Pádraig Doran in action against Donegal's Christopher McDermott during the NHL Division 2B semi-final last weekend.

Hard luck to the Wicklow Under-20 footballers who were narrowly defeated by Dublin last Tuesday night. On what was a dreadful night for football, Wicklow launched a major comeback in the closing stages of the game but, unfortunately, time was not on our side. They now look to bounce back when they face Offaly next week and keep the dream alive. Best of luck, lads.

Congratulations to the Wicklow footballers who secured promotion to Division 3 after defeating Waterford on Sunday. Well done to all the panel and management. A special mention must also go to Mark who has been an integral part of the team for the last number of years. Well done.

Hard luck to the Intermediate team who lost to Coolkenno in round two of the league on Saturday. It just wasn’t our day. The lads will now look to refocus for the next round of the league as they take on Ashford next weekend. The game will be played in Ashford at 4pm on Saturday.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to our match day sponsor, Liam Kavanagh of Kavanagh Roofing. Thank you for your generosity and support. Kavanagh Roofing can be found on Facebook or Instagram. Contact information can also be found on the club Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €11,450. Get your tickets in local shops or on the Clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

AUGHRIM

Preparations are underway to present our Junior hurlers with their medals after their successful county championship in 2022. This presentation will take place in Joe O’Toole’s on Saturday, April 8, in conjunction with the Aughrim Camogie Easter raffle. Please come along for a good night celebration.

The club would like to announce that tickets for G.A.A. games can be purchased at Daybreak store in Aughrim for all games.

VALLEYMOUNT

Huge congratulations to Aislinn Nugent Reid. She received the overall Outstanding Achievement award from the Federation of Irish Sport in special recognition of her promotion of inclusivity, community spirit, health and well-being through sport in the community over the last 20 years.

Well done to the Division 2 lads who beat Dunlavin over the weekend in round 2 of the league. Final score 2-9 to 1-14. They play Coolkenno next, this Saturday, April 1, at 4pm away. All support greatly appreciated.

Our next lotto draw will take place on Saturday, April 1, with a jackpot of €3,600.

If anyone would like to buy a 2023 yearly lotto ticket, please contact Michael Nolan on 087 2964476.

If you would like to be a Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps Coach this year, please contact Cormac Noone on 086 7013403, or fill in the form online. The Valleymount camp will take place from July 3 to 7.

If anyone would like to buy a Valleymount GAA souvenir book for €10 please contact Michael Nolan on 087 2964476. It includes the 2020 Yearbook, along with the Junior ‘A’ championship final player profiles, supporter photographs etc.

AGB

Well done to our Senior men who bounced back after a first-round league defeat with a win against St. Pat’s on Sunday morning. The lads ran out winners on a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-8.

AGB scorers on the day were: Sean Crowley 0-1, Chris O’Brien (senior) 0-2, Sean Hurley 0-3, Brian Hurley 0-1, Cal Kelly 0-1, Aaron O’Brien 0-1.

It wasn’t to be for our Junior ‘A’ men on their first league outing. The lads travelled to Tinahely.

Final score: Tinahely 3-13, AGB 0-7. AGB scorers: Mark Hurley 0-6, Daniel Lai 0-1.

AGB Junior ladies defeated Kilcoole on Sunday evening in their Division 2 League home tie at Pearse’s Park on a scoreline of 0-9 to 1-3.

AGB scorers: Kate Conway 0-2, Deirbhile Gavaghan 0-1, Faye Stafford 0-2, Lily Somers 0-1, Niamh Kavanagh 0-2, Nia Devereux 0-1.

Under-14 Division 1 Ladies League - AGB 0-3, Carnew 8-12 - This was a battle from start to finish against a very strong Carnew side.

AGB fought to the end and acquitted themselves much better in the second half where they were unlucky not to tack on a few more scores, failing to finish off chances in front of the posts.

This was a first outing for several newcomers, who no doubt will learn greatly from the experience of playing such tough opposition. Stick with the training girls, continue to work on your skills in your own time and we look forward to seeing you all develop as the season progresses. Well done!

Under-14 Division 2 Ladies League - AGB 4-8, Rathnew 4-4 - This, the first of three Under-14 games in Ballymoney, was a nail-biting encounter, in which the girls found themselves just a point adrift at half-time.

They played a consistent second half and, with grit and determination, out-scored their hard-working opponents by five points, securing victory on a scoreline of 4-8 to 4-4. Well done.

Under-14 Division 3 Ladies League - AGB 0-3, St. Patrick’s 2 7-9 - The Division 3 team also had a tough battle against St. Patrick’s second team who had only 13 players for the fixture. This was a huge ask for such young players on both sides to play the full-sized pitch with just 13.

Arklow ran their subs in at regular intervals so that all players got pitch time. This team also has several newcomers who showed great fighting spirit and determination and we look forward to seeing them reach their potential as the weeks go by. Well done to all the Under-14 ladies today!

Congratulations to the Wicklow Senior men’s team who secured promotion to Division 3 with a good win away to Waterford last Sunday.

Well done to Andy Maher, Tom Maher, JP Hurley and Darragh Fitzgerald who were part of the panel. The lads now have a day out in Croke Park on Saturday in the Division 4 league final where they will face Sligo.

AGB’s Easter camp will take place from Wednesday 5th to Friday 7th of April.

To book a place please text your child’s details to Eibhlís 086-1035571 or Joanne 086-8475799.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

24-hour walkathon: Our big fundraiser for this year is upon us! We start our 24-hour walkathon this Saturday, April 1, at 10am on the Fairgreen. Each group will walk with their leader for an hour, every hour, on the hour - finishing at 10am on Sunday morning.

We have assigned leaders for each hour, but we are looking for as many walkers as possible to join in on the day (players, parents and families all welcome) a sponsorship card will be given to each walk prior to the event from a leader or committee member or you can just come along on the day and join in.

If you are not available on the day you can still help by getting a sponsorship card from a leader and help them on their way or you can donate directly on our GoFundMe page - the link for this is available on our Facebook page, on the team’s WhatsApp group or from any leader. Please click on the link then select your chosen leader,

Our Assigned leaders for each team are:

Nursery and Under-7: Nathan Clements; Under-9s: Frank Deegan; Under-11s: Mark Dempsey; Under-13s: Gavin O’Brien; Under-15s: Paul Behan; Minor: Catherine O’Keeffe and Niamh Moore Rawson; Senior team: Dan Behan, Wayne Kinsella and PJ Mulhall.

Other leaders include: Francis Simpson, Stacey O’Brien, Lar Behan, Darren Kavanagh, Miley O’Keeffe, Michelle Remmington, Noel Murphy, Richard Lambert, Shauna Hilley, Sam O’Keeffe, PJ O’Keeffe, Paula Murphy and Eugene Kenny.

All leaders will be listed with their times on our Facebook page shortly. A massive thanks to them all for volunteering their time.

We are hoping for as much support as you can give in whatever way you can to ensure the best possible day.

The monies raised will go towards the running cost of the club and equipment for our new gym room which is well underway.

This will be an important addition to the development of our players and club not to mention a great facility for our communities.

Details and updates will be ongoing and available on our Facebook page over the next few days.

Membership: Membership is now due for senior and juvenile players. It is vitally important to prioritise your registration to ensure you are insured in the event of an injury.

You can register online on Foireann (www.Foireann.ie) or you can now download the Foireann app to your phone. Please ensure you select Shillelagh Coolboy as your club.

Junior ‘A’ League Campaign: Our Junior ‘A’ team were out last Saturday in Coolafancy in the second round of the Division 2 League, showing a fine display of football beating Ballinacor with a decisive scoreline of 4-14 to 2-6. Well done, lads.

Their next match will be in Dunlavin this Saturday, April 1, at 4pm, why not come along and show your support.

Congratulations to Teige Ryan, Tomacork, who was our February Euromillions Syndicate winner of €100.

Gravel Kickers with JImmy will continue every Friday and Tuesday at 7pm at the Fairgreen. Why not come along and join in a walk\run at your own pace. (non-club members are always welcome).

Health Clubs Programme: As March 30 is Mental Health Day webinars for coaches and parents have been organised. Also a talk for our Under-13s and Under-15s and are hosted by Jigsaw. Please check the Facebook page for information on how to log in to the webinar. Dates are as follows:

March 29 - One Good Coach at 6pm – Webinar.

March 29 - Time to Talk, Under-13s at 6pm, Under-15s at 7.30pm. Talk in Tinahely Hall.

March 30 - One Good Parent at 7.30pm - Webinar.

Facebook Pages: We have two very well managed Facebook pages. They are Shillelagh-Coolboy Gaa Club and Shillelagh Coolboy Healthy Club Project. Make sure you give them a follow to keep up to date on all club events and information.

Ballinacor

Our adult team began their league campaign with defeat to Shillelagh-Coolboy in what was a tough opening challenge.

John Toomey was captain on the day and performed superbly while Evan Byrne returned at wing back following a few years away and Ross Murray impressed on his debut.

Club lotto is now €2700: There were no winners this week in our club lotto as the numbers that were drawn were 23, 12, 32, and 24.

There were no match three winners but James Byrne received a Ballinacor Beanie as he won our lucky dip prize.

The lotto is not to be missed as the jackpot now sits at €2700.

If you do not already play and wish to, simply click the club force link on our Facebook page or contact a committee member.

The lotto is streamed online every Tuesday on that same Facebook page thanks to James Murphy.

NEWTOWN

A Breast Health Awareness Presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 4, at 7pm in Newtown GAA clubhouse, all welcome to attend this presentation organised by our Healthy Clubs team.

Newtown GAA aims to create a supportive environment in which it promotes healthy eating for all it’s members and the wider community.

As part of this we will be holding a free healthy eating cooking course for young people. The course will run from April 11 to 14 from 10am to 12pm in Newtown Community Centre in conjunction with County Wicklow Partnership, HSE and Healthy Ireland.

For further information please contact Margaret Synnott, Newtown Gaa Healthy Club Officer on 086 8936211

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 6, 7, 14, 18. There were three match three winners.

This week’s jackpot is €5,100.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, March 27.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Marios, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy inn.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.

Club membership is now due, all membership must be paid before the 31st of March. As always the club will be enforcing a strict no pay, no play rule. Membership can be paid through foireann.

Our juvenile teams are all due back on the pitch over the next few weeks, see training times and contact numbers below.

Nursery- 18th February, Saturday at 11.15am; U7 Boys- 20th March, Monday at 6.30pm; U8/U10 Girls - 25th February, Saturday at 11am; U9 Boys and Girls - 27th February, Monday at 6pm; U11 Boys and Girls- 13th February, Monday at 6.45pm; U12 Girls - 21st February, Tuesday at 6.15pm; U13 Boys - 2nd March, Thursday at 6.45pm; U14 Girls - 21st February, Tuesday and Thursday at 6.15pm; U15 Boys - 13th March, Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm.