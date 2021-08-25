GAA fixtures and results

Wicklow

Hurlers on the fence! Knockananna supporters cheering on their team during the Junior hurling championship clash with Western Gaels B in Knockananna on Monday evening. Knockananna recorded a narrow victory in what was their first ever adult hurling championship game.

Hurlers on the fence! Knockananna supporters cheering on their team during the Junior hurling championship clash with Western Gaels B in Knockananna on Monday evening. Knockananna recorded a narrow victory in what was their first ever adult hurling championship game.

Wicklow

ADULT FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 25

Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Éire Óg Greystones v Aughrim, 8pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); Avondale v Western Gaels, 8pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty).

Junior Hurling Championship Group B: St Patrick’s v Knockananna, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff); Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh)

Thursday, August 26

At Hollywood - Division 3 Finnegan Cup semi-final: Hollywood v Enniskerry, 8pm (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian)

Division 5 West League Cup: Blessington v Kiltegan, 7.15pm (Referee: Pat Dunne)

At Ballinakill - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Laragh v Stratford-Grangecon, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne)

At Jim Mills Memorial Park, Donard - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Donard-The Glen v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 8pm (Referee: Eamonn Doyle)

Saturday, August 28

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: Blessington v Bray Emmets, 3pm (Referee: Garrett Whelan)

Sunday, August 29

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship: Glenealy v Carnew Emmets, 11am (Referee: Ciaran Fleming)

At Aughrim - Senior Football Championship: St Patrick’s v Éire Óg Greystones, 3pm (Referee: John Keenan)

Monday, August 30

At Aughrim - Intermediate Hurling Championship: Barndarrig v Bray Emmets, 7pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

Wednesday, September 1

Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Arklow Rock Parnell v Éire Óg Greystones, 7.30pm (Referee: Robert Roche); Aughrim v Avondale, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Manley)

Junior Hurling Championship Group B: Western Gaels v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); Knockananna v Bray Emmets, 7.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly)

Thursday, September 2

At Roundwood - Division 4 Finan Cup: An Tóchar v Ashford, 8pm (Referee: Ian Culbert)

At Bray - Division 4 Finan Cup: Bray Emmets v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard)

At Blessington - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Blessington v An Tóchar, 7.30pm (Referee: Jason Smyth)

At Annacurra - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Annacurra v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: John Keenan)

At Avondale - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Avoca v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff)

At Kilcoole - Division 5 Macra na Feirme Cup: Kilcoole v Kiltegan, 8pm (Referee: Eugene Doherty)

At Ballinakill Centre of Excellence - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: Coolkenno v Barndarrig, 7.30pm (Referee: Daragh Kelly)

At Baltinglass - Division 5 Wilson Buttle Cup: AGB v Tinahely, 8pm (Referee: Ciaran Fleming

Friday, September 3

At TBC - Division 1 Herbie Hill Cup final: Baltinglass v Blessington, Time TBC (Referee: TBC)

At Jim Mills Memorial Park - Division 2 Timmins Cup semi-final: Donard-The Glen v Baltinglass, 8pm (Referee: TBC)

At Roundwood - Division 2 Timmins Cup semi-final: An Tóchar v Valleymount, 8pm (Referee: TBC)

At Rathnew - Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup semi-final: Rathnew v Aughrim, 7.30pm (Referee: TBC)

At Ballinakill Centre of Excellence - Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup semi-final: Ballinacor v St Patrick’s, 7.30pm (Referee: Darragh Byrne)

Saturday, September 4

At Dunlavin - Division 1A Corn na Saggart Cup final: Dunlavin v Éire Óg Greystones, Time TBC (Referee: Pat Dunne)

At TBC - Division 1A West Wicklow Cup final: Hollywood V Bray Emmets, Time TBC (Referee: TBC)

Sunday, September 5

At Aughrim - Division 1 Dunne Cup final: Rathnew v AGB, 6.15pm (Referee: TBC)

At Kilmacanogue - Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup semi-final: Kilmacanogue v Stratford-Grangecon, 11am (Referee: Ian Culbert)

At Laragh - Division 2 Liam Cullen Cup semi-final: Laragh v Shillelagh-Coolboy, 11am (Referee: Nick Nolan)

At Pearse’s Park, Arklow - Division 3 Finnegan Cup semi-final: AGB v Knockananna, 11am (Referee: Stephen Fagan)

At Aughrim - Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Glenealy v Carnew Emmets, 2pm (Referee: John Keenan)

At Aughrim - Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship semi-final: Bray Emmets v Kiltegan, 4pm (Referee: Liam D Keenan JNR)

ADULT RESULTS

Division 1 Herbie Hill Cup semi-final: Blessington 2-20, Newtown 0-12.

Division 1A Corn na Saggart Cup semi-final: Dunlavin 2-16, Coolkenno 1-12.

Boom & Platform Hire Division 2 Timmins Cup quarter-finals: Donard-The Glen 4-12, Barndarrig 0-11; An Tóchar 2-14, Ashford 0-7; Baltinglass 5-11, Annacurra 2-11; Valleymount 3-7, Ballymanus 1-11

Division 3 Johnny Fox Cup quarter-finals: St Patrick’s 4-9, Tinahely 1-7; Ballinacor 4-9, Avoca 1-13; Rathnew 1-15, Blessington 3-8.

Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2: Glenealy 2-12, Arklow Rock Parnells 1-12; Round 3: Carnew Emmets 2-10, Arklow Rock Parnell 0-12.

Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2: Aughrim 4-27, Arklow Rock Parnell 1-9.

Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2: Kiltegan 1-12, St Patrick’s 2-9; Knockananna 1-9, Western Gaels B 3-2.

Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3: Carnew 2-29, Kilcoole 0-0; Bray Emmets 4-21, Avondale 0-9.

Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3: Éire Óg Greystones 6-17, St Patrick’s 0-12; Glenealy 1-12, Kiltegan 0-12.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Team P W D L F A D P

Carnew 2 2 0 0 36 24 12 4

Glenealy 3 2 0 1 61 63 -2 4

Bray Emmets 2 1 0 1 47 42 5 2

Arklow Rocks 3 1 0 2 41 47 -6 2

Barndarrig 2 0 0 2 26 35 -9 0

Junior Hurling Championship Group A

Team P W D L F A D P

Western Gaels 1 1 0 0 51 7 44 2

Aughrim 1 1 0 0 39 12 27 2

Avondale 1 1 0 0 18 8 10 2

Éire Óg 1 0 0 1 8 18 -10 0

Arklow Rocks 2 0 0 2 19 90 -71 0

Junior Hurling Championship Group B

Team P W D L F A D P

Kiltegan 2 1 1 0 35 25 10 3

St Patrick’s 2 1 1 0 33 28 5 3

Knockananna 1 1 0 0 12 11 1 2

Bray Emmets 1 0 0 1 13 18 -5 0

Western Gaels 2 0 2 0 21 32 -11 0

Senior Hurling Championship Group A

Team P W D L F A D P

Bray Emmets 3 3 0 0 55 29 26 6

Carnew 3 2 0 1 78 40 38 4

Avondale 3 1 0 2 65 66 -1 2

Kilcoole 3 0 0 3 10 73 -63 0

Senior Hurling Championship Group B

Team P W D L F A D P

Glenealy 3 2 1 0 66 46 20 5

Kiltegan 3 2 0 1 54 50 4 4

Éire Óg 3 1 1 1 71 51 20 3

St Patrick’s 3 0 0 3 45 89 -44 0

JUVENILE FIXTURES

Wednesday, August 25

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Kiltegan v Bray Emmets at Ballinakill (Referee: Garrett Whelan); AGB v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Kathy Forde); Blessington v Rathnew (Referee: Pat Dunne); St Patricks Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Dunlavin v St Kevins 1 (Referee: TBC); Annacurra v Aughrim (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-11 Football Group 3 Round 6 (all games 7pm): An Tochar 2 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Nick Nolan); St Patricks 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: TBC); Kiltegan 2 v AGB 2 (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Colm Gaskin); Shillelagh-Coolboy v Éire Óg Greystones 3 (Referee: Brendan Furlong); Avondale v Newtown (Referee: Eugene Doherty) Ashford Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 5 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Stratford-Grangecon v Lacken-Kilbride (Referee: TBC); Blessington 3 v Knockananna (Referee: Lilly May Cullen Dunne); Donard- The Glen v St Kevins 2 (Referee: Ciaran Fleming); An Tochar v St Kevins 3 (Referee: TBC).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 6 (all games 7pm): Kilmacanogue v Laragh (Referee: Pamela Prendergast); Fergal Ogs v Enniskerry (Referee: TBC); Newcastle v Ballinacor (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Barndarrig v Coolkenno (Referee: Michael Owens); Avoca v Newtown 2 (Referee: TBC).

Under-15 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 5: Éire Óg Greystones v Annacurra at 6.40pm (Referee: Eddie Leonard); St Patricks v Bray Emmets at 6.10pm (Referee: Ciaran Goff).

Under-15 Football B Championship Round 5 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Rathnew (Referee: Martin Molloy); Aughrim v Baltinglass (Referee: Robert Roche); St Nicholas v Clara Gaels (Referee: Eamon Doyle); St Kevins v AGB (Referee: Jason Smyth).

Under-15 Football C Championship Round 5: AGB 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Kieron Kenny) 7pm; An Tochar 2 Bye.

Under-15 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 7 (all games 7pm unless stated): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets at Ballinakill (Referee: Conor Doyle); Tinahely v Pearse Gaels at 8.05pm (Referee: Christy O’Rourke); Clann na Gael v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 3 at 7pm: Tomnafionogue v St Patricks in Tinahely (Referee: TBC).

Thursday August 26

Under-13 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 6 at 6.30pm: Éire Óg Greystones 1 v Bray Emmets in Bray (Referee: Eugene Doherty).

Friday August 27

Under-7/9 Hurling Go Games. Various venues.

Under-12 Hurling Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 3: St Patricks v ARP at 6pm (Referee: Paul Gahan); Éire Óg Greystones v Kilcoole at 6pm (Referee: Liam Keenan); Luke O Tooles Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 4 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Shillelagh-Coolboy v Avondale (Referee: Jimmy Lawlor).

Under-11 Football Group 1 Round 4 (all games 7pm): Kiltegan v Rathnew (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 4 at 7pm: Fergal Ogs v Coolkenno (Referee: Pamela Prendergast).

Minor Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 2 at 7pm: Glen/Pats v Western Gaels (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Under-13 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 4 at 6.45pm: Bray Emmets 2 v AGB 2 (Referee: Con O Ceadaigh).

Under-12 Football Player Pathway League Group 4 Round 2 at 7.15pm: St Kevins 2 v Kilcoole in Laragh (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Under-11 Football Group 2 Round 6 at 7pm: Tinahely v Baltinglass (Referee: Eamon Doyle).

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 1 Round 3 at 7pm: Bray Emmets v AGB (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Saturday, August 28

Under-15 Football Féile Group 1 in Blessington

Round 1 11am: Annacurra v An Tóchar (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian); Blessington v Éire Óg Greystones (Referee: Eamon Doyle).

Round 2 11.45pm: An Tóchar v Blessington (Referee Eamon Doyle); Éire Óg Greystones v Annacurra (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Round 3 12.30pm: Annacurra v Blessington (Referee: Eamon Doyle); Éire Óg Greystones v An Tóchar (Referee: Diarmuid Haughian).

Under-15 Football Féile Group 2 in Ballinakill

Round 1 11am: St Patricks v Bray Emmets (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Nicholas v AGB (Referee: John Gillispie).

Round 2 11.45pm: Bray Emmets v St Nicholas (Referee John Gillispie); AGB v St Patricks (Referee: Martin Molloy).

Round 3 12.30pm: Bray Emmets v AGB (Referee: Martin Molloy); St Patricks v St Nicholas (Referee: John Gillispie).

Under 15 Football Féile Group 3 in Ballinakill

Round 1 11am: Clara Gaels v Baltinglass (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); St Kevins v Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Paul Gahan)

Round 2 11.45pm: Baltinglass v St Kevins (Referee Paul Gahan); Shillelagh-Coolboy v Clara Gaels (Referee: Nicholas Nolan).

Round 3 12.30pm: Baltinglass V Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); St Kevins v Clara Gaels (Referee: Paul Gahan).

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4 in Carnew

Round 1 11am: Rathnew v Aughrim (Referee: Conor Doyle); Carnew Emmets v Michael Dwyers (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Round 2 11.45pm: Aughrim v Carnew Emmets (Referee Conor Doyle); Michael Dwyers v Rathnew (Referee: Brendan Furlong).

Round 3 12.30pm: Rathnew v Carnew Emmets (Referee: Conor Doyle); Michael Dwyers v Aughrim (Referee: Brendan Furlong)

Under-15 Football Féile Group 4 in Kilcoole

Round 1 11am: Clann na Gael v AGB 2 (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin); Pearse Gaels v Kilcoole (Referee: Michael Owens)

Round 2 11.45pm: AGB 2 v Kilcoole (Referee Michael Owens); Clann na Gael v Pearse Gaels (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin)

Round 3 12.30pm: Pearse Gaels v AGB 2 (Referee: Michael Owens); Kilcoole v Clann na Gael (Referee: Ciaran Gaskin).

Sunday, August 29

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 1 Round 3 at 11am: Éire Óg Greystones v AGB (Referee: Nicholas Nolan); An Tochar v St Patricks (Referee: Philip Bracken).

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 2 Round 3 at 11am: Annacurra v Clara Gaels OFF; Barndarrig v Tinahely OFF.

Under-14 Football Player Pathway League Group 3 Round 3 at 11am: Baltinglass v St Kevins (Referee: Kieron Kenny); Blessington v Shillelagh-Coolboy (Referee: Pat Dunne).

Under-15 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 5 at 11.30am: Patricks 2 v Blessington 2 (Referee: Eugene Doherty).

Monday August 30

Under-13 Football ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Blessington 1 v Rathnew 1; St Patricks 1 v Bray Emmets 1; An Tochar 1 v St Nicholas 1; AGB 1 v Éire Óg Greystones 1.

Under-13 Football ‘B’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Annacurra v Baltinglass; Shillelagh-Coolboy V Aughrim; St Kevins v Michael Dwyers 1.

Under-13 Football ‘C’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Carnew Emmets v Tinahely; Newtown v Kilcoole; Ashford v Avondale.

Under-13 Football ‘D’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): An Tochar 2 v AGB 2; St Patricks 2 v Bray Emmets 2; Blessington 2 v Éire Óg Greystones 2; St Nicholas 2 Bye.

Under-13 Football ‘E’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Stratford-Grangecon v Michael Dwyers 2; Clan na Gael v Clara Gaels; Avoca v Barndarrig.

Minor Football ‘A’ Championship Round 5 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Bray Emmets v AGB at 8.15pm; Blessington v St Nicholas; Rathnew v Baltinglass .

Minor Football ‘B’ Championship Round 5 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Michael Dwyers v Michael Hogans; Pearse Gaels v St Kevins at 7.30pm; An Tóchar v St Patricks); Éire Óg Greystones v Tomnafinnogue.

Minor Football ‘C’ Championship Round 5 (all games 6.45pm unless stated): Clan na Gael v Annacurra; Carnew Emmets v Kilcoole.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 3 at 7pm: Fergal Ogs v Newtown 2 in Newtown.

Under-10 Football Player Pathway Leagues Group 2 Round 3 at 7pm: Blessington v Éire Óg Greystones 2 (Referee: Liam Cullen).

Wednesday September 1

Under-15 Hurling ‘A’ Championship Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): ARP v Luke O’Tooles; Bray Emmets v Michael Dwyers; Glenealy v Kilcoole; Éire Óg Greystones v St Patricks; Carnew Emmets v Western Gaels.

Under-11 Hurling Group 1 Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): Kilcoole v Carnew Emmets; ARP v St Patricks 1; Glenealy v Éire Óg Greystones 1; Bray Emmets 1 v Michael Dwyers 1.

Under-11 Hurling Group 2 Round 6 (all games 6.45pm): St Patricks 2 v Michael Dwyers 2; Aughrim v Barndarrig; Éire Óg Greystones 2 v Avondale; Western Gaels Bye.

Under-11 Football Group 6 Round 5 at 6.45pm: Avoca v Kilmacanogue (Referee: Kathy Forde).

