Frantic Finn-ish sees Kiltegan pip Bray Emmets in Senior football championship

Rory’s late penalty strike seals win

Rory Finn’s injury-time penalty sparked the celebrations as Kiltegan earned their first Senior football championship win of the season with a stunning late victory over Bray Emmets.

A largely forgettable game was defined by two extraordinary goals right at the death. First Darragh Rochford appeared to have sealed Bray their first win of the campaign with a major on 59 minutes.

Then, after Bryan Kearney was hauled to the ground in the third of three minutes of injury-time, Finn stepped up to send Steven Carton the wrong way and put Kiltegan into the win column.

Much like the weather conditions in Aughrim, rain heavy but intermittent and interrupted by temporary flourishes of sun cracking through the dim, the game suffered something of an identity crisis between a slog of a first half and a ludicrous final five minutes of the second.

Rory Finn of Kiltegan under pressure from Bray's James Healy.

Impossibly ephemeral and interminable at the same time, the opening 30 minutes and six additional was plagued by handling errors determined by the temperamental conditions and decision-making befitting of two teams playing for their first championship points.

By the time the half-time whistle blew, there would be seven wides, Bray holding six of them to Kiltegan’s one, while such was the number of turnovers that to keep track of them all would mean sacrificing what paper was left in this writer’s notepad.

It took just over a minute for Bray to hit the front through Arran Murphy from a Kiltegan turnover and just over three for Kiltegan to respond through a well-converted James Boland effort.

The two teams spent much of the half cancelling the other out, Brian Nesbitt ending the half as top scorer with four points, three of which coming from frees, while all four of Kiltegan’s opening points were spread across four different players.

It was Emmets who showed that little bit more offensive dynamism, and went into the break up by two as just reward, with Nesbitt responding to a late Ciaran Harmon free to give them that one-point lead going into the break.

The game’s lack of momentum can be attributed to two injuries, mind you, with James Boland moving to sweeper to accommodate for the loss of Michael Foley’s withdrawal on 12 minutes and Padraig Doyle replacing Arran Murphy.

The rain worsened in the first 15 minutes of the second half and, while Kiltegan introduced Jack O’Toole at the break to add fresh legs, it was Bray who started quicker. Ben McCormack (free), Padraig Doyle, and Steven Carton (free) extended their lead to four points and, while Kiltegan closed the gap to three through a well-taken Rory Finn effort, Emmets responded with a Marc Lennon score.

That came on 37 minutes, and they would not score again for the next 22.

On 43 minutes, the game took a massive twist, one which it seemed would lead to Kiltegan snatching the victory. Seanie Furlong, frustrated and isolated in the opening period, was the provider as he lifted a pass across to Brandon Ryan at the back post for him to slap in.

Liam Keogh – the pick of the bunch for much of Kiltegan’s resurgence – then levelled the game before Padraig O’Toole, set up by a clever pass from Keogh under pressure, and Finn gave them a two-point lead heading into the final five minutes.

And then, absolute mayhem.

On 59 minutes, Bray, who struggled to keep hold of the ball let alone fashion much in the way of attacking chances, poked their toes out in front in dramatic fashion, when Darragh Rochford was set up with a clever pop pass inside and the wing-forward slipped an unerring finish into the bottom corner.

1-9 to 1-8 in Bray’s favour. Kiltegan shell-shocked. But wait, there’s more.

As the match entered into the dying embers of additional time, Bryan Kearney robbed a Bray defender right at their own goal. All that could be done was for Kearney to be hauled to the ground.

A penalty was duly rewarded. Rory Finn slid the ball into the bottom corner and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Kiltegan: Cathal Fitzgerald; Colm Keogh, Blaine Harmon, Colm O’Connor; James Boland (0-1), Bryan Kearney, Kieran Conway; Liam Keogh (0-2), Padraig O’Toole (0-1); Michael Foley, Rory Finn (1-2), Stephen Farrell; Brandon Ryan (1-0), Seanie Furlong (0-1f), Ciaran Harmon (0-1f). Subs: Aaron Byrne for M. Foley (12), Jack O’Toole for C. O’Connor (HT), Adam Wynne for B. Ryan (53), John Farrell for C. Harmon (60).

Bray Emmets: Steven Carton (0-1f); Ben Kearney, Dara O hAnnaidh, Cathal O Dualachain; Ben McCormack (0-1f), Shane Lohan, Jack Treacy; Eoin McCormack, Ronan McMahon; Arran Murphy (0-1), Marc Lennon (0-1), Darragh Rochford (1-0); Brian Nesbitt (0-4, 3f), Tim Harrington, James Healy. Subs: Padraig Doyle (0-1) for A. Murphy (29), David Martin for J. Treacy (43), Cathal Magee for B. Kearney (45), Cian Lohan for J. Healy (56),

Referee: Ian Culbert.