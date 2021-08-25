GAA fixtures and results

Hurlers on the fence! Knockananna supporters cheering on their team during the Junior hurling championship clash with Western Gaels B in Knockananna on Monday evening. Knockananna recorded a narrow victory in what was their first ever adult hurling championship game.

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 25

Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Éire Óg Greystones v Aughrim, 8pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Avondale v Western Gaels, 8pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty).

Junior Hurling Championship Group B: St Patrick’s v Knockananna, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh)

Thursday, August 26

At Hollywood - Division 3 Finnegan Cup semi-final: Hollywood v Enniskerry, 8pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian)

Division 5 West League Cup: Blessington v Kiltegan, 7.15pm (Referee: Pat Dunne)

At Ballinakill - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Laragh v Stratford-Grangecon, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne)

At Jim Mills Memorial Park, Donard - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Donard-The Glen v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 8pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle)

Saturday, August 28

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: Blessington v Bray Emmets, 3pm (Referee: Garrett Whelan)

Sunday, August 29

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship: Glenealy v Carnew Emmets, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Fleming)

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: St Patrick’s v Éire Óg Greystones, 3pm (Referee: John Keenan)

Monday, August 30

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship: Barndarrig v Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

Wednesday, September 1

Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Arklow Rock Parnell v Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Aughrim v Avondale, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley)

Junior Hurling Championship Group B: Western Gaels v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Knockananna v Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly)

Thursday, September 2

At Roundwood - Division 4 Finan Cup: An Tóchar v Ashford, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert)

At Bray - Division 4 Finan Cup: Bray Emmets v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard)

At Blessington - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Blessington v An Tóchar, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth)

At Annacurra - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Annacurra v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: John Keenan)

At Avondale - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Avoca v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

At Kilcoole - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Kilcoole v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty)

At Ballinakill Centre of Excellence - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Coolkenno v Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly)

At Baltinglass - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: AGB v Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming

Friday, September 3

At TBC - Division 1 Herbie Hill Cup final: Baltinglass v Blessington, Time TBC (Referee: TBC)

At Jim Mills Memorial Park - Division 2 Timmins Cup semi-final: Donard-The Glen v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: TBC)

At Roundwood - Division 2 Timmins Cup semi-final: An Tóchar v Valleymount, 8pm (Referee: TBC)

At Rathnew - Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup semi-final: Rathnew v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC)

At Ballinakill Centre of Excellence - Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup semi-final: Ballinacor v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne)

Saturday, September 4

At Dunlavin - Division 1A Corn na Saggart Cup final: Dunlavin v Éire Óg Greystones, Time TBC (Referee: Pat Dunne)

At TBC - Division 1A West Wicklow Cup final: Hollywood V Bray Emmets, Time TBC (Referee: TBC)

Sunday, September 5

At Aughrim - Division 1 Dunne Cup final: Rathnew v AGB, 6.15pm (Referee: TBC)

At Kilmacanogue - Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup semi-final: Kilmacanogue v Stratford-Grangecon, 11am (Referee: Ian Culbert)

At Laragh - Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup semi-final: Laragh v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 11am (Referee: Nick Nolan)

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Division 3 Finnegan Cup semi-final: AGB v Knockananna, 11am (Referee: Stephen Fagan)

At Aughrim - Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Glenealy v Carnew Emmets, 2pm (Referee: John Keenan)

At Aughrim - Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 4pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR)

ADULT RESULTS

Division 1 Herbie Hill Cup semi-final: Blessington 2-20, Newtown 0-12.

Division 1A Corn na Saggart Cup semi-final: Dunlavin 2-16, Coolkenno 1-12.

Boom & Platform Hire Division 2 Timmins Cup quarter-finals: Donard-The Glen 4-12, Barndarrig 0-11; An Tóchar 2-14, Ashford 0-7; Baltinglass 5-11, Annacurra 2-11; Valleymount 3-7, Ballymanus 1-11

Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup quarter-finals: St Patrick’s 4-9, Tinahely 1-7; Ballinacor 4-9, Avoca 1-13; Rathnew 1-15, Blessington 3-8.

Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2: Glenealy 2-12, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-12; Round 3: Carnew Emmets 2-10, Arklow Rock Parnell 0-12.

Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2: Aughrim 4-27, Arklow Rock Parnell 1-9.

Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2: Kiltegan 1-12, St Patrick’s 2-9; Knockananna 1-9, Western Gaels B 3-2.

Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3: Carnew 2-29, Kilcoole 0-0; Bray Emmets 4-21, Avondale 0-9.

Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3: Éire Óg Greystones 6-17, St Patrick’s 0-12; Glenealy 1-12, Kiltegan 0-12.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Team P W D L F A D P

Carnew 2 2 0 0 36 24 12 4

Glenealy 3 2 0 1 61 63 -2 4

Bray Emmets 2 1 0 1 47 42 5 2

Arklow Rocks 3 1 0 2 41 47 -6 2

Barndarrig 2 0 0 2 26 35 -9 0

Junior Hurling Championship Group A

Team P W D L F A D P

Western Gaels 1 1 0 0 51 7 44 2

Aughrim 1 1 0 0 39 12 27 2

Avondale 1 1 0 0 18 8 10 2

Éire Óg 1 0 0 1 8 18 -10 0

Arklow Rocks 2 0 0 2 19 90 -71 0

Junior Hurling Championship Group B

Team P W D L F A D P

Kiltegan 2 1 1 0 35 25 10 3

St Patrick’s 2 1 1 0 33 28 5 3

Knockananna 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 2

Bray Emmets 1 0 0 1 13 18 -5 0

Western Gaels 2 0 2 0 21 32 -11 0

Senior Hurling Championship Group A

Team P W D L F A D P

Bray Emmets 3 3 0 0 55 29 26 6

Carnew 3 2 0 1 78 40 38 4

Avondale 3 1 0 2 65 66 -1 2

Kilcoole 3 0 0 3 10 73 -63 0

Senior Hurling Championship Group B

Team P W D L F A D P

Glenealy 3 2 1 0 66 46 20 5

Kiltegan 3 2 0 1 54 50 4 4

Éire Óg 3 1 1 1 71 51 20 3

St Patrick’s 3 0 0 3 45 89 -44 0

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 25

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Kiltegan v Bray Emmets at Ballinakill (Referee: Garrett Whelan); AGB v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Kathy Forde); Blessington v Rathnew (Referee: Pat Dunne); St Patricks Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Dunlavin v St Kevins 1 (Referee: TBC); Annacurra v Aughrim (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 6 (all games 7pm): An Tochar 2 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Nick Nolan); St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: TBC); Kiltegan 2 v AGB 2 (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Colm Gaskin); Shillelagh-Coolboy v Éire Óg Greystones 3 (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Avondale v Newtown (Referee: Eugene Doherty) Ashford Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Stratford-Grangecon v Lacken-Kilbride (Referee: TBC); Blessington 3 v Knockananna (Referee: Lilly May Cullen Dunne); Donard- The Glen v St Kevins 2 (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); An Tochar v St Kevins 3 (Referee: TBC).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Kilmacanogue v Laragh (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Fergal Ogs v Enniskerry (Referee: TBC); Newcastle v Ballinacor (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Barndarrig v Coolkenno (Referee: Michael Owens); Avoca v Newtown 2 (Referee: TBC).

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 5: Éire Óg Greystones v Annacurra at 6.40pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Patricks v Bray Emmets at 6.10pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Under-15 Football B Championship Round 5 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Rathnew (Referee: Martin Molloy); Aughrim v Baltinglass (Referee: Robert Roche); St Nicholas v Clara Gaels (Referee: Eamon Doyle); St Kevins v AGB (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Under-15 Football C Championship Round 5: AGB 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Kieron Kenny) 7pm; An Tochar 2 Bye.

Under-15 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 7 (all games 7pm unless stated): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets at Ballinakill (Referee: Conor Doyle); Tinahely v Pearse Gaels at 8.05pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Clann na Gael v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 3 at 7pm: Tomnafionogue v St Patricks in Tinahely (Referee: TBC).

Thursday August 26

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 6 at 6.30pm: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Bray Emmets in Bray (Referee: Eugene Doherty).

Friday August 27

Under-7/9 Hurling Go Games. Various venues.

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 3: St Patricks v ARP at 6pm (Referee: Paul Gahan); Éire Óg Greystones v Kilcoole at 6pm (Referee: Liam Keenan); Luke O Tooles Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Avondale (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Kiltegan v Rathnew (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 4 at 7pm: Fergal Ogs v Coolkenno (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Minor Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 2 at 7pm: Glen/Pats v Western Gaels (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-13 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 4 at 6.45pm: Bray Emmets 2 v AGB 2 (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 Round 2 at 7.15pm: St Kevins 2 v Kilcoole in Laragh (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 6 at 7pm: Tinahely v Baltinglass (Referee: Eamon Doyle).

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 1 Round 3 at 7pm: Bray Emmets v AGB (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Saturday, August 28

Under-15 Football Féile Group 1 in Blessington

Round 1 11am: Annacurra v An Tóchar (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Blessington v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Eamon Doyle).

Round 2 11.45pm: An Tóchar v Blessington (Referee Eamon Doyle); Éire Óg Greystones v Annacurra (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Round 3 12.30pm: Annacurra v Blessington (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Éire Óg Greystones v An Tóchar (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2 in Ballinakill

Round 1 11am: St Patricks v Bray Emmets (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Nicholas v AGB (Referee: John Gillispie).

Round 2 11.45pm: Bray Emmets v St Nicholas (Referee John Gillispie); AGB v St Patricks (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Round 3 12.30pm: Bray Emmets v AGB (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Patricks v St Nicholas (Referee: John Gillispie).

Under 15 Football Féile Group 3 in Ballinakill

Round 1 11am: Clara Gaels v Baltinglass (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); St Kevins v Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Paul Gahan)

Round 2 11.45pm: Baltinglass v St Kevins (Referee Paul Gahan); Shillelagh-Coolboy v Clara Gaels (Referee: Nicholas Nolan).

Round 3 12.30pm: Baltinglass V Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); St Kevins v Clara Gaels (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4 in Carnew

Round 1 11am: Rathnew v Aughrim (Referee: Conor Doyle); Carnew Emmets v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Round 2 11.45pm: Aughrim v Carnew Emmets (Referee Conor Doyle); Michael Dwyers v Rathnew (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Round 3 12.30pm: Rathnew v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Conor Doyle); Michael Dwyers v Aughrim (Referee: Brendan Furlong)

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4 in Kilcoole

Round 1 11am: Clann na Gael v AGB 2 (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Pearse Gaels v Kilcoole (Referee: Michael Owens)

Round 2 11.45pm: AGB 2 v Kilcoole (Referee Michael Owens); Clann na Gael v Pearse Gaels (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin)

Round 3 12.30pm: Pearse Gaels v AGB 2 (Referee: Michael Owens); Kilcoole v Clann na Gael (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Sunday, August 29

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 3 at 11am: Éire Óg Greystones v AGB (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); An Tochar v St Patricks (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 3 at 11am: Annacurra v Clara Gaels OFF; Barndarrig v Tinahely OFF.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 3 at 11am: Baltinglass v St Kevins (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Blessington v Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 5 at 11.30am: Patricks 2 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Eugene Doherty).

Monday August 30

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Blessington 1 v Rathnew 1; St Patricks 1 v Bray Emmets 1; An Tochar 1 v St Nicholas 1; AGB 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1.

Under-13 Football ‘B’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Annacurra v Baltinglass; Shillelagh-Coolboy V Aughrim; St Kevins v Michael Dwyers 1.

Under-13 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Carnew Emmets v Tinahely; Newtown v Kilcoole; Ashford v Avondale.

Under-13 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): An Tochar 2 v AGB 2; St Patricks 2 v Bray Emmets 2; Blessington 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; St Nicholas 2 Bye.

Under-13 Football ‘E’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Stratford-Grangecon v Michael Dwyers 2; Clan na Gael v Clara Gaels; Avoca v Barndarrig.

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship Round 5 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Bray Emmets v AGB at 8.15pm; Blessington v St Nicholas; Rathnew v Baltinglass .

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 5 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Michael Dwyers v Michael Hogans; Pearse Gaels v St Kevins at 7.30pm; An Tóchar v St Patricks); Éire Óg Greystones v Tomnafinnogue.

Minor Football ‘C’ Championship Round 5 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Clan na Gael v Annacurra; Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 3 at 7pm: Fergal Ogs v Newtown 2 in Newtown.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 2 Round 3 at 7pm: Blessington v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Wednesday September 1

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): ARP v Luke O’Tooles; Bray Emmets v Michael Dwyers; Glenealy v Kilcoole; Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks; Carnew Emmets v Western Gaels.

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets; ARP v St Patricks 1; Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Bray Emmets 1 v Michael Dwyers 1.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks 2 v Michael Dwyers 2; Aughrim v Barndarrig; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Avondale; Western Gaels Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 5 at 6.45pm: Avoca v Kilmacanogue (Referee: Kathy Forde).