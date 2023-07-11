GAA fixtures and results
Championship time is upon us
ADULT FIXTURES
Wednesday, July 12
SFL Division 3: Tinahely v. Stratford-Grangecon, 8pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett).
Junior Hurling League Group 2: Kilcoole v. Éire Óg Greystones, 8pm (Referee: Paul Gahan)
Thursday, July 13
SFL Division 4 Group 2: Blessington v. Dunlavin, 8pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Baltinglass v. Hollywood, 8pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).
SFL Division 4 Group 3: Ashford v. Avondale, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Bray Emmets v. Newtown, 8pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál).
SFL Division 5 Group 2: Enniskerry v. Kilcoole, 8pm (Referee: Nick Nolan); An Tóchar v. Kilmacanogue, 8.15pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard)
SFL Division 5 Group 3: Ballymanus v. Coolkenno, 8pm (Referee: TBC); Annacurra v. Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett).
Friday, July 14
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Carnew Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).
Saturday, July 15
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1: Arklow Rock Parnells v. Western Gaels, 5pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR).
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1: Carnew Emmets v. Glenealy, 7pm (Referee: Paul Gahan).
Sunday, July 16
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Kiltegan v. Bray Emmets, 1pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Avondale-Barndarrig v. Glenealy, 3pm (Referee: John Keenan).
Friday, July 21
At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Kilcoole v. St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).
Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Avondale v. Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC).
Saturday, July 22
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Bray Emmets v. Avondale-Barndarrig, 3.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Glenealy v. Carnew Emmets, 5.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR).
At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Éire Óg Greystones v. Kiltegan, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).
Sunday, July 23
At Venue TBC - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Western Gaels v. Carnew Emmets, 11am (Referee: Paul Gahan).
At Avondale - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Aughrim v. Arklow Rock Parnell, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Manley).
ADULT RESULTS
SFL Division 2 Round 11: Donard-The Glen 2-8, Éire Óg Greystones 2-7; Laragh 3-18, Dunlavin 0-17; Ballymanus 2-8, Ballinacor 0-11; Coolkenno 2-11, Ashford 0-9; Shillelagh-Coolboy 2-12, Baltinglass 2-9.
SFL Division 3 Round 11: Blessington 4-18, An Tóchar 1-10; AGB 1-15, Rathnew 0-9; St Patrick’s 1-11, Barndarrig 1-11; Aughrim 3-11, Avoca 3-4.
SFL Division 4 Group 1, Round 6: Rathnew 3-12, Éire Óg Greystones 0-7.
SFL Division 4 Group 2, Round 9: Blessington 1-15, Hollywood 0-11; Baltinglass 1-9, Kilbride 1-6.
SFL Division 4 Group 3, Round 5: Bray Emmets 2-8, Ashford 1-8; Avondale 3-8, Newtown 3-8.
SFL Division 5 Group 1, Round 6: Barndarrig 3-8, Avoca 0-5; AGB 2-10, Aughrim 1-8.
SFL Division 5 Group 3, Round 9: Annacurra 1-8, Shillelagh-Coolboy 0-6.
SFL Division 5 Group 4, Round 6: Kiltegan 2-7, Valleymount 1-3.
SFL Division 1 Dunne Cup final: Rathnew 1-10, Bray Emmets 0-10.
SFL Division 1A West Wicklow Cup final: An Tóchar 3-13, Avondale 3-9.
Pettitts Minor hurling championship results: Michael Dwyerrs 0-8, Bray Emmets 1-21; Glenealy 0-5, Carnew Emmets 1-21; Éire Óg Greystones 2-13, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-9.
JUVENILE FIXTURES
Wednesday, July 12
Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games at 7pm unless stated): Western Gaels v. Carnew Emmets at 7.30pm in Blessington (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Bray Emmets v. ARP (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Glenealy (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr); Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Luke O’Toole’s (Referee: James Phelan); Michael Dwyers BYE.
Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 7pm): AGB 1 v. Bray Emmets 1; Rathnew 1 v. Éire Óg Greystones 1; Blessington 1 BYE.
Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Annacurra v. Avondale; Aughrim v. KIlcoole; Dunlavin v. Baltinglass; Kiltegan v. St Patricks 1; Kilmacanogue v. Coolkenno.
Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar 1 v. Barndarrig; Baltingalass v. Tinahely; Carnew Emmets v. AGB 2; Shilelagh-Coolboy v. Rathnew 2.
Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar 2 v. Kilcoole 2; St Patricks 2 v. Newtown; Bray Emmets 2 v. Ashford; St Kevins v. Éire Óg Greystones 2 in Hollywood; Newcastle BYE.
Under-11 Football Group 5 (all games at 7pm): St Kevins v. Avoca; Newtown 2 v. Ballinacor; Michael Dwyers v. Kilbride; Laragh v. Donard-The Glen; Stratford-Grangecon v. Éire Óg Greystones 3 in Ballinakill; Blessington 2 v. Enniskerry.
Under-13B Football Summer Series: St Kevins v. Newtown in Valleymount, 7.15pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan).
Under-13 Football Summer Series: Carnew Emmets v. An Tóchar in Ballinakill, 7pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).
Under-15D Football League: Clann na Gael v. Clara Gaels in Enniskerry, 7.15pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).
Friday, July 14
Under-11 Hurling Group: St Patricks v. ARP, 6.45pm.
Under-13 Summer Series: Tomnafinogue 1 V St Kevins 1 in Shilelagh, 7.30pm (Referee: Gerry Corbett).
Sunday, July 16
Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 11am): Luke O’Tooles v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Kilcoole v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: TBC).
Monday, July 17
Under-13A Hurling League (all games at 7pm): Glenealy v. Carnew Emmets (Referee: TBC); Éire Óg Greystones v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); St Patricks v. Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC).
Under-13B Hurling Championship (all games at 7pm): Luke O’Tooles v. ARP; Kilcoole v. St Patricks 2; Western Gaels v. Barndarrig; Avondale v. Michael Dwyers 2.
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): St Patricks v. Avondale; AGB v. Éire Óg Greystones; Rathnew BYE.
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 6.30pm): Blessington v. Dunlavi; Tinahely v. Baltinglass.
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Michael Dwyers v. Coolkenno; Laragh v. Shilelagh-Coolboy.
Under-10 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): An Tóchar v. Kilbride; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Newtown; St Kevins BYE.
Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 1 (all games at 7.30pm): AGB v. Bray Emmets (Referee: TBC); Éire Óg Greystones v. Blessington (Referee: Anthony Nolan); St Patricks v. Rathnew (Referee: Ciaran Goff).
Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 2 (all games at 7.30pm): St Nicholas v. Tomnafinogue (Referee: Pat Dunne); An Tóchar v. Annacurra (Referee: Ian Culbert); St Kevins v. Michael Hogans in Hollywood (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).
Petitts Under-17 2A Football (all games at 7.30pm): Aughrim v. Pearse Gaels (Referee: Darragh Byrne); AGB 2 v. Michael Dwyers Ballymoney (Referee: James Phelan); Carnew Emmets v. Baltinglass (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Blessington 2 v. Clann na Gael (Referee: Liam Cullen); Tomnafinogue 2 v. Kilcoole (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).
Wednesday, July 19
Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Patricks v. Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers v. ARP; Glenealy V Western Gaels; Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones.
Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Avondale v. Barndarrig; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Luke O’Tooles; Bray Emmets 2 BYE.
Under-15A Football League Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Patricks v. AGB (Referee: Ian Culbert); Blessington v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Liam Cullen).
Under-15A Football League Group 2: Bray Emmets v. Rathnew, 7.15pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Annacurra v. An Tóchar, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).
Under-15A Football League Group 3: Kiltegan v. St Nicholas, 7.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Naomh Eoin Gaels v. Tomnafinogue, 7.15pm Avoca (Referee: Paul Gahan).
Under-15C Football League (all games at 7.15pm): Ashford v. Newtown (Referee: Michael Owens); St Kevins v. Kilcoole (Referee: Stephen Fagan); Aughrim v. Carnew Emmets (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Baltinglass BYE.
Under-15D Football League (all games at 7.15pm): Clara Gaels v. Avondale (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr); Éire Óg Greystones v. AGB 2 (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Micahel Dwyers v. St Nicholas 2 in Stratford (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor); Blessington 2 v. Clann na Gael (Referee: Pat Dunne).
Friday, July 21
Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Rathnew v. AGB; St Patricks v. Éire Óg Greystones.
Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 6.30pm): Baltinglass v. Tinahely; Blessington v. St Nicholas.
Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Kilbride v. Laragh; Newtown v. Kilmcanogue.
Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): Shilelagh-Coolboy v. Éire Óg Greystones; St Kevins v. Michael Dwyers; Avondale/Aughrim v. An Tóchar.
Under-15A Football League Group 2: Rathnew v. Annacurra, 7pm (Referee: James Phelan).
Sunday, July 23
All-Ireland Hurling Final.
Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: Blessington v. St Kevins, 11am (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).
Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1: Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg in Ballinakill, 11am (Referee: Pat Dunne).
Monday, July 24
Petitts Minor A Hurling Championship (all games at 7.30pm): Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones; Carnew Emmets v. Western Gaels; St Patricks v. Glenealy; Luke O’Tooles v. Michael Dwyers; ARP BYE.
Under-13A Summer Series (all games at 7pm): AGB v. Tomnafinogue; Éire Óg Greystones v. Blessington.
Under-13B Summer Series (all games at 7pm): Baltinglass v. Newtown; Naomh Eoin Gaels v. St Nicholas.
Under-13C Summer Series: Kilcoole v. Aughrim/Avondale, 7pm.
Under-13D Summer Series: Coolkenno v. Clann na Gael, 7pm.
Under-13E Summer Series (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar v. Éire Óg Greystones 3; St Kevins 2 v. Éire Óg Greystones 4.
Under-13 Summer Series (all games at 7pm): Rathnew v. Michael Dwyers); Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones 2; Annacurra v. Carnew Emmets; Ashford v. St Kevins in Ballinakill; Stratford-Grangecon v. Clara Gaels; An Tóchar 2 v. Tomnafinogue 2 in Ballinakill; St Patricks v. Blessington in Ballinakill.
Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: AGB v. St Nicholas in Pearse’s Park, 7pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).
Wednesday, July 26
Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games at 7pm): Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg Greystones 2); Glenealy v. Luke O’Tooles; Carnew Emmets v. Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Western Gaels; ARP BYE.
Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 7pm): Bray Emmets 1 v. Rathnew 1; Blessington 1 v. AGB 1; Éire Óg Greystones 1 BYE.
Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Annacurra v. Dunlavin; Avondale v. Kilcoole; Baltinglass v. Kilmacanoge; St Patricks 1 v. Aughrim; Coolkenno v. Kiltegan.
Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 7pm): Barndarrig v. Baltinglass 2; Shilelagh-Coolboy v. An Tóchar 2; Rathnew 2 v. AGB 2; Tinahely v. Carnew Emmets.
Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 7pm): Ashford v. An Tóchar 2); Kilcoole 2 v. St Patricks 2; Newtown v. Éire Óg Greystones 2; Newcastle v. Bray Emmets 2; St Kevins BYE.
Under-11 Football Group 5 (all games at 7pm): Avoca v. Newtown 2; Ballinacor v. Michael Dwyers; Kilbride v. Laragh; Donard-The Glen v. Stratford-Grangecon; St Kevins v. Blessington 2); Éire Óg Greytsones 3 BYE.
Under-13E Summer Series: AGB 2 v. St Patricks 2, Ballymoney, 7pm.
LEAGUE TABLES
Minor Hurling Championship 2023
Team P W L D F A Pts
Carnew 2 2 0 0 69 15 4
Bray Emmets 2 2 0 0 51 20 4
Éire Óg 1 1 0 0 19 12 2
Arklow Rocks 2 1 1 0 38 39 2
Glenealy 2 1 1 0 34 49 2
Luke O’Tooles 1 0 1 0 25 29 0
Western Gaels 1 0 1 0 12 27 0
Ml Dwyers 2 0 2 0 28 50 0
St Patrick’s 1 0 1 0 10 45 0
SFL Division 2
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Coolkenno 11 8 1 2 208 150 58 17
Dunlavin 11 8 0 3 192 135 57 16
Laragh 11 7 0 4 183 168 15 14
Annacurra 10 6 0 4 139 123 16 12
Sh’lagh-C’boy 11 5 2 4 170 161 9 12
Ashford 11 6 0 5 147 149 -2 12
Donard/Glen 11 5 1 5 173 165 8 11
Baltinglass 11 5 0 6 149 159 -10 10
Ballymanus 11 4 0 7 131 182 -51 8
Éire Óg 11 4 0 7 133 156 -23 8
Ballinacor 11 3 0 8 148 188 -40 6
Valleymount 10 2 0 8 140 177 -37 4
SFL Division 3
TEAM P W D L F A D P
St Patrick’s 10 8 1 1 147 106 41 17
Barndarrig 9 7 1 1 188 102 86 15
Aughrim 10 6 0 4 188 158 30 12
S’ford-G’con 9 6 0 3 116 108 8 12
Rathnew 10 6 0 4 138 134 4 12
An Tóchar 10 5 0 5 133 155 -22 10
AGB 10 4 0 6 145 167 -22 8
Avoca 10 3 1 6 132 160 -28 7
Blessington 10 3 0 7 139 159 -20 6
Tinahely 8 2 1 5 113 106 7 5
Carnew 10 1 0 9 81 165 -84 2
SFL Division 4 Group 1
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Knockananna 5 4 0 1 85 43 42 8
Newcastle 5 3 0 2 78 54 24 6
Rathnew 6 3 0 3 81 90 -9 6
Éire Óg 6 1 0 5 59 116 -57 2
SFL Division 4 Group 2
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Blessington 7 7 0 0 153 83 70 14
Dunlavin 7 5 0 2 168 112 56 10
Baltinglass 7 4 0 3 134 112 22 8
Hollywood 7 2 0 5 121 138 -17 4
Cill Bhride 8 0 0 8 75 206 -131 0
SFL Division 4 Group 3
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Bray Emmets 5 4 0 1 93 70 23 8
Avondale 5 2 1 2 78 85 -7 5
Ashford 5 2 0 3 68 74 -6 4
Newtown 5 1 1 3 73 83 -10 3
SFL Division 5 Group 1
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Aughrim 6 5 0 1 138 57 81 10
AGB 6 5 0 1 116 77 39 10
Barndarrig 6 1 1 4 72 138 -66 3
Avoca 6 0 1 5 56 110 -54 1
SFL Division 5 Group 3
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Annacurra 6 6 0 0 64 48 16 12
Ballymanus 6 5 0 1 75 45 30 10
Sh’lagh-C’boy 8 3 0 5 86 99 -13 6
Tinahely 6 3 0 3 46 79 -33 6
Coolkenno 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0
SFL Division 5 Group 4
TEAM P W D L F A D P
Kiltegan 6 6 0 0 100 46 54 12
Donard/Glen 5 3 0 2 107 74 33 6
S’ford-G’con 5 2 0 3 58 76 -18 4
Valleymount 6 0 0 6 34 103 -69 0