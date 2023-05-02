GAA fixtures and results

Minors face Louth on Wednesday in Echelon Park Aughrim

Happy days as Wicklow's victorious Under-16 team celebrate their victory over Louth.

Wednesday, May 3

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Electric Ireland Leinster MFC - Knockout Preliminary quarter-final: Wicklow v Louth, 7pm (Referee TBC).

At Ballinakill - Intermediate Hurling League: St. Patrick’s V Western Gaels, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC).

Thursday, May 4

SFL Division 4 Group 1: Newcastle V Rathnew, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC); At Ballinakill - Knockananna V Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC).

SFL Division 4 Group 2:Blessington V Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: TBC).

SFL Division 4 Group 3: Avondale V Bray Emmets, 7.30pm; Ashford V Newtown, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 1:Avoca V Aughrim, 7.30pm; Barndarrig V AGB, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 2:Kilcoole V Kilmacanogue, 7.30pm; Enniskerry V An Tóchar, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 3:Shillelagh-Coolboy V Ballymanus, 7.30pm; Tinahely V Coolkenno, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 4:Stratford-Grangecon V Valleymount, 8pm; Donard-The Glen V Kiltegan, 8pm.

At Knockananna - Minor Hurling PPL: Michael Dwyers V Arklow Rock Parnells, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Saturday, May 6

At Dunlavin - Hennessy Cup: Dunlavin V Baltinglass, 5pm (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Intermediate Hurling League:Western Gaels V Carnew, 5pm; Arklow , Arklow Rock Parnells V Avondale, 5pm; Aughrim V Kilcoole, 5pm.

Sunday, May 7

Senior Hurling League: Kiltegan V Glenealy, 11.30am; Bray Emmets V Éire Óg Greystones, 11.30am.

Thursday, May 11

SFL Division 4 Group 1: Éire Óg Greystones V Newcastle, 7.30pm; Rathnew V Knockananna, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Kilbride V Blessington, 7.30pm; Hollywood V Dunlavin, 8pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Annacurra V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 7.30pm; Ballymanus V Tinahely, 7.30pm.

SFL Division 5 Group 4:Valleymount V Donard-The Glen, 8pm; Kiltegan V Stratford-Grangecon, 8pm.

SFL Division 1A: An Tóchar V Kilcoole, 8.15pm.

Friday, May 12

SFL Division 1: AGB V Tinahely, 7.45pm; Éire Óg Greystones V Bray Emmets, 8pm; Blessington V Rathnew, 8pm.

Saturday, May 13

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Nicky Rackard Cup Round 4: Wicklow v Roscommon, time and referee TBC.

At Wicklow venue - Leinster Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final:Wicklow v winners of Laois and Carlow, time TBC.

SFL Division 1A:Newtown V Avondale, 6pm.

SFL Division 2: Ballinacor V Annacurra, 6pm; Éire Óg Greystones V Ballymanus, 6pm; Coolkenno V Donard-The Glen, 6pm; Ashford V Shillelagh-Coolboy, 6pm; Laragh V Valleymount, 6pm; Dunlavin V Baltinglass, 6pm.

SFL Division 3:AGB V Barndarrig, 6pm; Carnew Emmets V St Patrick’s, 6pm.

Sunday, May 14

SFL Division 3: An Tóchar V Aughrim, 11.30am; Rathnew V Avoca, 11.30am; Blessington V Tinahely, 11.30am.

SFL Division 1: St Patrick’s V Baltinglass, 11.30am.

SFL Division 1A: Carnew Emmets V Hollywood, 11.30am; Kiltegan V Kilmacanogue, 11.30am.

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 2 Round 1: Ballinacor 1-20, Valleymount 0-8; Round 3: Ashford 2-13, Ballymanus 0-6; Dunlavin 2-13, Shillelagh- Coolboy 0-12.

SFL Division 3 Round 3:Carnew Emmets 0-7, Tinahely 0-6.

SFL Division 5 Group 2 Round 1: Kilmacanogue 2-11, Enniskerry 1-5.

SFL Division 5 Group 3 Round 2:Shillelagh-Coolboy W/O, Coolkenno -.

Senior Hurling League Round 4:Glenealy 7-11, Bray Emmets 2-15; Carnew Emmets 0-23, Éire Óg Greystones 0-13.

Intermediate Hurling League: Carnew Emmets 2-12, Arklow Rocks 0-17; Avondale 0-20, Aughrim 1-13.

SFL Division 1A Round 4: An Tóchar 1-18, Avondale 0-8.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Adult Senior Round 4:Annacurra 2-3, Bray Emmets 2-7; Kiltegan 2-12, Carnew Emmets 3-11; Knockananna 2-8, Donard-The Glen 1-7

Adult Intermediate Round 4:Avondale 2-2, Glenealy 4-14; Kilcoole v Arklow, walkover to Arklow.

Adult Junior A Round 5: Kiltegan 2-15, Ballinacor 0-2; Annacurra 2-4, Knockananna 4-11; Carnew Emmets 3-10, Kildavin 1-0.

Adult Junior B Round 4:Kilcoole v Arklow Rovks, walkover to Arklow; Avoca v Éire Óg - to be refixed.

Under-16 Division 1 Round 4:Carnew Emmets 4-15, Bray Emmets 2-0; Kiltegan v Éire Og, walkover to Kiltegan; Annacurra 2-8, Arklow Rocks 3-5 (Draw).

Under-16 Division 2 Round 4:Knockananna v Aughrim - Postponed due to bereavement in Aughrim Club.

Under-16 Division 3, Round 4:Avondale 2-0, Avoca 1-5; Kilcoole v St Pats, walkover to St Patrick’s; Round 3: Kilcoole 0-0, Avondale 11-6.

Under-14 Division 1 Round 2:Bray Emmets 1-1, Carnew Emmets 4-6; Annacurra 5-0, Éire Óg 1-1.

Under-14 Division 2 Round 2: Kiltegan 7-6, Donard-The Glen 0-0; Arklow Rocks v Aughrim - To be refixed; Avondale 4-3, Knockananna 2-2.

Under-14 Division 3 Round 2:St. Patrick’s v Kilcoole - refixed to May 29.

LEAGUE TABLES

SFL Division 1A

TEAM P W D L F A D P

An Tóchar 4 4 0 0 72 41 31 8

Kilmacanogue 4 4 0 0 71 49 22 8

Kiltegan 4 3 0 1 59 43 16 6

Hollywood 4 2 0 2 32 39 -7 4

Carnew 4 1 0 3 52 56 -4 2

Newtown 4 1 0 3 35 49 -14 2

Avondale 4 1 0 3 41 64 -23 2

Kilcoole 4 0 0 4 40 61 -21 0

SFL Division 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Coolkenno 4 3 1 0 79 57 22 7

Ashford 4 3 0 1 61 48 13 6

Annacurra 4 3 0 1 52 47 5 6

Dunlavin 4 2 0 2 54 49 5 4

Ballinacor 4 2 0 2 61 58 3 4

Laragh 4 2 0 2 71 70 1 4

Éire Óg 4 2 0 2 45 45 0 4

Valleymount 4 2 0 2 51 65 -14 4

Sh’lagh-C’boy 4 1 1 2 62 60 2 3

Donard/Glen 4 1 0 3 56 58 -2 2

Baltinglass 4 1 0 3 36 44 -8 2

Ballymanus 4 1 0 3 34 61 -27 2

SFL Division 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Rathnew 3 3 0 0 55 36 19 6

An Tóchar 4 3 0 1 56 48 8 6

Barndarrig 3 2 0 1 53 27 26 4

St Patrick’s 3 2 0 1 36 29 7 4

S’ford-G’con 4 2 0 2 45 56 -11 4

Tinahely 4 1 0 3 59 48 11 2

Blessington 2 1 0 1 30 32 -2 2

Aughrim 2 1 0 1 32 35 -3 2

Avoca 4 1 0 3 49 59 -10 2

AGB 3 1 0 2 36 55 -19 2

Carnew 4 1 0 3 27 53 -26 2

SFL Division 5 Group 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Kilmacanogue 1 1 0 0 17 8 9 2

Kilcoole 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2

An Tóchar 1 0 0 1 11 17 -6 0

Enniskerry 1 0 0 1 8 17 -9 0

SFL Division 5 Group 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Tinahely 1 1 0 0 20 17 3 2

Annacurra 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2

Sh’lagh-C’boy 2 1 0 1 17 20 -3 2

Ballymanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coolkenno 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0

Senior Hurling League

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Carnew 4 4 0 0 99 67 24 8

Glenealy 3 2 0 1 67 66 1 4

Kiltegan 2 1 0 1 35 27 8 2

Éire Óg 2 0 0 2 25 38 -13 0

Bray Emmets 3 0 0 3 51 79 -28 0

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, May 3

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games 7pm unless stated): Michael Dwyers V ARP ni Kiltegan (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Glenealy V Bray Emmets (Referee: Daragh Kelly); Luke O’Toole V Carnew Emmets Aughrim (Referee: Paul Gahan); Barndarrig/Avondale V Western Gaels 7.30pm Barndarrig (Referee: Peadar De Hora); Éire Óg Greystones 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 1 (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Bray Emmets 1 V AGB 1); St Patricks 1 V Éire Óg Greystones 1; Rathnew BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2(all games at 6.30pm): Baltinglass V Avondale; Tinahely V Blessington; Shilelagh-Coolboy V Annacurra.

Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Kilmacanogue V Rathnew 2; An Tochar V Kilcoole); Carnew Emmets V Baltinglass 2; Blessington 2 V Ashford; AGB 2 V Newtown.

Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): Barndarrig V Kiltegan; Newtown 2 V St Kevins; St Patricks 2 V An Tóchar 2; Bray Emmets 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 2.

Under-11 Football Group 5(all games at 6.30pm): Newcastle V Stratford-Grangecon; Laragh V St Kevins 2; Michael Dwyers V Kilbride; Donard-Glen V Avoca; Coolkenno V Éire Óg Greystones 3; Ballincor V Enniskerry.

Under-13B Football League/Championship: St Kevins V Naomh Eoin Gaels in Kilbride at 7pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

Under-13C Football League/Championship: Aughrim/Avondale V Éire Óg Greystones 2, 6.45pm in Avondale (Referee: Gerry Corbett).

Under-13E Football League/Championship(all games at 7pm): AGB 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 3 in Ballymoney (Referee: Liam Keenan); An Tóchar 2 V Blessington 2 (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Friday, May 5

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Carnew Emmets V ARP, 6.30pm (Referee: Michael Owens).

Under-13B Hurling League: Barndarrig V Western Gaels, 6.30pm in Avoca (Referee: Liam Keenan).

Under-11 Football Group 2:Dunlavin V Aughrim, 6.30pm.

Under-13A Football League/Championship: Michael Dwyers V AGB in Kiltegan, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Under-13C Football League/Championship:Ashford V Kilcoole, 7pm (Referee: Tony McLaughlin).

Under-13E Football League/Championship: Tomnafinogue 2 V Éire Óg Greystones 4 in Coolafancy, 7.30pm (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1:St Patricks V Blessington, 7pm (Referee: Nick Nolan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2:Rathnew V Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); An Tóchar V Annacurra, 8pm (Referee: Anthony Nolan).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3:Baltinglass V Kilcoole, 7pm in Ballinakill (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Saturday, May 6

At Bray Emmets GAA Club - Under-15 Football Féile Group 1(11am): AGB V Bray Emmets; Annacurra V Blessington; St Nicholas BYE.

Under-15 Football Feile Group 1 (11.30am): Blessington V Bray Emmets; St Nicholas V AGB; Annacurra BYE.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 1 (noon): Bray Emmets V St Nicholas; Annacurra V AGB); Blessington BYE.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 1(12.30pm): AGB V Blessington; St Nicholas V Annacurra; Bray Emmets BYE.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 1 (1pm): Annacurra V Bray Emmets; St Nicholas V Blessington); AGB BYE.

At Éire Óg Greystones - Under-15 Football Féile Group 2 (11am): Rathnew V Éire Óg Greystones; St Patricks V Tomnafinogue.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2(11.40am): Rathnew V St Patricks; Éire Óg Greystones V Tomnafinogue.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2(12.20pm): Tomnafinogue V Rathnew; St Patricks V Éire Óg Greystones.

At Ballinakill - Under-15 Football Féile Group 3(11am): Naomh Eoin Gaels V An Tóchar; Kiltegan V Carnew Emmets.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3 (11.40am): Naomh Eoin Gaels V Kiltegan; Carnew Emmets V An Tóchar.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 3 (12.20pm): Kiltegan V An Tóchar; Carnew Emmets V Naomh Eoin Gaels.

At Kilcoole - Under-15 Football Féile Group 4(11am): Baltinglass V Kilcoole; Ashford V St Kevins.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4(11.40am): Ashford V Baltinglass; Kilcoole V Ashford.

Under-15 Football Feile Group 4(12.20pm): Baltinglass V St Kevins; Ashford V Kilcoole.

At Ballinakill - Under-15 Football Féile Group 5 (11am): Newtown V Aughrim; Michael Dwyers V Avondale.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 5(11.40am): Aughrim V Avondale; Newtown V Michael Dwyers.

Under-15 Football Féile Group 5 (12.20pm): Michael Dwyers V Aughrim; Newtown V Avondale.

At Ashford - Winner Group 2 v Winner Group 3, 3pm (winner will go to Regional Féile).

At Ashford - Winner Group 4 V Winner Group 5, 3.45pm (winner will go to Regional Féile).

Sunday, May 7

Under-13A Football League/Championship:AGB V Blessington, 7pm at Pearse’s Park (Referee: Peadar De Hora).

Monday, May 8

Under-13A Hurling League:Carnew Emmets V Glenealy; Michael Dwyers V Éire Óg Greystones in Ballinakill; ARP V St Patricks.

Under-13B Hurling League: Avondale V Kilcoole; Bray Emmets V Western Gaels; St Patricks 2 V Barndarrig; Luke O’Tooles BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3: Shilelagh-Coolboy V Laragh, 6.45pm at the Fairgreen.

Under-11 Football Group 2: Annacurra V Aughrim, 7.30pm.

Under-13D Football League/Championship: Clann Na Gael V An Tóchar 2, 6.45pm.

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games 7pm): Éire Óg Greystones V St Nicholas (Referee: Nick Nolan); Bray Emmets V Blessington (Referee: Anthony Nolan); AGB V St Patricks (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 2(all games 7pm unless stated): Annacurra V Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne); St Kevins V Rathnew in Hollywood (Referee: Stephen Fagan); An Tóchar V Michael Dwyers (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Minor Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games 7pm): Baltinglass V Pearse Gaels (Referee: Eamonn Doyle); Kilcoole V Michael Hogans (Referee: Eddie Leonard); AGB 2 V Tomnafinogue (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Clann Na Gael BYE.

Tuesday, May 9

Academy Squad Meeting

Wednesday, May 10

Under-11 Hurling Group 1:Glenealy V Michael Dwyers; Carnew Emmets V Bray Emmets; ARP V Éire Óg Greystones; Western Gaels V St Patricks.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2:Éire Óg Greystones 2 V ARP 2; Kilcoole V Bray Emmets 2; Luke O’Tooles V Avondale; Barndarrig BYE.

Under-15A Football League/Championship:Bray Emmets V Tomnafinogue; Blessington V Annacurra; St Nicholas V AGB.

Under-15B Football League/Championship:An Tóchar V St Patricks; Kiltegan V Rathnew; Éire g Greystones BYE.

Under-15C Football League/Championship: Baltinglass V Avondale; Ashford V Newtown; St Kevins V Naomh Eoin Gaels; Carnew Emmets V Kilcoole.

Under-15D Football League/Championship: Aughrim v Clann na Gael; Éire Óg Greystones 2 V AGB 2; Blessington 2 V Clara Gaels; St Nicholas 2 V Michael Dwyers.

Under-11 Football Group 5: Newcastle V Éire Óg Greystones 3.