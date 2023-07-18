Glenealy hold on to secure sweet victory over Carnew Emmets

Conyard’s majors vital as Reds prove too good

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne was umpire for the IHC game between Carnew and Glenealy.

Carnew's Ruairi O'Brien and Jake O'Dwyer try to halt the progress of Glenealy full-forward Alan Conyard.

Carnew Emmets 1-11

Glenealy held on to secure a sweet victory over Carnew Emmets in their opening Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship at Echelon Park Aughrim on Monday evening.

Two goals from dangerous full-forward Alan Conyard in the opening half gave the Reds a one-point lead at the break with the scoreboard reading 2-5 to 1-7, and the accuracy of Jack Manley from frees helped Glenealy survive in a hard-hitting and ill-tempered second half with Carnew hunting for a match-winning goal right up to Paul Gahan’s final whistle.

Glenealy’s victory leaves Carnew Emmets in need of a win when they tackle Western Gaels in their next game this Sunday morning at the same venue in what has the makings of a very dramatic group.

There was never more than a puck of the ball between these two teams on a pleasant evening in Aughrim. Both goalkeepers, Wayne O’Gorman for Glenealy and Billy Molloy for Carnew Emmets, would pull off some fine saves and were very competent with their restarts.

Carnew full-forward Dan Nolan opened the scoring having collected a tasty ball from Wally Colllins in the opening minute while Jack Manley fired over a free moments later to level affairs as both sets of players got to the pitch of the game.

Glenealy’s plan of driving long ball down on Alan Conyard on the edge of the Carnew Emmets square would pay dividends in the opening half despite the best efforts of full-back Ruairi O’Brien.

The clever and experienced Conyard fired over having collected from the busy Emmet Byrne and then played a part in Cormac Byrne’s opening score to leave Glenealy ahead by 0-3 to 0-1.

John Doyle grabbed a tasty score for John Joe Myers’ men, but that long ball was tormenting Carnew, and James French and Cormac Byrne sent over fine scores to make it 0-5 to 0-2.

Wayne O’Gorman came to Glenealy’s rescue with 13 on the clock, saving from the hurl of Richard Greene with the rebound falling to Martin Molloy whose effort flew wide.

Moments later, Billy Molloy stopped a wicked Alan Conyard effort on the Carnew line in a move started by Kean Furlong and delivered from deep by Decy Conyard.

Carnew added 1-1 by the 19th minute, the point from Wally Collins (free) and the goal a super strike from Dan Nolan who looked as though he might have taken too much out of it after receiving a pass from Richard Greene who had rampaged up the field.

In between those two scores Billy Molloy had saved a goal-bound shot from Jack Manley and Carnew now led by 1-3 to 0-5.

A fine effort from Drew Brennan pushed Carnew two ahead just before Gleenaly were forced to send Stefan O’Brien in for Sam Smith due to injury.

Carnew’s lead didn’t last long. A long ball from Jack Manley to Alan Conyard saw the lethal attacker gather and fire home to the back of Billy Molloy’s net, and despite Carnew Emmets edging back in front following points from Wally Collins (free) and Richard Greene, when Stefan O’Brien delivered another long ball down on top of Conyard, he plucked it beautifully from the evening sky and the green flag was waving again when he batted it home.

A Wally Collins free left it 2-5 to 1-7 for Glenealy at the break and it was anyone’s game.

A wide apiece got us underway early in the second half but Carnew dragged themselves clear yet again thanks to two white flags from Wally Collins frees making it 1-9 to 2-5 by the ninth minute.

Glenealy sent Charlie Cruise into the fray in place of Arran Meade who was on a yellow and the substitute would be a major figure for the Reds for the remainder of the game.

The next five minutes were big for Carnew.

The up-to-now reassuringly accurate Wally Collins went wide from three frees on the bounce before Glenealy’s Cormac Byrne drew the sides level with a tasty effort from play.

Tempers were now starting to get a little frayed and some tackles started to become a tad on the heavy side and less than punctual in their arrival but onwards we pressed as the fine evening began to darken.

Carnew called on fresh bodies, Larry Kinsella and John Gregan coming in for Martin Molloy and Drew Brennan, but Glenealy hit a purple patch, running hard at the Carnew defence and drawing frees which Jack Manley converted ruthlessly, opening up a 2-9 to 1-9 gap with 24 gone in the second half.

Manley missed a free after 26 but John Doyle proved accurate at the other end to leave two between the sides.

Alan Conyard, having been kept quiet when Carnew switched John Walshe on to him, popped up with an uplifting score and Doyle converted a free to put two between the teams and only time for one more attack.

Prior to that, the excellent Willie Collins had suffered a dangerous tackle that was missed by the match officials, leaving the Carnew Emmets mentors livid on the sideline.

Carnew needed a goal. Goalkeeper Billy Molloy dropped it in, and it went out for a 65.

Molloy stood over the ball. He lifted and struck but it was overcooked and sailed wide, with the sound of Paul Gahan’s whistle following swiftly behind.

Delight for Glenealy who have a weekend off to look forward to before getting back to the action.

Carnew Emmets badly need to win at the weekend against Western Gaels, but as Arklow Rocks discovered last weekend, that’s not a straightforward undertaking by any stretch of the imagination.

Carnew Emmets: Billy Molloy; Conor Byrne, Ruairi O’Brien, Richard Greene (0-1); Adam Jordan (capt.), Mark Collins, John Walshe; Willie Collins, John Doyle (0-3, 2f); Martin Molloy, Michael Collins (0-5, 5f), Jake O’Dwyer; Zach Jordan, Dan Nolan (1-1), Drew Brennan (0-1). Subs: Cormac Doyle for Z Jordan (37), Larry Kinsella for M Molloy (48), John Gregan for J Doyle (48).

Glenealy: Wayne O’Gorman; Sam Smith, Decy Conyard, Emmet Byrne; TJ O’Neill, Stephen Cruise, Kean Furlong; Lee Kavanagh, Fionn Luddy; James French (0-1), Arran Meade, Cormac Byrne (0-3); Jack Byrne, Jack Manley (0-4, 4f) Alan Conyard (2-2). Subs: Stefan O’Brien for S Smith (21, inj), Charlie Cruise for A Meade (40).

Referee: Paul Gahan (AGB)