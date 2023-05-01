Four wins from four for flying Carnew Emmets in Intermediate hurling league

Narrow one-point win over Arklow Rocks last weekend

Conor Doyle of Arklow Rocks is chased by Willie Collins of Carnew Emmets during the IHL game in Carnew on Saturday.

Arklow Rocks 0-17

Carnew Emmets recorded their fourth win on the trot in the Intermediate hurling league when they held off a battling Arklow Rocks side by a single point on Saturday evening.

At half-time the Emmets held a two-goal advantage, leading by 2-7 to 0-7. However, the Arklow men improved considerably in the second half and dominated territory for much of the second 30 minutes.

However, they were unable to make that dominance show on the scoreboard. Through the accuracy of PJ O’Connor from frees, they gradually reeled in the home side and eventually drew level with 10 minutes to go.

Ruairí O'Brien of Carnew Emmets shields Sean Summers of Arklow Rocks.

The game was there for the taking at this stage, but Carnew crept ahead again and held on to take the two match points with their fourth win in as many outings in the competition.

Conditions were good when referee Ciaran Manley got the game under way bang on the appointed time of 5pm. Carnew played down from the dressing room end in the opening half and Michael Collins registered the opening point of the game from a free in the first minute.

Paddy Mellon responded almost immediately with an excellent point from distance. Corner-forward Cormac Doyle pointed the Emmets back in front in the third minute.

Once again PJ O’Connor brought the sides level at the end of five minutes. The game was being played at a leisurely pace in these early stages, but Carnew injected a little more urgency into proceedings before 10 minutes had elapsed.

Richard Greene got their third point and almost from the restart, Dan Nolan got through for the opening goal of the game. He picked up a ball out close to the corner flag and made progress in along the end line before making enough room to beat Daniel O’Reilly from close in.

Rocks half-forward Shane Mellon pointed but Willie Collins, from midfield, responded with a point for the home side.

Darragh Walker landed an Arklow point from long range but once again there was a Carnew response when Richard Greene took a pass from Dan Nolan to shoot a point. When Nolan got through for his second goal it left Carnew Emmets ahead by 2-5 to 0-4 and a bit of daylight was opening between the sides in the second quarter.

Michael Collins landed a long-range free to extend that lead but the Rocks finished the half strongly. PJ O’Connor pointed two frees and Paddy Mellon landed another from play to bring the visiting side very much back into the game as we entered the final minutes of the half.

Michael Collins had the final say of the first half when he scored a fine point from a very narrow angle to leave Carnew ahead by 2-7 to 0-7 at the break. The Arklow side lost Sean Somers to a hand injury and he was replaced by Cathal Byrne, initially as a blood sub but Cathal remained as a sub for the second half.

The Rocks put in a much-improved performance in that second half and won the half on the scoreboard by 0-10 to 0-5. They were hugely dependent for scores on PJ O’Connor, both from frees and play.

Martin Gilbert had a great second half and ensured that the home side were kept under pressure as the half progressed. Damien Aylward opened the second-half scoring with a long-range point for Carnew but five PJ O’Connor points (four frees) brought the visitors right back into the frame.

Dan Nolan pointed again to leave the score at 2-9 to 0-12 after 11 minutes. Carnew were under pressure in the middle third and their half-back line was standing up to the flow of play against them.

A PJ O’Connor pointed 65, another O’Connor score from a free and a point from play by Shane Mellon left just a point between the sides.

Michael Collins raised the siege with a point from a free and when goalkeeper Billy Molloy added another point from a long-range free, the home side could breathe easier.

Dan Nolan pointed from play, but the Arklow men came again in the final minutes with two PJ O’Connor points (one free) to leave the final score at 2-12 to 0-17 in favour of Carnew Emmets, who never panicked and can thank the spread of experienced warriors in their ranks for their triumph.

Carnew: Billy Molloy (0-1, f); Conor Byrne, Ruairi O’Brien, Paul Nolan; Adam Jordan, Adrian Myers, Mark Collins; Willie Collins (0-1) John Doyle; Richard Greene (0-2), Damien Aylward (0-1), Larry Kinsella; Michael Collins (0-4, 3f), Dan Nolan (2-2), Cormac Doyle (0-2). Subs: John Walsh.

Arklow Rock Parnells: Daniel O’Reilly; Colin O’Connor, Darren O’Reilly, Sean Somers; Liam Murphy, Martin Gilbert, Darragh Walker (0-1); Conor Doyle, Liam Somers; Jake Keogh, Paddy Mellon (0-2), Shane Mellon (0-2); PJ O’Connor (0-12, 8f, 1 65) Conor Jameson, Stephan Shortall. Subs: Cathal Byrne, Jason Redmond.

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)