GAA fixtures and results

Championship time is upon us

Referees Will Phelan, from St Saviour's NS, Rathdrum, and Éabha Finucane O'Brien, from St Fergals NS, Bray, before the GAA INTO Cumann na mBunscol Respect Exhibition Go Games at the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior championship semi-final between Limerick and Galway at Croke Park.

Wednesday, July 12

SFL Division 3: Tinahely v. Stratford-Grangecon, 8pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett).

Junior Hurling League Group 2: Kilcoole v. Éire Óg Greystones, 8pm (Referee: Paul Gahan)

Thursday, July 13

SFL Division 4 Group 2: Blessington v. Dunlavin, 8pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Baltinglass v. Hollywood, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

SFL Division 4 Group 3: Ashford v. Avondale, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Bray Emmets v. Newtown, 8pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).

SFL Division 5 Group 2: Enniskerry v. Kilcoole, 8pm (Referee: Nick Nolan); An Tóchar v. Kilmacanogue, 8.15pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard)

SFL Division 5 Group 3: Ballymanus v. Coolkenno, 8pm (Referee: TBC); Annacurra v. Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett).

Friday, July 14

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Carnew Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Saturday, July 15

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1: Arklow Rock Parnells v. Western Gaels, 5pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1: Carnew Emmets v. Glenealy, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Sunday, July 16

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Kiltegan v. Bray Emmets, 1pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Avondale-Barndarrig v. Glenealy, 3pm (Referee: John Keenan).

Friday, July 21

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Kilcoole v. St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Avondale v. Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC).

Saturday, July 22

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Bray Emmets v. Avondale-Barndarrig, 3.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Glenealy v. Carnew Emmets, 5.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Éire Óg Greystones v. Kiltegan, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Sunday, July 23

At Venue TBC - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Western Gaels v. Carnew Emmets, 11am (Referee: Paul Gahan).

At Avondale - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Aughrim v. Arklow Rock Parnell, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 2 Round 11: Donard-The Glen 2-8, Éire Óg Greystones 2-7; Laragh 3-18, Dunlavin 0-17; Ballymanus 2-8, Ballinacor 0-11; Coolkenno 2-11, Ashford 0-9; Shillelagh-Coolboy 2-12, Baltinglass 2-9.

SFL Division 3 Round 11: Blessington 4-18, An Tóchar 1-10; AGB 1-15, Rathnew 0-9; St Patrick’s 1-11, Barndarrig 1-11; Aughrim 3-11, Avoca 3-4.

SFL Division 4 Group 1, Round 6: Rathnew 3-12, Éire Óg Greystones 0-7.

SFL Division 4 Group 2, Round 9: Blessington 1-15, Hollywood 0-11; Baltinglass 1-9, Kilbride 1-6.

SFL Division 4 Group 3, Round 5: Bray Emmets 2-8, Ashford 1-8; Avondale 3-8, Newtown 3-8.

SFL Division 5 Group 1, Round 6: Barndarrig 3-8, Avoca 0-5; AGB 2-10, Aughrim 1-8.

SFL Division 5 Group 3, Round 9: Annacurra 1-8, Shillelagh-Coolboy 0-6.

SFL Division 5 Group 4, Round 6: Kiltegan 2-7, Valleymount 1-3.

SFL Division 1 Dunne Cup final: Rathnew 1-10, Bray Emmets 0-10.

SFL Division 1A West Wicklow Cup final: An Tóchar 3-13, Avondale 3-9.

Pettitts Minor hurling championship results: Michael Dwyerrs 0-8, Bray Emmets 1-21; Glenealy 0-5, Carnew Emmets 1-21; Éire Óg Greystones 2-13, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-9.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, July 12

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games at 7pm unless stated): Western Gaels v. Carnew Emmets at 7.30pm in Blessington (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Bray Emmets v. ARP (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Glenealy (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Luke O’Toole’s (Referee: James Phelan); Michael Dwyers BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 7pm): AGB 1 v. Bray Emmets 1; Rathnew 1 v. Éire Óg Greystones 1; Blessington 1 BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Annacurra v. Avondale; Aughrim v. KIlcoole; Dunlavin v. Baltinglass; Kiltegan v. St Patricks 1; Kilmacanogue v. Coolkenno.

Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar 1 v. Barndarrig; Baltingalass v. Tinahely; Carnew Emmets v. AGB 2; Shilelagh-Coolboy v. Rathnew 2.

Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar 2 v. Kilcoole 2; St Patricks 2 v. Newtown; Bray Emmets 2 v. Ashford; St Kevins v. Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Hollywood; Newcastle BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 5 (all games at 7pm): St Kevins v. Avoca; Newtown 2 v. Ballinacor; Michael Dwyers v. Kilbride; Laragh v. Donard-The Glen; Stratford-Grangecon v. Éire Óg Greystones 3 in Ballinakill; Blessington 2 v. Enniskerry.

Under-13B Football Summer Series: St Kevins v. Newtown in Valleymount, 7.15pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

Under-13 Football Summer Series: Carnew Emmets v. An Tóchar in Ballinakill, 7pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-15D Football League: Clann na Gael v. Clara Gaels in Enniskerry, 7.15pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Friday, July 14

Under-11 Hurling Group: St Patricks v. ARP, 6.45pm.

Under-13 Summer Series: Tomnafinogue 1 V St Kevins 1 in Shilelagh, 7.30pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett).

Sunday, July 16

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 11am): Luke O’Tooles v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Kilcoole v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: TBC).

Monday, July 17

Under-13A Hurling League (all games at 7pm): Glenealy v. Carnew Emmets (Referee: TBC); Éire Óg Greystones v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); St Patricks v. Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC).

Under-13B Hurling Championship (all games at 7pm): Luke O’Tooles v. ARP; Kilcoole v. St Patricks 2; Western Gaels v. Barndarrig; Avondale v. Michael Dwyers 2.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): St Patricks v. Avondale; AGB v. Éire Óg Greystones; Rathnew BYE.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 6.30pm): Blessington v. Dunlavi; Tinahely v. Baltinglass.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Michael Dwyers v. Coolkenno; Laragh v. Shilelagh-Coolboy.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): An Tóchar v. Kilbride; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Newtown; St Kevins BYE.

Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 1 (all games at 7.30pm): AGB v. Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC); Éire Óg Greystones v. Blessington (Referee: Anthony Nolan); St Patricks v. Rathnew (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 2 (all games at 7.30pm): St Nicholas v. Tomnafinogue (Referee: Pat Dunne); An Tóchar v. Annacurra (Referee: Ian Culbert); St Kevins v. Michael Hogans in Hollywood (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Petitts Under-17 2A Football (all games at 7.30pm): Aughrim v. Pearse Gaels (Referee: Darragh Byrne); AGB 2 v. Michael Dwyers Ballymoney (Referee: James Phelan); Carnew Emmets v. Baltinglass (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Blessington 2 v. Clann na Gael (Referee: Liam Cullen); Tomnafinogue 2 v. Kilcoole (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Wednesday, July 19

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Patricks v. Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers v. ARP; Glenealy V Western Gaels; Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Avondale v. Barndarrig; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Luke O’Tooles; Bray Emmets 2 BYE.

Under-15A Football League Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Patricks v. AGB (Referee: Ian Culbert); Blessington v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Under-15A Football League Group 2: Bray Emmets v. Rathnew, 7.15pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Annacurra v. An Tóchar, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-15A Football League Group 3: Kiltegan v. St Nicholas, 7.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Naomh Eoin Gaels v. Tomnafinogue, 7.15pm Avoca (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15C Football League (all games at 7.15pm): Ashford v. Newtown (Referee: Michael Owens); St Kevins v. Kilcoole (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Aughrim v. Carnew Emmets (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Baltinglass BYE.

Under-15D Football League (all games at 7.15pm): Clara Gaels v. Avondale (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr); Éire Óg Greystones v. AGB 2 (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Micahel Dwyers v. St Nicholas 2 in Stratford (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Blessington 2 v. Clann na Gael (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Friday, July 21

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Rathnew v. AGB; St Patricks v. Éire Óg Greystones.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 6.30pm): Baltinglass v. Tinahely; Blessington v. St Nicholas.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Kilbride v. Laragh; Newtown v. Kilmcanogue.

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): Shilelagh-Coolboy v. Éire Óg Greystones; St Kevins v. Michael Dwyers; Avondale/Aughrim v. An Tóchar.

Under-15A Football League Group 2: Rathnew v. Annacurra, 7pm (Referee: James Phelan).

Sunday, July 23

All-Ireland Hurling Final.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: Blessington v. St Kevins, 11am (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg in Ballinakill, 11am (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Monday, July 24

Petitts Minor A Hurling Championship (all games at 7.30pm): Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones; Carnew Emmets v. Western Gaels; St Patricks v. Glenealy; Luke O’Tooles v. Michael Dwyers; ARP BYE.

Under-13A Summer Series (all games at 7pm): AGB v. Tomnafinogue; Éire Óg Greystones v. Blessington.

Under-13B Summer Series (all games at 7pm): Baltinglass v. Newtown; Naomh Eoin Gaels v. St Nicholas.

Under-13C Summer Series: Kilcoole v. Aughrim/Avondale, 7pm.

Under-13D Summer Series: Coolkenno v. Clann na Gael, 7pm.

Under-13E Summer Series (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar v. Éire Óg Greystones 3; St Kevins 2 v. Éire Óg Greystones 4.

Under-13 Summer Series (all games at 7pm): Rathnew v. Michael Dwyers); Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones 2; Annacurra v. Carnew Emmets; Ashford v. St Kevins in Ballinakill; Stratford-Grangecon v. Clara Gaels; An Tóchar 2 v. Tomnafinogue 2 in Ballinakill; St Patricks v. Blessington in Ballinakill.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: AGB v. St Nicholas in Pearse’s Park, 7pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Wednesday, July 26

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games at 7pm): Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg Greystones 2); Glenealy v. Luke O’Tooles; Carnew Emmets v. Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Western Gaels; ARP BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 7pm): Bray Emmets 1 v. Rathnew 1; Blessington 1 v. AGB 1; Éire Óg Greystones 1 BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Annacurra v. Dunlavin; Avondale v. Kilcoole; Baltinglass v. Kilmacanoge; St Patricks 1 v. Aughrim; Coolkenno v. Kiltegan.

Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 7pm): Barndarrig v. Baltinglass 2; Shilelagh-Coolboy v. An Tóchar 2; Rathnew 2 v. AGB 2; Tinahely v. Carnew Emmets.

Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 7pm): Ashford v. An Tóchar 2); Kilcoole 2 v. St Patricks 2; Newtown v. Éire Óg Greystones 2; Newcastle v. Bray Emmets 2; St Kevins BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 5 (all games at 7pm): Avoca v. Newtown 2; Ballinacor v. Michael Dwyers; Kilbride v. Laragh; Donard-The Glen v. Stratford-Grangecon; St Kevins v. Blessington 2); Éire Óg Greytsones 3 BYE.

Under-13E Summer Series: AGB 2 v. St Patricks 2, Ballymoney, 7pm.

LEAGUE TABLES

Minor Hurling Championship 2023

Team P W L D F A Pts

Carnew 2 2 0 0 69 15 4

Bray Emmets 2 2 0 0 51 20 4

Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 19 12 2

Arklow Rocks 2 1 1 0 38 39 2

Glenealy 2 1 1 0 34 49 2

Luke O’Tooles 1 0 1 0 25 29 0

Western Gaels 1 0 1 0 12 27 0

Ml Dwyers 2 0 2 0 28 50 0

St Patrick’s 1 0 1 0 10 45 0

SFL Division 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Coolkenno 11 8 1 2 208 150 58 17

Dunlavin 11 8 0 3 192 135 57 16

Laragh 11 7 0 4 183 168 15 14

Annacurra 10 6 0 4 139 123 16 12

Sh’lagh-C’boy 11 5 2 4 170 161 9 12

Ashford 11 6 0 5 147 149 -2 12

Donard/Glen 11 5 1 5 173 165 8 11

Baltinglass 11 5 0 6 149 159 -10 10

Ballymanus 11 4 0 7 131 182 -51 8

Éire Óg 11 4 0 7 133 156 -23 8

Ballinacor 11 3 0 8 148 188 -40 6

Valleymount 10 2 0 8 140 177 -37 4

SFL Division 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

St Patrick’s 10 8 1 1 147 106 41 17

Barndarrig 9 7 1 1 188 102 86 15

Aughrim 10 6 0 4 188 158 30 12

S’ford-G’con 9 6 0 3 116 108 8 12

Rathnew 10 6 0 4 138 134 4 12

An Tóchar 10 5 0 5 133 155 -22 10

AGB 10 4 0 6 145 167 -22 8

Avoca 10 3 1 6 132 160 -28 7

Blessington 10 3 0 7 139 159 -20 6

Tinahely 8 2 1 5 113 106 7 5

Carnew 10 1 0 9 81 165 -84 2

SFL Division 4 Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Knockananna 5 4 0 1 85 43 42 8

Newcastle 5 3 0 2 78 54 24 6

Rathnew 6 3 0 3 81 90 -9 6

Éire Óg 6 1 0 5 59 116 -57 2

SFL Division 4 Group 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Blessington 7 7 0 0 153 83 70 14

Dunlavin 7 5 0 2 168 112 56 10

Baltinglass 7 4 0 3 134 112 22 8

Hollywood 7 2 0 5 121 138 -17 4

Cill Bhride 8 0 0 8 75 206 -131 0

SFL Division 4 Group 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Bray Emmets 5 4 0 1 93 70 23 8

Avondale 5 2 1 2 78 85 -7 5

Ashford 5 2 0 3 68 74 -6 4

Newtown 5 1 1 3 73 83 -10 3

SFL Division 5 Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Aughrim 6 5 0 1 138 57 81 10

AGB 6 5 0 1 116 77 39 10

Barndarrig 6 1 1 4 72 138 -66 3

Avoca 6 0 1 5 56 110 -54 1

SFL Division 5 Group 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Annacurra 6 6 0 0 64 48 16 12

Ballymanus 6 5 0 1 75 45 30 10

Sh’lagh-C’boy 8 3 0 5 86 99 -13 6

Tinahely 6 3 0 3 46 79 -33 6

Coolkenno 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0

SFL Division 5 Group 4

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Kiltegan 6 6 0 0 100 46 54 12

Donard/Glen 5 3 0 2 107 74 33 6

S’ford-G’con 5 2 0 3 58 76 -18 4

Valleymount 6 0 0 6 34 103 -69 0