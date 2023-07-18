From Eagle Hill to Asylum Lane: Who was Wicklow's first inter-county championship hurling referee?

A trip down memory lane

Wicklow’s John Keenan is the man in the middle for the 2023 All-Ireland Senior hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny. John will be joined on the big day by his four umpires, fellow Wicklow men Tommy Redmond from Tinahely and Eddie Leonard from St. Patrick’s along with Paul Reville and David Clune, both from Westmeath.

John Keenan’s elevation to the status of All-Ireland Senior hurling championship final referee sees the Aughrim clubman emulate the feat of Kilcoole’s Jimmy Hatton who, in fact, took charge of three Liam MacCarthy Cup deciders. Who, though, was the first Wicklow man to referee an inter-county senior hurling championship match?

You have to go all the way back to Sunday, January 31, 1904, when Kilkenny hosted Laois in the long delayed 1902 Leinster quarter-final, the venue the Gaelic Park, Asylum Lane, in the Larchfield area of the city, which many years later became the home ground of James Stephen’s.

Kilkenny, powered by Tullaroan, and captained by Jer Doheny, beat Laois 2-10 to 0-1, the O’Moore County represented by Rathdowney and captained by Peter Daly.

The man who called Doheny and Daly in for the toss was 31-year-old Charles Brady from Eagle Hill, Bray, a prominent official with Bray Emmets. He also refereed the football game between the same counties that wet winter Sunday.

And Mr. Brady was back in the same Asylum Lane that July as a mentor with the Dublin team, back-boned by Bray Emmets, who beat Tipperary in the delayed 1902 All-Ireland ‘Home’ SFC final. Bray were then plying their trade in the Metropolis and went on the beat London in the final proper. Suppose you could argue Brady was a Dublin referee!

Apart from John Keenan, Jimmy Hatton and Charles Brady, only two other Wicklow men have taken charge of an inter-county Senior hurling championship match.

Sean O’Farrell, a native of Kilkenny but a trojan worker in the cause of Garden County hurling, refereed the 1948 Dublin v. Wexford Leinster semi-final while Christy Byrne’s officiating of the 1996 Kildare v Armagh All-Ireland Senior B quarter-final qualifies for inclusion as the ‘B’ winners went on to contest the championship proper.

The Championship CVs of Wicklow’s hurling referees

JOHN KEENAN

1. 2014 Leinster Round Robin 3 Antrim v London Pairc MacUillin, Ballycastle, Sunday, May 11

2. 2014 Leinster Round Robin 4 Carlow v Westmeath Dr Cullen Park Carlow, Sunday, May 18

3. MacCarthy/Ring Relegation-Promotion Play-off Westmeath v Kildare Cusack Park Mullingar, Saturday, June 14

4. 2015 Leinster Round Robin 1 Westmeath v Carlow Cusack Park Mullingar, Sunday, May 3

5. 2015 All-Ireland Qualifier Phase 1 Clare v Offaly Cusack Park Ennis, Saturday, July 4

6. 2016 Leinster Round Robin 2 Westmeath v Kerry Austin Stack Park Tralee, Sunday, May 22

7. 2017 Leinster Round Robin 2 Laois v Meath Pairc Tailteann Navan, Sunday, April 30

8. 2017 All-Ireland Qualifier Phase 1 Dublin v Laois Parnell Park Dublin, Saturday, July 1

9. 2018 Munster Round Robin 2 Tipperary v Cork Semple Stadium, Thurles, Sunday, May 27

10. 2018 Munster Round Robin 5 Cork v Waterford Semple Stadium Thurles, Sunday, June 17

11. 2018 All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter Limerick v Carlow Dr Cullen Park Carlow, Saturday, July 7

12. 2019 Munster Round Robin 2 Tipperary v Waterford Semple Stadium, Thurles, Sunday, May 19

13. 2019 Leinster Round Robin 3 Dublin v Carlow Netwatch Cullen Park, Sunday, June 2

14. 2019 Munster Round Robin 4 Cork v Waterford Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork, Saturday, June 8

15. 2019 Leinster Final Wexford v Kilkenny Croke Park, Sunday, June 30

16. 2020 All-Ireland Qualifier Phase 1 Cork v Dublin Semple Stadium, Thurles, Saturday, November 7

17. 2021 All-Ireland Qualifier Phase 3 Cork v Clare Limerick Gaelic Grounds, Saturday, July 4

18. 2021 All-Ireland Semi-final Limerick v Waterford Croke Park, Saturday, August 7

19. 2022 Munster Round Robin 1 Limerick v Cork Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork, Sunday, April 17

20. 2022 Joe McDonagh Round 2 Down v Antrim McKenna Park, Ballycran, Sunday, April 24

21. 2022 Joe McDonagh Round 5 Antrim v Kerry Corrigan Park, Belfast, Saturday, May 21

22. 2022 Munster Final Limerick v Clare, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Sunday, June 5

23. 2023 Leinster Round Robin 1 Antrim v Dublin Corrigan Park, Belfast, Saturday, April 22

24. 2023 Munster Round Robin 3 Waterford v Clare Semple Stadium, Thurles, Saturday, May 13

25. 2023 Munster Round Robin 5 Tipperary v Waterford Semple Stadium, Thurles, Sunday, May 28

26. 2023 All-Ireland Quarter-final Galway v Tipperary Limerick Gaelic Grounds, Saturday, June 24

By county: Cork (6), Waterford (6), Dublin (6), Antrim (6), Limerick (4), Clare (4), Carlow (4), Westmeath (4), Tipperary (4), Kilkenny (1), Wexford (1), London (1), Kildare (1), Offaly (1), Down (1), Kerry (1), Galway (1).

JIMMY HATTON

1. 1962 Leinster Final Wexford v Kilkenny Croke Park, Sunday, July 22

2. 1963 Leinster First Round Carlow v Offaly O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, Sunday, April 28

3. 1963 Leinster Semi-final Kilkenny v Wexford, Croke Park, Sunday, July 7

4. 1963 All-Ireland Final Kilkenny v Waterford Croke Park, Sunday, September 1

5. 1964 Leinster Semi-final Kilkenny v Wexford Croke Park, Sunday, July 5

6.1964 Leinster Semi-final Dublin v Carlow Wexford Park, Sunday, June 28

7. 1966 All-Ireland Final Cork v Kilkenny Croke Park, Sunday, September 4

8. 1967 Leinster First Round Westmeath v Offaly St Brendan’s Park Birr

9. 1970 Leinster Final Wexford v Kilkenny Croke Park, Sunday, July 12

10. 1970 All-Ireland Final Cork v Wexford Croke Park, Sunday, September 6

SEAN O’FARRELL

1948 Leinster Semi-final Dublin v Wexford Bellefied, Enniscorthy, Sunday, June 27

CHARLES BRADY

1902 Leinster Quarter-finals Kilkenny v Laois Asylum Lane, Kilkenny, Sunday, January 31, ’04

CHRISTY BYRNE

1996 All-Ireland B Quarter-final Kildare v Armagh St Conleth’s Park Newbridge, Sunday, May 26

HURLING CREDENTIALS

John Keenan played two competitive games with Wicklow’s flagship hurlers, both at full-back, the first a 2004 Kehoe Cup first round match against Louth in Drogheda, the second a 2004 NHL Division 2B game against Roscommon in Pearse’s Park, Arklow.

Wicklow’s Jimmy Hatton played 15 championship games with Wicklow’s flagship hurlers, 14 at Junior level, but his 1955 debut was in the Leinster Senior hurling championship, lining out a left half-forward in a four-point defeat to Meath, a game played in Parnell Park, Dublin, with the unusual setting of a Thursday evening! Hatton also played 21 national hurling league games with Wicklow.