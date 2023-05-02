Fantastic Flood washes Avondale CC away as St. Kevin’s cruise to Senior ‘B’ camogie crown

Super Sinead scores 4-5

The St. Kevin's CC Dunlavin side who claimed the Wicklow Schools Senior 'B' camogie title by beating Avondale CC in Dunlavin last week.

Avondale CC 0-2

The final of the Wicklow Post Primary Schools Senior camogie ‘B’ championship was played in Dunlavin on Wednesday last. It was a fine sporting game between two talented teams on a pitch that was in very good condition.

St Kevin’s, with wind assistance, started strongly and dominated the first half. With skilful forward Sinead Flood scoring freely, they built up a big half-time lead scoring 4-8 without reply.

Avondale were much improved in the second half but found scores difficult to achieve due to the strong St Kevin’s defence where Tara Grace and Leah Spillane gave great support to goalkeeper Orlaith Whelan.

Sophie Bergin did score two fine points for Avondale and her team might have gone closer by taking their points rather than go for goals.

Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne was outstanding for the winners while others to impress in a well-balanced team included Cara Mooney and Abbie Cleary. Avondale had fine players in Kayleigh Fox and Leah Condell in defence, Aine Fogarty and Jess Carter.

ST KEVIN’S CC DUNLAVIN: Orlaith Whelan, Leah Spillane, Tara Grace, Ellie McGrane, Rose O’Hara, Abbie Cleary, Laila Darcy, Cara Mooney, Elizabeth Flood (0-1), Sinead Flood (4-5), Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (0-6), Aoife Fenner, Chloe McGrane (1-0), Allanah Sheridan (0-1), Siobhan Daly. Subs: Sophie Carty, Abi Wright, Laura Kelly, Aoife Darker.

AVONDALE CC: Claire Fleming, Aisling Byrne, Leah Condell, Kayleigh Fox, Faye Manley, Abi Farrell, Louisa May, Hollie Ward, Aine Fogarty, Jess Carter, Hannah Olohan, Sophie Bergin (0-2), Rebecca Murphy, Kayla Sheane.

Referee: Mick O’Flaherty