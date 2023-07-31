Friday Night Frights: Avondale/Barndarrig push Kiltegan all the way in Senior hurling battle

David Galway’s side come through a belter with improving group side

Avondale/Barndarrig 1-18

Kiltegan claimed the victory in Friday night’s Senior hurling championship game at Aughrim but opponents Avondale/Barndarrig took most of the kudos from the match. Thirteen-man Kiltegan went within a whisker of defeating champions Bray Emmets in their championship opener (2-8 to 0-19) but this was far from a repeat performance. Avondale/Barndarrig were very poor when thrashed by the champions last week (0-22 to 0-6) but what we saw on Friday night was reminiscent of the Avondale of old. This performance was one full of grit and determination, redolent with fire and passion, peppered with plenty of hurling skill and nous, and they only trailed by two points (1-11 to 2-10) at the break.

Avondale/Barndarrig's Eugene Dunne and Martin Cullen get a tight grip on Kiltegan's Liam Keogh.

At that Kiltegan’s two goals were clinically finished to the net by predator supreme Seanie Germaine and corner-forward Mark Murphy as they were left unmarked to blast to the net from close range. Overall, we were left with the feeling that, if Avondale-Barndarrig can maintain this form and build on it, there can be a promising future for this group team experiment. Kiltegan made some changes to their team for this game, introducing some players from their bench to give them experience in what they probably expected to be a relatively easy victory. After just four minutes it looked as if that was going to be the case as they raced into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead.

Avondale's Shane Byrne challenges Kiltegan's Cathal Fitzgerald.

Goalscorer Seanie Germaine was left unmarked in front of the posts for the cross-field delivery, and a diving Avondale/Barndarrig goalie Mikey O’Toole had no hope of getting to his sizzling ground stroke to the net. Add on a brace of punishing points by an impressive cornerman Mark Murphy and an opener by inform centre-forward Jack O’Toole and we feared a rout was on the cards. On three minutes Torna Mulconry raised the opening white flag for Avondale/Barndarrig on his way to an even more influential performance than the previous one against Bray. This time out he had many accomplices, though the Avondale/Barndarrig display was not to flower into full bloom until a little later. Germaine and Mark Murphy continued to work their magic for Kiltegan, young winger Ciarán Harmon was catching the eye along with captain Liam Keogh in the middle of the park. The result was Kiltegan had pushed the boat out to 1-7 to 0-4 by the end of the first quarter. Youthful centre-forward Jack O’Toole had pilfered his second point. By this early stage Torna Mulconry had equalled his three points haul again Bray. Improving in almost every outing, he put in a tremendous shift for his team. Torna is a great prospect for his club and county going forward. However, Kiltegan were still in the driving seat, at least for the moment, extending their lead to 2-9 to 0-7 by the 23rd minute. Mark Murphy was the second unspotted thief as he stole in behind the Avondale/Barndarrig rear-guard to pilfer Kiltegan’s second goal. From there on the pattern to this game changed utterly. Avondale/Barndarrig caught fire big time, roasting their opponents right to the finish. We had a battle royale. Shane Browne wore the number six shirt last time out but this time he had 20 on his back as he started instead of named corner-forward Paul Gahan. Browne formed a twin strike-force with Mulconry. Kiltegan were in a right pickle. Malachy Stone fouled; Browne attempted a goal from the free. But Kiltegan’s keeper Luke Byrne was alert to his screamer, pushing the sliotar over the crossbar. Piling on the pressure, Avondale/Barndarrig went for the jugular again. Kiltegan were under pressure from Mulconry and Cathal Baker, and in a goalmouth scramble Malachy Stone lashed to the net. Add in a fine brace shot by Jacques McCall moments earlier and the Kiltegan lead was whittled down to 1-11 to 2-10 at half-time. Game on. Jacques McCall was having an excellent game at midfield for Avondale/Barndarrig. Andrew Kavanagh, Eugene Dunne and Martin Cullen were up for the battle. Mark Murphy and Torna Mulconry exchanged points and then Seanie Germaine struck for Kiltegan’s third goal. Kiltegan’s lead stretched to 3-11 to 1-12 after 38 minutes. Another time and Avondale-Barndarrig might have folded under Germaine knockout blow. Not this time. Instead, it was Kiltegan who were feeling the pinch.

Kiltegan's Jack O'Toole is chased by Martin Cullen of Avondale/Barndarrig.

Browne and Torna pared two points off the lead, and when Murphy and Germaine responded for Kiltegan, Shane Browne replied superbly as he converted a 65 and a free. Both teams dipped into their benches in a search for the magic elixir. Avondale/Barndarrig fought to the final whistle with sub Kieran Conway having the final say with his team’s 18th point. However, a second win for Kiltegan and a step closer to a coveted semi-final spot. Kiltegan: Luke Byrne; Michael Manganese, Bryan Kearney, Colm O’Connor; Padraig Byrne, Eoin O’Neill, Brandon Ryan; Liam Keogh (0-1), Cathal Fitzgerald; Padraig O’Toole Jack O’Toole (0-2), Ciarán Harmon (0-2); Seanie Germaine (2-6, 3f, 65), Steven Coogan, Mark Murphy (1-5). Subs: Kieran Conway (0-1) for S Coogan, Sean Murphy for L Byrne, Aaron Byrne for C Fitzgerald, Colm Keogh for C O’Connor, James Boland for B Ryan. Avondale/Barndarrig: Mikey OToole; Dan Owens, Andrew Kavanagh, Liam Dickenson; Anthony O’Toole, Eugene Dunne, Martin Cullen (0-1); Shane Byrne, Jacques McCall (0-3); Jack Manley, James Doyle, Malachy Stone (1-1); Torna Mulconry (0-6, 2f), Cathal Baker, Shane Browne (0-7, 3f, 3x65s). Subs: Keith Byrne for A O’Toole, Gahan for C Baker, Ray Nolan for J Manley, A O’Toole for D Owens, C Baker for J Doyle. Referee: Ciarán Fleming (Baltinglass)