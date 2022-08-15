Five-star Glenealy put St. Pat's to the sword in Wicklow Senior hurling championship

Glenealy 5-22 St. Patrick’s 2-8

Glenealy made quite the statement after a terrific win over St. Pat’s on Sunday afternoon, knocking the Wicklow town side out of the Senior hurling championship.

The main difference between the sides was Glenealy having that bit of star quality when transitioning from defence to attack.

It was Glenealy who opened the scoring through a couple of Gavin Weir frees. Danny Staunton also got in on the action, but Pat’s replied with scores through Daniel Sheehan and George O’Brien.

After ten minutes on the clock, Glenealy led by three points, but Pat’s equalised through Andy O’Brien. A high ball into the area from Paddy Moorehouse fell into the hand of O’Brien who showed serious strength and composure to fire into the back of the net.

After the conceding the goal, Glenealy raised the tempo and with Weir and Staunton taking turns dropping deep, it caused Pat’s all sorts of trouble. It was Weir who found his side’s first goal but it was a brilliant run from Sam O’Dowd which carved open the Pat’s defence.

O’Dowd squared the ball to Weir who fired home emphatically.

Glenealy extended their lead with points from Jamie Byrne, Alan Driver and Weir. Matthew Traynor became more involved towards the latter stages of the half and it was him and Robert Byrne who helped increase their lead before the interval to send the sides into half-time with Glenealy leading 1-14 to 1-3.

Glenealy started the second period in the same fashion as the first with points from the ever-lively full-forward duo of Danny Staunton and Gavin Weir. Andy O’Brien and George O’Brien did fire back for Pat’s, but they were dealt a huge blow when Gavin Weir netted his second goal of the game.

Matthew Traynor followed the goal up with two more points before his lobbed pass into the area was finished well by Jack Kavanagh just moments after he was subbed on.

Andy O’Brien continued to try and reduce the deficit with some more points from play and his side did score their second goal of the game through John O’Brien.

Shortly after the goal for the Wicklow town side, Gavin Weir wrapped up his hat-trick after a great catch from Gary Byrne’s ball from the half-back line.

Jack Kavanagh added another point, before Weir got his fourth goal and his sides’ fifth of the game in injury time.

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Emmet Byrne, Warren Kavanagh, Joey Driver; Matthew Traynor (0-4), Gary Byrne, Paul O’Brien; Sam O’Dowd, Ronan Manley ; Tommy Doyle (0-2) , Jamie Byrne (0-1), Robert Byrne; Gavin Weir (4-7,4f), Danny Staunton (0-6,2f), Alan Driver (0-1) Subs: Jack Kavanagh (1-1) for Jamie Byrne (45), Jonathan O’Neill Jr for Alan Driver (50), James Byrne for Tommy Doyle (45).

St. Patrick’s: Jim O’Brien;Tom O’Brien, John Connors, Dale Quinn; Michael Connors, Christy Moorehouse, John O’Brien; Daniel Sheehan (0-1), Mickey Griffin; Paddy Moorehouse, Andy O’Brien (1-4,1f) , Chris Kavanagh; John O’Brien (1-0), George O’Brien (0-3), James O’Brien .

Referee: Liam Keenan Jr.