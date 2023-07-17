Glenealy grind out gritty victory over gutsy Avondale/Barndarrig

New amalgamation project has plenty of potential

Avondale/Barndarrig 0-11

Glenealy proved too strong for battling Avondale/Barndarrig in this Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash at a showery Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday afternoon with goals at key moments proving bad blows for the new amalgamated outfit.

Heavy rain blighted the second half of this poorly attended encounter that sets Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men heading into an intriguing battle with Carnew Emmets this Saturday while Clive Heffernan’s side must face a Bray Emmets side who came through a war with Kiltegan on the previous evening.

In terms of hurling in Wicklow, the joining of Avondale and Barndarrig should be seen as a positive and something with major potential if the buy-in and commitment can be delivered and maintained.

This is a side that lacks very little in terms of physicality and fitness and if their hurling can be lifted to a higher standard then there is no reason why they can’t win games like this, if not this year, then certainly next year.

Avondale's Eamonn Kearns battles with Glenealy's John Manley during the Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship battle in Echelon Park Aughrim.

They hit 11 wides in this game, one or two of which should have been goals, and were just three behind when they were sucker-punched by a late rocket of a goal from Alan Driver right on the stroke of half-time.

Horrible conditions in the second half and a workmanlike Glenealy grind to victory proved too much for Avondale/Barndarrig but they had some very good performances throughout the field, with Torna Mulconry’s five points (one free) being one of the highlights.

This was always going to be a tricky encounter for Glenealy. First game of the campaign with your nearest neighbours looking to cause a shock, there was never going to be anything easy about it, and when the rain started to lash down at the start of the second half, their job was made all the harder.

Avondale/Barndarrig started brightly, racing out to a 0-3 to 0-1 lead and bagging two wides in the same period.

Their match programme team list meant for very little when it came to how they lined out. Eugene Dunne wore eight but played at full-back, while the man wearing three, Shane Byrne operated at midfield. Shane Browne picked up Danny Staunton.

Glenealy, too, had their movers and shakers, Sam O’Dowd dropped to full-back while Danny Staunton lined out at centre-half forward.

Danny Staunton looks on in the lashing rain as Avondale's Shane Byrne is closed down by Robert Byrne.

Glenealy’s Gary Hughes opened the scoring, but Avondale/Barndarrig really caught the attention over the next few moments when Jacques McCall, Shane Byrne and Shane Byrne again made it 0-3 to 0-1 in favour of the Rathdrum and Barndarrig crew.

But Glenealy have quality in that attack and when Alan Driver picked out Gary Hughes, the corner-forward fired home past Mikey O’Toole for a very important goal in terms of putting the brakes on the fledgling confidence of the challengers.

Avondale/Barndarrig wouldn’t score from the fifth to the 23rd minute in the first half but Glenealy would fail to cause any real damage at the other end either, with five wides not helping their cause whatsoever.

They did have points from Gavin Weir (free) and Danny Staunton but Jacques McCall’s second point to end the drought left just two between the sides at 1-3 to 0-4.

A Matthew Traynor free and a fine Gavin Weir effort from play pushed Glenealy 1-5 to 0-4 ahead but Shane Browne replied with a free to leave just three in it with 29 gone.

But Glenealy inflicted a bad wound at the death of the first half. Cian Staunton’s puck-out found Danny Staunton and the wizard picked out Gavin Weir with a sweet pass. Weir found Alan Driver and the attacker launched a rocket past Mikey O’Toole for a confidence-crushing blow.

Torna Mulconry grabbed the first of his five superb scores early in the second half but Glenealy’s grit and determination in the face of a hardy challenge and drenching rain started to become a major difference between the sides, with Gary Byrne, Matthew Traynor, Sam O’Dowd and John Manley working tirelessly to keep a handle on Avondale/Barndarrig.

They replied to Mulconry’s beauty with two fine Gavin Weir frees.

Avondale/Barndarrig watched in frustration at the other end as a Mulconry free was saved by Cian Staunton, but Cathal Baker would raise a white flag moments later to leave six between the sides at 2-7 to 0-7.

You got the feeling that Avondale/Barndarrig would need at least one goal.

But Glenealy were starting to move up through the gears and registered five unanswered points through Driver, Weir (free), Gary Hughes, Staunton and another Weir free before Torna Mulconry stopped the rot for Avondale/Barndarrig with the scores now reading 2-12 to 0-8 and 18 gone in the second half. A pile of work to do to get that back against the wind.

Another Mulconry effort after good work from Shane Browne and Cathal Baker was answered by a fine Alan Driver point and Gary Hughes made it 2-14 to 0-9 shortly afterwards to suggest that there was no way back for Avondale/Barndarrig.

But they kept pressing hard, the impressive Malachy Stone missing a glorious chance for a goal after 27 minutes, the ball fed to him by the hard-working Craig Byrne who really caught the eye.

Two Torna Mulconry scores (one free) would bring Avondale/Barndarrig’s scoring to a close while Gavin Weir would flick home a lovely goal in between to leave the Reds fully deserved winners by 3-14 to 0-11.

Plenty of improvement is needed by Glenealy if they are to get back into position to challenge Bray Emmets, but they are not too far away either.

Avondale/Barndarrig will probably have some more tough days this year, but this is a project that can work, without a shadow of a doubt. Wicklow hurling needs it to work.

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Joey Driver, Sam O’Dowd, Ronan Manley; John Manley, Gary Byrne, Matthew Traynor (0-1, f); Tommy Doyle, Robert Byrne; Alan Driver (1-2), Danny Staunton (0-2), Jamie Byrne; Gary Hughes (1-3), Gavin Weir (1-6, 5f), Jonathan O’Neill Jnr. Subs: Cian O’Neill for J O’Neill (35), M Óg O’Neill for T Doyle (39), Jack Kavanagh for J Byrne (53).

Avondale-Barndarrig: Mikey O’Toole; Liam Dickenson, Eugene Dunne, Dan Owens; Malachy Stone, Shane Browne (0-1, f), Martin Cullen, Shane Byrne (0-2), Jacques McCall (0-2); Karl Phelan, Eamonn Kearns, Torna Mulconry (0-5, 1f); Craig Byrne, Cathal Baker (0-1), Eanna Owens. Subs: Bernard Quinn for E Owens (44), Darragh Owens for J McCall (44), Anthony O’Toole for Darragh Owens (56, inj).

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass)