Glenealy finally get the better of brave Avondale to reach Intermediate camogie league semi-final

Glenealy secured their place in the Wicklow Camogie Intermediate league final following a 2-15 to 2-10 victory over Avondale.

The match turned out to be a cracking game with no quarter asked or given and some great individual performances on both teams ensuring that this one went down to the wire.

Glenealy raced into an early lead, goaling within 30 seconds and, driven from midfield by the evergreen Laura Manley, they showed their intent from the start by taking some fine early scores.

Scores were hard to come by for the Avondale side but on the five-minute mark Hannah Olohan took a sweet point to get the Rathdrum women on the scoreboard.

Glenealy kept chipping away and benefiting from the long clearances of Jessica Driver and the accurate shooting by Laura Manley and hard grafting by the teak-tough April Dickenson finished the half with 1-8.

Avondale worked hard and despite missing a number of chances, struck twice more through the lively Emma Byrne, leaving Glenealy leading by 1-8 to 0-3 at the break.

But If anyone thought it was all over at this stage, they were to be sorely mistaken.

On the restart Avondale burst into life and, following a Lauren O’Reilly point, Emma Byrne goaled when Glenealy failed to clear a goalmouth scramble.

Points from Katie Kennedy, Emma Byrne and a brace from Caitlin Olohan rocked Glenealy and put the game back in the melting pot.

The home side responded by putting over four points before Lauren O’Reilly struck for a goal and Caitlin Olohan pointed a nice free.

At the final whistle the score stood level at 1-12 to 2-9.

Given the choice of a replay or extra-time both teams opted for the latter, so the battle began again.

Glenealy struck twice in the first period of extra-time. Not to be outdone, Avondale responded again when Caitlin Olohan pointed.

In the second period, Glenealy again pointed early; but with three minutes to go Abi Farrell rattled the Avondale net for the second time.

This proved to be the decisive score, breaking Avondale hearts and sealing victory for Glenealy at 2=15 to 2-10.

Laura Manley, April Dickenson, Abi Farrell, Lisa Hogan and Nicola Souster all had outstanding games for Glenealy.

Thea Cullen, Naoise Baker and Holly Ward in defense and Aine Forgarty, Emma Byrne. Caitlin Olohan and Lauren O’Reilly in attack all played well for Avondale.

Avondale: Louisa May O’Shaughnessy; Ava Breen, Thea Cullen, Kayleigh Fox; Claudia Turner, Hollie Ward, Lauren O’Reilly (1-1); Katie Kennedy (0-1), Caitlin Olohan (0-4); Orla Byrne, Emma Byrne (1-3), Hannah Olohan (0-1); Lorraine Doyle, Naoise Baker, Aine Fogarty. Subs: Grainne Mellon, Shannon Kearns.

Glenealy: Jessica Driver; Nicola Souster, Ailbhe Dowling, Leah Condell; Shauna Kelly, Lisa Hogan, Grace Drumgoole; Laura Manley (0-7), April Dickenson (1-3); Erin O’Brien, Ciara Jameson, Naoise O’Neill; Abi Farrell (1-1), Rebecca Murphy (0-1), Ria Gregory. Subs: Kasey Doyle, Kelly O Neill (0-1), Kara Doyle, Jade O’Loughlin, Naomi Kennedy, Aine Fitzgibbon (0-1), Maeve Shorten.

Referee: Mick Owens (Avondale)