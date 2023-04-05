Five-star display from Wicklow in All-Ireland Minor camogie championship

Ciara Connolly eyes up her third goal in two minutes against Cavan.

The camogie ladies of Wicklow showed true grit on Sunday as they overwhelmed Cavan with a power-packed display of hurling that richly earned this 13 points victory over the northerners.

This was Wicklow’s first victory in the six county All-Ireland camogie championship and it puts them in a very strong position to make the semi-final even before they play their last group game against pointless Mayo in two weeks time.

Wicklow’s camogie cailini won the Division 4 title in 2022 and, while it took time to settle into the higher grade this year, they are “bedding in” nicely with each passing game.

And their performance against Cavan was the best yet. There was no “weakest link“ to be found from Emily Tyrrell between the sticks to Ciara Connolly at corner-forward. The girls were firing on all cylinders from the first to last toot of Ciaran Groome’s whistle.

Becausie of the appalling weather over the preceding 24 hours this game was moved from Arklow to Bray’s all-weather astro turf pitch.

And as climatologists warn of what to expect from global warming into the future it may be necessary for every club to invest in astro turf pitch facilities to guarantee the playing of games going forward.

That’s for the future. For now we can rejoice at the camogie skills, the courage and never-say-die spirit of Wicklow’s lassies.

Winger Ciara Lancaster gave them an early lead with the opening point after two minutes, the fruits of good work by centre-forward Aine Byrne.

Exchanges were tight and tense and 20 minutes had elapsed before Cavan edged 0-3 to 0-1 in front. Sinead Levengstone squeezed a white flag in between an excellent brace by her midfield partner Ellie Brady.

Momentarily we feared that this game just might be about go down the same road as the previous three. Defeat .. Defeat..Defeat.

We needn’t have worried. Aughrim’s goalden girl Ciara Connolly was on fire… bang.. bang.. bang. green..green..green. Goal..Goal..Goal...Wicklow now in the driving sea. Already coasting for the finish line by half-time in front 3-2 to 0-5.

And the beauty was .. this was no one girl show. It was a magnificent team effort all the way. Full-back Holly Byrne was a rock in front of Emily Tyrrell who kept a clean sheet between the sticks.

Ciara Mahony and Chloe Lowry completed a last line of defence that was miserly with gifts to Cavan. The same was true of Grace Drumgoole, Carnew’s Ciara Wafer, and Kayleigh Fox in the half-backs. Thou shall not pass their mantra.

Cavan were restricted to two points in the second half. Midfielders Isobel and Ciara Kennedy were not in a giving mood either.

Wing-forward Katie Wafer joined in the goal rush inthe second half. Whether playing at wing or moving to centre-forward, Lissie Bourke was brilliant, her dazzling solo runs searing. Aine Byrne, Ciara Lancaster, Popple Rose Cullen Dunne completed an exquisite tapestry.

Wicklow: Emily Tyrrell (Donald the Glen); Ciara Mahony (Bray Emets), Chloe Lowry (Kilcoole); Grace Drumgoole (Glenealy), Ciara Wafer (Carnew Emmets), Kayleigh Fox (Avondale); Isobel Doyle (Annacurra), Ciara Kennedy (Carnew); Katie Wafer 1-0 (Carnew), Aine Byrne 0-1 (Arklow Rocks), Ciara Lancaster 0-2 (Arklow Rocks; Lizzie Bourke (Arklow), Popple Rose Cullen Dunne (Donald the Glen), Ciara Connolly 4-2 (Aughrim). Subs: Kayleigh Shean Ni Eigeartaig (Annacurra) for C Wafer, W Jordan (Aughrim) for K Wafer, Kate Wilson for A Byrne.

Cavan: Alannah Clarke; Ciara Lynch, Ciara Reilly, Niamh Shalvey; Caitlin O’Rourke, Ebha Slowey, Kate Tierney; Ellie Brady 0-3, Sinead Levengstone 0-2, Molly Keegan, Ellen Smith, Caoimhe Clarke; Aoife Sexton 0-2, Alannah McPhillips, Rose Geoghegan. Subs: Charlie Norris, Grace Devine, Aine Rose Smith, Dirinn Kerr, Lauren Foran, Molly Keegan.

Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly).