Glenealy’s guile and grit sees off Arklow Rocks in Intermediate hurling showdown

Season over for both but plenty to build on for the future

Arklow Rocks 1-20

Glenealy’s guile and grit helped them overcome a stubborn Arklow Rocks in the Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship on a sun-soaked Saturday afternoon in Annacurra.

Both teams only really had pride to play for by the time Martin Molloy blew his full-time whistle as both Aughrim and Carnew progressed from the group following the Granite City side’s win over Western Gaels in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Glenealy had two points on the board in the opening minute through Stephen and Charlie Cruise and, for all intents and purposes, they looked like they would be in ‘cruise control’ judging by their early burst.

Glenealy's Charlie Cruise comes under pressure from Ryan Bardon of Arklow Rocks.

However, with Arklow’s Martin Gilbert employed as a sweeper, the Rocks got a foothold in the game and traded scores blow for blow with their opponents.

Ray Nolan’s men hit the front with a ball broken into the path of Cathal Byrne from Shane Mellon resulted in the game’s opening goal in the 10th minute.

They pushed to a three-point gap with a score from the industrious Paddy Mellon moments later.

Glenealy’s Aaron Meade was not content with watching his opposing number nine raise a green flag and set off on scoring a goal of his own.

Reminiscent of Kevin Broderick’s solo score for Galway a number of years ago, Meade set off on a run and flicked the ball over a Rocks defender and eventually finished to the Arklow net. The Glenealy man was afforded the advantage while being fouled and got his shot away just as Martin Molloy was blowing for a free.

Another score was exchanged between the sides before Glenealy gained their second goal of the game when a shot at a point by Jack Manley managed to make its way into the top corner of the Arklow net.

Now three points behind, the Rocks did not lack for effort and artistry of their own. PJ O’Connor, who was a serious menace throughout the game, scored a fantastic effort for his side.

The Arklow number 13 managed to keep control of the ball while on his knees and return to assured footing to split the posts.

This was one of a number of excellent scores in the opening half and while O’Connor was producing a moment of magic in the white of Arklow, James French and Cormac Byrne both produced scores worthy of a mention for Glenealy.

With the half-time whistle sounding, the men from Glenealy held a slender two-point cushion at the break and the game finely balanced.

A purple patch did arrive for the Rocks to start the second half. Glenealy pushed the lead out to three from the throw in but O’Connor and the two Mellons provided four for the Rocks to push them back into the lead and, at this stage, they were looking like the team who was going to push on for a strong finish.

However, the lead lasted only seconds when Glenealy’s James French hit a long hopeful ball into Daniel O’Reilly’s goal area and a combination of the sun in the netminder’s eyes and an unfortunate bounce possibly contributed to the ball finding its way into the back of the net.

Arklow heads however did not drop, and they kept probing to find a way back into the game.

On the other hand, Glenealy were beginning to miss their target with a few chances, but Stephen Cruise kept a cool head for the victors and fired over key points to keep the Rocks at arm’s length.

Cruise was very important to Glenealy throughout the game and predominantly in the second half when the chips were down. Despite wearing number three on his back, he was positioned at centre-forward and was the key cog in the Glenealy machine.

A free from Cruise pushed Glenealy into a two-score lead and, with some strong defending, ensured that no real goal chances of note would be handed to their opponents easily with time running out.

With Arklow needing a major, one could not be found and a consolation effort from PJ O’Connor deep into injury time brought this high scoring encounter to a finish.

The championship campaigns have ended for 2023 but, for both teams, they contributed to an entertaining battle and have something to build on for 2024.

Glenealy: Wayne O’Gorman; Stefan O’Brien, Aaron Devlin, Kian Conlon; Andrew Lynch, Emmett Byrne, Declan Conyard; TJ O’Neill, James French (1-1); Aaron Meade (1-1), Stephen Cruise (0-6), Cormac Byrne (0-2); Charlie Cruise (0-1), Alan Conyard (0-2), Jack Manley (1-5); Killian Hogan for A Meade, Ben Meade for C Cruise, Nigel Keogh for S O’Brien

Arklow Rocks: Daniel O’Reilly; Daniel Long, Darren Reilly, Tony Kinsella; Liam Murphy, Darragh Walker, Tyrone Byrne; Liam Somers, Cathal Byrne (1-0); Shane Mellon (0-2), Paddy Mellon (0-7), Conor Jameson; PJ O’Connor (0-9), Cian Doyle, Martin Gilbert; Conor Long for T Kinsella, Eamon Wafer (0-1) for T Byrne.

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)