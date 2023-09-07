Fiona McAllister’s saves vital as Annacurra topple Donard-The Glen

First win in the 2023 Senior camogie championship

Annacurra recorded their first win in the Wicklow Senior camogie championship on Tuesday evening.

Donard-The Glen 3-10

Annacurra welcomed Donard-The Glen for this fourth-round game of Wicklow Camogie’s Senior championship with both without a win, and it was the home side who came away with the bragging rights as the ones who finally broke their duck.

A 12-point winning margin looks pretty decisive on paper but Annacurra’s keeper Fiona McAllister had to make crucial saves in the final quarter to prevent Donard levelling up at 5-9 apiece at a vital stage.

The ladies from the west gave it everything and together with Annacurra provided us with a rousing game of end-to-end hurling.

Donard-The Glen bounded from the traps, roaring ahead 1-1 in the first six minutes with Annacurra yet to open their account.

Impressive midfielder Katie Tyrrell with a point and corner-forward Emily Tyrell followed up smartly by shaking the Annacurra net.

In contrast Annacurra had been caught flat-footed, but by the 10th minute they stepped up and got their game moving.

Sarah Doyle and midfielder Laci-Jane Shannon, just two of their star players, got their engine humming on most cylinders.

Their points were quickly followed by a goal finished to the Donard-The Glen net by full-forward Colleen Clune, who benefitted from a great solo-run by Sarah Doyle.

Six minutes later the pendulum swung back to Donard-The Glen. Full-forward Carmel Whelan pounced when goalkeeper Fiona McAllister attempted to swat away a shot by corner-forward Sinead Flood.

Momentarily Donard-The Glen back in the lead 2-2 to 1-3 after 20 minutes. Then it was the turn of Donard’s keeper Niamh Darker to flail at a dropping ball from Isobel Doyle.

Green flag waving for Annacurra - nose in front again 2-4 to 2-2. On 26 minutes corner-forward Molly Hynes applied the perfect finish to a Sarah Doyle free, easing the south Wicklow girls into a 3-7 to 2-5 lead at the break.

Annacurra looked as if they were going to put this game to bed in the third quarter.

Sarah Doyle saw her 45 end up in the Donard net after 34 minutes. And when Emily Tyrrell pulled a goal back for Donard, Isobel Doyle saw her delivery slide to the net off the goalie’s hurley.

Annacurra’s lead pushed out to 5-9 to 3-6 at the end of the third quarter. Katie and Emily Tyrrell banging over the points for Donard.

Donard-The Glen freshened up their forces in the second half and moved corner-forward Sinead Flood to defensive duties to good effect.

Defence tightened, loopholes closed off, Donard were able to concentrate efforts on attack.

Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne fired at the Annacurra goal with menacing intent, but the home keeper effected a crucial save, one of a number of vital stops to thwart Donard-The Glen.

In the closing phase Katie Tyrrell swapped points with Annacurra’s Sarah Doyle and Ashling Shannon.

Annacurra with the bragging rights, Donard-The Glen full of promise for the future.

Annacurra: Fiona McAllister; Claire Byrne, Sarah Lifely, Juliette Ní Chonaill; Caoimhe Murphy, Hannah Doyle, Siofra Byrne; Laci-Jane Shannon (0-3), Sarah Doyle (1-4); Ella Byrne, Leanne Lifely, Isobelle Doyle (2-1); Aisling Shannon (0-3), Colleen Clune (1-1), Molly Hynes (1-0). Sub: Tracey Murphy for C Byrne.

Donard-The Glen: Niamh Darker; Orlagh Waters, Kate Daynes, Abbey Cleary; Tara Grace, Aoife Grace, Lisa Flynn; Katie Tyrrell (0-6, 2f), Casey Kelly; Daisy Summer Cullen Dunne (0-1), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne, Aisling Molloy; Sinead Flood, Carmel Whelan (1-0), Emily Tyrrell (2-2). Subs: Kelly O’Neill (0-1) for L Flynn, Sarah McDonald for C Whelan, Alex Struycken for O Waters, Annie Maguire for T Grace, Saoirse Crowe for Isobel Doyle.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)