GAAGO wrongly singled out in stinging criticism of livestream from Wicklow’s Nickey Rackard Cup final

Coverage of the decider in Croke Park was provided by GAA Beo

Carnew Emmets GAA Club delegate James 'Bear' Doran told the Wicklow GAA county board meeting on Wednesday evening that the livestream from the Nickey Rackard Cup final in Croke Park in early June was "pathetic".

A Wicklow GAA delegate delivered stinging criticism of the quality of the livestreaming of the Nickey Rackard Cup final between Wicklow and Donegal from Croke Park in June at Wednesday evening’s Wickow GAA county board meeting in Echelon Park Aughrim, but at the door of the wrong provider.

Carnew’s James ‘Bear’ Doran described the coverage of the final as ‘pathetic’ and told delegates at the meeting that it was on the GAAGO platform that he had watched the game.

However, following the online publication of the story and subsequent contact from GAAGO, it was revealed that the game was livestreamed on TG4’s GAA Beo and not GAAGO as the meeting was informed and as was reported on this website.

The livestream of the game was provided through YouTube and appears to be a one-camera operation complete with match commentary in Irish. At the time of writing, it had 8,500 views.

Casey O’Brien’s charges defeated Donegal by 1-20 to 3-12 in the decider, sealing their return to the Christy Ring Cup at the first time of asking in the process.

A large Wicklow crowd turned up at the GAA headquarters for the game but for those at home or abroad who were unable to attend in person, they could avail themselves of the livestream on GAA Beo.

However, Doran told his fellow delegates and the Wicklow GAA Executive that the quality of the livestream service for the game was “pathetic”.

“In light of our hurlers winning the Nickey Rackard Cup – and I don’t expect that game to be getting a lot of coverage – but the livestream of that game, someone must have done it off their phone in the stand in Croke Park. It was pathetic,” said the Carnew Emmets man.

“And I think something should be said about it. I’m surprised someone hasn’t said anything about it,” he added.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne said that he hadn’t see the livestream of the game.

“Well don’t even bother looking at it,” replied Doran. “It was like someone was in the middle of the Hogan Stand with their phone,” he added.

Damien Byrne told the delegates that county secretary Chris O’Connor would be sending an email to Croke Park on the matter.