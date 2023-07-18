GAA fixtures and results

Big weekend for hurling

Thursday, July 20

SFL Division 4 Finan Cup: Newcastle v. Avondale, 7.30pm (Referee: Ian Culbert); Bray Emmetsv. Dunlavin, 7.30pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Knockananna v. Baltinglass, 7.30pm (Referee: Garreth Whelan); Blessington v. Rathnew, 7.30pm (Referee: Stephen Fagan).

SFL Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Aughrim v. Ballymanus, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth); Kilcoole v. Donard-The Glen, 7.30pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Kiltegan v. Enniskerry, 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Annacurra v. AGB, 8pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Friday, July 21

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Kilcoole v. St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Bray Emmets v. Avondale/Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Saturday, July 22

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Glenealy v. Carnew Emmets, 5.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Éire Óg Greystones v. Kiltegan, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

Sunday, July 23

At Avondale GAA Club - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Aughrim v. Arklow Rock Parnells, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Manley).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship: Western Gaels v. Carnew Emmets, 11am (Referee: Paul Gahan).

At Ballinakill - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Avondale v. Bray Emmets, 11am (Referee: James Phelan).

Friday, July 28

At Pearse’s Park Arklow - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Carnew Emmets v. Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Avondale/Barndarrig v. Kiltegan, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC).

Saturday, July 29

At St. Brendan’s Park, Birr - Nancy Murray Cup final: Wicklow v Mayo, 4pm (Referee: TBC).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Glenealy v. Éire Óg Greystones, 3.30pm (Referee: TBC).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1: Bray Emmets v. Carnew Emmets, 5.30pm (Referee: TBC).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: Bray Emmets v. Kilcoole, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan Jnr).

Sunday, July 30

At Avondale - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2: Glenealy v. Western Gaels, 11am (Referee: TBC).

At Echelon Park Aughrim - Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1: St Patrick’s v. Avondale, 11am (Referee: TBC)

ADULT RESULTS

SFL Division 4 Group 1 Round 3: Newcastle 0-12, Knockananna 0-9.

SFL Division 4 Group 2 Round 10: Baltinglass GAA W/O Hollywood -; Dunlavin 4-11, Blessington 1-6.

SFL Division 4 Group 3 Round 6: Bray Emmets 2-11, Newtown 2-10; Avondale 3-10, Ashford 1-10.

SFL Division 5 Group 2 Round 6: Enniskerry W/O, Kilcoole -; An Tóchar 2-11, Kilmacanogue 2-8.

SFL Division 5 Group 3 Round 10: Ballymanus W/O Coolkenno -; Annacurra v. Tinahely, abandoned.

Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1: Carnew Emmets 4-18, Éire Óg Greystones 2-11; Bray Emmets 0-19, Kiltegan 2-8; Glenealy 3-14, Avondale/Barndarrig 0-11.

Lighting Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1: Arklow Rock Parnells 2-14, Western Gaels 2-12.

CAMOGIE RESULTS

Under-14A Round 1: Éire Óg 6-4, Annacurra 0-0; Bray Emmets v Carnew - refixed to July 28.

Under-14B Round 1: Kiltegan 8-5, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-1; Knockananna 3-0, Aughrim 4-11.

Under-14C Round 1: Donard-the Glen v Kilcoole postponed due to weather.

Under-16A Round 2: Bray Emmets 9-7, Arklow Rocks 1-3; Carnew Emmets 8-12, Annacurra 2-2.

Under-16B Round 2: Éire Óg v Aughrim - win to Éire Óg. Game halted due to injury; Knockananna 5-3, Kiltegan 1-2.

Under-16C Round 2: Kilcoole 1-1, Avondale 6-12; St Pats 0-1, Avoca 6-6.

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, July 19

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 (all games at 7pm): St Patricks v. Carnew Emmets; Michael Dwyers v. ARP; Glenealy v. Western Gaels; Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 (all games at 7pm unless stated): Avondale v. Barndarrig at 6.30pm; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v. Luke O’Tooles; Bray Emmets 2 BYE.

Under-15A Football League Group 1: St Patricks v. AGB, 7.15pm (Referee: Ian Culbert).

Under-15A Football League Group 2: Bray Emmets v. Rathnew 7.15pm (Referee: Tiarnán De Hál); Annacurra v. An Tochar 7.30pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-15A Football League Group 3: Kiltegan v. St Nicholas, 7.45pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming).

Under-15C Football League (all games at 7.15pm): Ashford v. Newtown (Referee: Michael Owens); St Kevins v. Kilcoole in Hollywood(Referee: Stephen Fagan); Aughrim v. Carnew Emmets (Referee: Darragh Byrne); Baltinglass BYE.

Under-15D Football League (all games at 7.15pm): Éire Óg Greystones v. AGB 2 (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Blessington 2 v. Clann na Gael (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Thursday, July 20

Under-13 Football Summer Series: Ashford v. St Kevins, 7pm (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Friday, July 21

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 6.30pm): Rathnew v. AGB (Referee: TBC); St Patricks v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: TBC).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 (all games at 6.30pm): Baltinglass v. Tinahely (Referee: TBC); Blessington v. St Nicholas (Referee: TBC).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 (all games at 6.30pm): Kilbride v. Laragh (Referee: TBC); Newtown v. Kilmcanogue (Referee: TBC).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 (all games at 6.30pm): Shilelagh-Coolboy v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: TBC); St Kevins v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Avondale/Aughrim v. An Tóchar (Referee: TBC).

Under-15A Football League Group 1: Blessington v. Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Under-15A Football League Group 2: Rathnew v. Annacurra, 7pm (Referee: James Phelan).

Petitts Under-17 2A Football: Blessington 2 v. Clann na Gael, 7.30pm (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Sunday, July 23

All-Ireland Hurling final

Under-14 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 (all games at 11am): Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg Greystones in Ballinakill 11am (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: Blessington v. St Kevins, 11am (Referee: Diarmuid Haughain).

Monday, July 24

Petitts Minor A Hurling Championship (all games at 7.30pm): Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Ciaran Manley); Carnew Emmets v. Western Gaels (Referee: TBC); St Patricks v. Glenealy (Referee: Darragh Kelly); Luke O’Tooles v. Michael Dwyers Aughrim (Referee: Paul Gahan); ARP BYE.

Under-13A Summer Series (all games at 7pm): AGB v. Tomnafinogue (Referee: TBC); Éire Óg Greystones v. Blessington (Referee: TBC).

Under-13B Summer Series (all games at 7pm): Baltinglass v. Newtown (Referee: TBC);Naomh Eoin Gaels v. St Nicholas (Referee: TBC).

Under-13C Summer Series: Kilcoole v. Aughrim/Avondale, 7pm (Referee: TBC).

Under-13D Summer Series all games: Coolkenno v. Clann na Gael, 7pm (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Under-13E Summer Series (all games at 7pm): An Tóchar v. Éire Óg Greystones 3 (Referee: TBC); St Kevins 2 v. Éire Óg Greystones 4 (Referee: TBC);

Under-13 Summer Series (all games at 7pm unless stated): Rathnew v. Michael Dwyers (Referee: TBC); Bray Emmets v. Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: TBC); Annacurra v. Carnew, 6.30pm(Referee: TBC); Stratford-Grangecon v. Clara Gaels (Referee: TBC); An Tóchar 2 v. Tomnafinogue 2 in Ballinakill (Referee: TBC); St Patricks v. Blessington in Ballinakill (Referee: TBC).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1: AGB v. St Nicholas in Pearse’s Park, 11am (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Tuesday, July 25

Under-11 Hurling Group 1: St Patricks v. ARP, 6.45pm.

Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 2: An Tóchar v. Annacurra, 8.15pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Wednesday, July 26

Under-15A Hurling League/Championship (all games at 7pm): Michael Dwyers v. Éire Óg Greystones 2; Glenealy v. Luke O’Tooles; Carnew Emmets v. Bray Emmets; Éire Óg Greystones 1 v. Western Gaels; ARP BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 1 (all games at 7pm): Bray Emmets 1 v. Rathnew 1; Blessington 1 v. AGB 1; Éire Óg Greystones 1 BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 2 (all games at 7pm): Annacurra v. Dunlavin; Avondale v. Kilcoole; Baltinglass v. Kilmacanogue; St Patricks 1 v. Aughrim); Coolkenno v. Kiltegan.

Under-11 Football Group 3 (all games at 7pm): Barndarrig v. Baltinglass 2); Shilelagh-Coolboy v. An Tóchar 2; Rathnew 2 v. AGB 2; Tinahely v. Carnew Emmets.

Under-11 Football Group 4 (all games at 7pm): Ashford v. An Tóchar 2; Kilcoole 2 v. St Patricks 2; Newtown v. Éire Óg Greystones 2; Newcastle v. Bray Emmets 2; St Kevins BYE.

Under-11 Football Group 5 (all games at 7pm) Avoca v. Newtown 2; Ballinacor v. Michael Dwyers; Kilbride v. Laragh; Donard-The Glen v. Stratford-Grangecon; St Kevins v. Blessington 2; Éire Óg Greystones 3 BYE.

Under-13E Summer Series: AGB 2 v. St Patricks 2, 7pm, in Ballymoney.

Friday, July 28

Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 1: AGB v. Bray Emmets, 7.30pm in Ballymoney (Referee: Kieron Kenny).

Petitts Under-17 2A Football: Aughrim v. Pearse Gaels, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne).

Sunday, July 30

All-Ireland Football final.

Monday, July 31

Under-13A Hurling League (all games at 7pm): Michael Dwyers v. Glenealy Highpark W91Y0Y5; St Patricks v. Éire Óg Greystones; Carnew Emmets v. Bray Emmets.

Under-13B Hurling Championship (all games at 7pm): St Patricks 2 v. Luke O’Tooles; Avondale v. Western Gaels; ARP v. Barndarrig; Michael Dwyers 2 v. Kilcoole.

Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 1 (all games at 7pm): Bray Emmets v. Rathnew; Éire Óg Greystones v. AGB; St Patricks v. Blessington.

Petitts Under-17 1A Football Group 2 (all games at 7pm): St Nicholas v. St Kevins; An Tóchar v. Tomnafinogue; Michael Hogans v. Annacurra.

Petitts Under-17 2A Football (all games at 7pm): Blessingon 2 v. Aughrim; Baltinglass v. Tomnafinogue 2; Pearse Gaels v. Carnew Emmets; Clann na Gael v. AGB 2; Kilcoole v. Michael Dwyers.

LEAGUE TABLES

SFL Division 4 Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Knockananna 6 4 0 2 94 55 39 8

Newcastle 6 4 0 2 90 63 27 8

Rathnew 6 3 0 3 81 90 -9 6

Éire Óg 6 1 0 5 59 116 -57 2

SFL Division 4 Group 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Blessington 8 7 0 1 162 106 56 14

Dunlavin 8 6 0 2 191 121 70 12

Baltinglass 8 5 0 3 134 112 22 10

Hollywood 8 2 0 6 121 138 -17 4

Kilbride 8 0 0 8 75 206 -131 0

SFL Division 4 Group 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Bray Emmets 6 5 0 1 110 86 24 10

Avondale 6 3 1 2 97 98 -1 7

Ashford 6 2 0 4 81 93 -12 4

Newtown 6 1 1 4 89 100 -11 3

SFL Division 5 Group 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Kilcoole 6 5 0 1 100 63 37 10

Enniskerry 6 3 0 3 52 65 -13 6

Kilmacanogue 6 2 0 4 83 95 -12 4

An Tóchar 6 2 0 4 75 87 -12 4

SFL Division 5 Group 3

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Annacurra 6 6 0 0 64 48 16 12

Ballymanus 6 5 0 1 75 45 30 10

Sh’lagh-C’boy 8 3 0 5 86 99 -13 6

Tinahely 6 3 0 3 46 79 -33 6

Coolkenno 8 0 0 8 0 0 0 0

Lightning Protection Ireland SHC Group 1

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Carnew 1 1 0 0 30 17 13 2

Glenealy 1 1 0 0 23 11 12 2

Bray Emmets 1 1 0 0 19 14 5 2

Kiltegan 1 0 0 1 14 19 -5 0

A’dale/B’darrig 1 0 0 1 11 23 -12 0

Éire Óg 1 0 0 1 17 30 -13 0

Lighting Protection Ireland IHC Group 2

TEAM P W D L F A D P

Arklow Rocks 1 1 0 0 20 18 2 2

Glenealy 1 1 0 0 16 14 2 2

Aughrim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Western Gaels 1 0 0 1 18 20 -2 0

Carnew 1 0 0 1 14 16 -2 0