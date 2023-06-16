Football and fun the real winners at Bray Emmets Mini All-Irelands
360 footballers compete in a magical day at Old Conna
Bray People
Sun, fun, smiles and football are pretty much the ingredients for a perfect day. Throw in 360 children, a hard-working group of organisers and mightily proud parents and you have the brilliant Bray Emmets Mini All-Ireland that was held at the Old Conna venue in recent weeks.
Over the course of a wonderful day the 360 footballers strutted their stuff in the jerseys of various Leinster counties with football and fun being the real winners.
A parade with bagpipes started off the adventure with the hundreds of footballers creating a stunningly beautiful splash of vibrant colours underneath the perfect blue sky.
As well as the sporting exploits, there were tents offering various activities and goodies and lots of room for the children to have fun away from football.
“We would like to thank everyone who made our family day such a massive success,” said the Bray Emmets club.
“These days don’t happen by accident and a huge amount of work goes into organising these days.
“We would hate to leave anyone out by mentioning names, but you know who you are.
“Also, the finals of our mini All-Irelands where over 360 kids took part was the highlight of the day. Thank you so much,” they added.