Goal bonanza for Glenealy as Reds put seven past Bray Emmets in Senior hurling league

Doubles for Byrne, Traynor and Meade

Bray 2-15

Bray Emmets and Glenealy were both seeking their first win in Wicklow’s Senior hurling league when they met on Sunday.

Both teams came to this match on the back of two league defeats which included both being beaten by Carnew.

That added some extra spice to the clash of these hurling giants and, despite both teams being without their county players, Glenealy relished their 12-point victory over arch-rivals Bray Emmets who will be seeking a record five Senior hurling titles in successive championships later this year.

As this game progressed one could feel the burning desire in the teams to beat each other given that Glenealy had taken Paul Carley’s men to a replay in the 2022 championship.

Bray Emmets, whose second-string team had an energy-sapping game in the Dublin league against Kilmacud Crokes just four days earlier, were first out of the blocks and took an early 1-7 to 1–1 lead into the second quarter.

The contest was not a minute old when winger Ronan McMahon fired to the home side’s net. Matthew Traynor, with the help of an assist from his corner-forward Aarron Meade, responded with an answering goal for Glenealy on six minutes.

But it was Bray who continued to set the early pace with some glorious points from imposing centre-forward Seanie McDonagh who rattled five balls over Glenealy’s crossbar in the first half.

Playing on home soil, the Reds finally cranked their machine into gear in the second quarter. And to devastating effect with gloriously executed goals by corner-forward Aarron Meade and winger James Byrne.

Glenealy's Gary Byrne breaks down a Bray Emmets attack

Meade completed a delightful double with the help of assists from Matthew Traynor and full-forward Alan Driver, who also split the Bray posts.

Furthermore, Glenealy’s defence tightened their game, affording less openings for Bray’s raiders but Brian Nesbitt found the space to land three answering points.

Michael Óg O’Neill also opened his shoulders to great effect. The result - the Reds took a commanding 4-7 to 1-8 lead into the break.

An early exchange of second-half points between Micheal Óg O’Neill and Daire Lohan was followed by two sucker punches from Glenealy. Within minutes of each other, Matthew Traynor and Alan Driver blasted shots to the Bray net, thereby extending Glenealy’s lead to 6-8 to 1-10.

Bray fought back, instilling some anxiety in their opponents. Bray’s response coincided with Liam Kenny being sprung from the bench with telling effect.

Centre-forward Seanie McDonagh tried to blast a free to the Glenealy net. The shot was blocked; the sliotar spun into the air. Hurleys grappled for the ball and Liam Kenny got the vital touch to bat to the net.

Rory Lambe and Seanie McDonagh (2) drilled over three Bray points in quick succession. Glenealy’s lead of 15 points sliced in half to a seven-point advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

Not helping to settle Glenealy nerves was the fact that Michael Óg O’Neill’s free-taking was not matching his productive play, several times failing to hit the target from good positions.

Fortunately for Glenealy, they regained their composure in the closing phase. James Byrne settled nerves with a late 1-2 flurry for a comfortable 7-11 to 2-15 victory at the final whistle.

This is the third consecutive league defeat for Bray Emmets who had 11 players unavailable due to county duty. It all adds anticipation and spice to the upcoming championship campaign.

Glenealy: Wayne O’Gorman; Emmet Byrne, Joey Driver, Cian O’Neill; Andrew Lynch, Gary Byrne, TJ O’Neill; Michael Óg O’Neill (0–5), John Manley; James Byrne (2-3), Matthew Traynor (2-0), Ronan Manley (0–2); Jamie Byrne, Alan Driver (1-1), Aarron Meade (2-0). Subs: Jack Manley for A Meade, Cormac Byrne for J Manley, Tommy Doyle for E Byrne, Jack Kavanagh for TJ O’Neill.

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; Alec Bigley, Karl Leacy, Dan Kennedy; Daire Lohan (0-1), Sean Kenny, Gavin Henderson; James Byrne, Sam Kearney; Jack Fitzgerald, Seanie McDonagh (0-9), Ronan McMahon (1-1); Rory Lambe (0-1), Brian Nesbitt (0-3), Andy Conway. Subs: Liam Kenny (1-0) for Sam Kearney.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)