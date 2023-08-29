Goals galore win Under-14 ‘C’ camogie title for Donard-The Glen

Brave showing from St. Patrick’s falls short in Ballinakill

The Donard-The Glen team who defeated St. Pat's in the Under-14 'C' camogie championship final in Ballinakill on Monday night.

St. Patrick’s 1-2

A devastating display of goalscoring proved the difference in this Wicklow Under-14 camogie championship final in Ballinakill on Monday evening as Donard-The Glen put six of the best past a gallant St. Patrick’s side in the county final.

From the outset it was Donard-The Glen who took control of this final and within ten minutes had gone a goal up through Layla McGrath as their early pressure paid off.

The St. Pat’s rearguard were standing strong after this goal as they kept out a number of chances from the threatening Donard-the Glen girls. That was until Aoibheann Allen rattled the back of the Dunbur Park side’s net to extend her side’s advantage.

St. Pat’s pushed forward to try and trouble the scoreboard, but it was the opposition who got the final score of the half on the breakthrough Ruth O’Reilly to leave seven points between the sides at the interval.

After the break the Wicklow town side grew in confidence and were led by centre-back Roisin Leonard who drove forward to fire over two points early on.

Both sides were beginning to use their benches ten minutes into the half and St. Pat’s sub Alexandra Bruce Tamakoe made an immediate impact as she found the back of the Donard-The Glen net with a fine effort.

Just as it looked like the Dunbur girls were getting back into it the opposition netted two goals in the space of a couple of minutes with Eve McDonell and Seren Waters finding the back of the net just as the third quarter ended.

From then on it was all Donard-The Glen as they fired in two more goals, with McGrath doubled her tally for the night.

With eight minutes left on the clock a second minor from O’Reilly had consolidated the lead before Naoise Murphy fired in the final goal of the game to ensure that that cup would be going back to west Wicklow.

Donard Glen: Amy Davis; Kate Kelly, Lucy Miley, Kayla Walshe; Kate Ryan, Ruby Brophy, Halle Mills; Mary Corrigan, Meabh Doyle; Layla McGrath (2-0), Seren Waters (1-0), Ruth O’Reilly (0-2); Eve McDonnell (1-0), Aoibheann Allen (1-0), Robyn Farrell. Subs: Naoise Murphy (1-0), Jennifer O’ Brien, Ciara Mullen, Hayley Foley.

St. Patrick’s: Aoife Kirwan, Grace Kelly, Edie Renwick, Cadhla Teevan; Cara Nolan, Roisin Leonard (0-2), Ciara Lawlor; Reece Hughes, Aoife Nolan; Megan Kearney Collinge, Aoife O’Sullivan; Grainne Murphy, Millie Jameson, Tara O’Neill. Subs: Alexandra Bruce Tamakoe (1-0), Abigail Griffiths, Kya Dickenson.

Referee: Eugene Doherty.