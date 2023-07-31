Glenealy power on despite gallant effort from Éire Óg Greystones

Gary Hughes goals key against Billy Cuddihy’s rejuvenated outfit

Éire Óg 2-11

Going in at the break trailing by just two points having played against a strong wind in Echelon Park Aughrim last Saturday afternoon you got the feeling that Éire Óg Greystones were in a serious position to push on and cause quite the upset by beating Glenealy in the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. Granted, Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men had scored 11 times compared with just five flags waved for the Greystones men but there was a certain rejuvenated air to the Éire Óg hurlers and with the wind at their backs and scoring threats like Anto Byrne and Andy Walsh loitering with intent, you felt that Cian Staunton was going to be in for a busy second half.

Éire Óg's Brian Lawless comes under pressure from Glenealy's Gary Hughes.

But as many a team has found out to their cost, goals are something that Glenealy specialise in, and they rattled in two beauties in the second half, the first after just 100 seconds of the restart, the second to effectively kill the game after 51 minutes, both from the hurl of Gary Hughes as Glenealy, without the services of the injured Danny Staunton, bounced back emphatically from that loss to Carnew Emmets in the last round. Following their heavy defeat to Kiltegan last time, Éire Og Greystones parted ways with manager Stephen Hoary, with club stalwart Billy Cuddihy taking the reins and the backroom team consisting of Mick Burns, Mark Barry, Mick Arrigan, Diarmuid Potts and Gerry Walsh. The bounce from this shock shakeup in the middle of the championship was there to be seen in terms of application and endeavour, but they were in full firefighting mode for the first 23 minutes of this game as Glenealy, a side with a point to prove themselves, wrenched open a 0-10 to 0-1 lead thanks to points from Gary Hughes, Alan Driver (two), Jamie Byrne, Sam O’Dowd, Matthew Traynor (three, two frees, one from inside his own 45 on the stand side shooting down towards the dressing rooms) and Gavin Weir (three, two frees). Michael Anthony O’Neill’s side also registered eight wides in the first half (13 overall) and had fine showings from Joey Driver, Michael Óg O’Neill and Tommy Doyle while Gary Byrne cleaned up a host of Éire Óg ball in his sweeping role across the Glenealy 45. A lonely James Cranley point in the opening five minutes was all Éire Óg had to show for their efforts by the 24th minute but they had called Cian Staunton into action once or twice, had fired two wides and had worked hard and brought serious energy to the battle, perhaps too much at times as they picked up three yellows in that timeframe, with Tommy Doyle and Jack Kavanagh feeling the brunt of overzealous collisions. Éire Og’s championship cause would receive the kiss of life in the 24th minute when Anto Byrne rifled home past Cian Staunton for the game’s first goal. With Gary Byrne sweeping at one end, that left Stephen Kelly free at the other, and a long run from the stylish centre-back saw him feed Andy Walsh with a pass. Walsh coughed up possession to Gary Byrne but fought hard to win it back and then supplied Anto Byrne with the pass and the full-forward did the rest. Alan Driver pointed a lovely score in reply thanks to fine work from Matthew Traynor but Glenealy would also add three wides in quick succession while Anto Byrne collected a long Peter Keane ball before turning smartly and splitting the sticks, 0-10 to 1-2 with 28 gone. Amazing work from Andy Walsh set up James Cranley for another Éire Óg point but a short Cian Staunton puck-out to Matthew Traynor in space ended with the long-hitting half-back launching a bomb towards Dan O’Neill’s posts and the shot sailed over the black spot. Three Glenealy attacks followed in the four minutes of added time at the end of the first half, but Dan O’Neill, Stephen Kelly and Paddy Igoe intercepted, and when Luke Dorgan showed all his skill to fire home to the back of the Glenealy net after 34 minutes to make it 0-11 to 2-3 there was a sense that anything was possible with the Éire Óg tails up and the wind at their backs for the second half. A good start to that second period would be vital if the Greystones men were to have any hope but the Reds came out all guns blazing, and that renowned goal threat was on display for all to see as Sam O’Dowd fed Jamie Byrne who released Hughes and a missile was launched to the top corner of Dan O’Neill’s net. In fairness to Éire Óg, they took the battle to Glenealy in a big way but their delivery of long ball to Anto Byrne wasn’t effective in any way and they decided against deploying Andy Walsh on the edge of the square which could have reaped dividends given how he was catching and looking so hungry for work. As well as that goal from Gary Hughes, Glenealy added two quick points as well, from Sam O’Dowd and Gavin Weir (free) while also increasing their wide tally by two, the second one inspiring the management team to encourage the players to take on the Éire Óg defenders and not shoot from distance so much. Paraic O’Keefe was sent into the fray for Billy Cuddihy’s men, and he impressed mightily. They rattled off three quick points on the trot, the first from Luke Dorgan, O’Keefe and the excellent Shaun Cranley to leave it 1-13 to 2-6 before Gavin Weir increased that lead to five from a free for a foul on Jamie Byrne by Stephen Kelly with 15 gone.

Éire Óg's Dan O'Neill clears his lines as Glenealy's Gavin Weir closes in.

Glenealy made a positional switch, moving Sam O’Dowd to midfield and pushing Jack Kavanagh to 11, but Éire Óg dragged themselves to within three points with a James Cranley free and a deadly Shaun Cranley effort from distance. Two long balls followed from Éire Óg, the first going over Anto Byrne and all the way to Cian Staunton, the second coming off the full-forward’s hand and on to Cian Staunton. Any result from either of those attacks could have dramatically changed things, but failure to take chances against a team like Glenealy will generally come back to haunt you. When Cian Staunton gathered that second long ball he was fouled by Byrne. He swept a quick free out to Michael Óg O’Neill who fired long to Gavin Weir. Weir produced a wicked little flick to Gary Hughes and this man is absolutely lethal in front of goal. Net blasted. Game over. 2-14 to 2-8, 21 gone. Credit to Éire Óg, they stayed their course, adding three quick points to keep themselves in the game, the first from Graham Mahon, the second a James Cranley free and the third a beast from Anto Byrne but they needed goals, and their long-ball plan was just not working. A Gavin Weir free and a delicious Michael Óg O’Neill effort after a fine catch from Alan Driver under a Cian Staunton restart ended the scoring and secured a 2-16 to 2-11 victory for Glenealy. Hats off to Éire Óg. Losing a manager in the middle of a championship season can lead to implosion and utter disaster. They took the Kiltegan defeat on the chin and put up a massive fight against Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men, showing serious courage and ability in the process. Glenealy needed a performance after the Carnew game. They got it. Gary Byrne could be heard urging his players to “go to war” with him in the pre-match huddle. They did just that. Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Cian O’Neill, Joey Driver, Ronan Manley; Matthew Traynor (0-3, 2f), Gary Byrne, Michael Óg O’Neill (0-1); Sam O’Dowd (0-2), Jack Kavanagh; Tommy Doyle, Gavin Weir (0-6, 5f), Jamie Byrne (0-1); Gary Hughes (2-1), Alan Driver (0-2), John Manley. Subs: Jonathan O’Neill Jnr for J Kavanagh (55). Éire Óg Greystones: Dan O’Neill; Paddy Igoe, Billy Cuddihy, Brian Lawless; Kristin Flynn, Stephen Kelly, Peter Keane; Eoghan Potts, Graham Mahon (0-1); Shaun Cranley (0-2), Bill O’Toole, Andy Walsh; James Cranley (0-4, 2f), Anto Byrne (1-2), Luke Dorgan (1-1). Subs: Mick Walsh for B O’Toole (21), Padraig O’Keeffe (0-1) for G Mahon. Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)