Enthusiasm for the promotion of rounders in Wicklow

Coaching course held in Kilcoole

The participants of the rounders course.

Primary teachers in the northeast of the county attended a coaching course on the basic rules of rounders as well as its main coaching points. It was held in Kilcoole Primary School on Thursday, April 27.

Retired teacher Michael Dowling from Laois brought great energy and enthusiasm to this practical course with lots of activities, training tips and game play scenarios discussed.

Michael has over 30 years of experience in coaching rounders and was very engaging in delivering this PE course. The course proved useful in informing the teaching and learning of PE as well as providing an opportunity for like-minded teachers to get together in the hope of creating our own mini rounders blitz between schools.

It is envisaged that these will happen in the summer months of May/June and would be non-competitive in nature with the emphasis on having fun and embracing the core skills of the game. It was a highly enjoyable and educational afternoon.

Thanks to Michael for sharing his knowledge, Kilcoole Primary School for hosting and all those who attended. If any schools are interested in getting more information on the promotion of rounders contact Rúnaí Brian Cornyn.

Course participants: Eamonn Hughes (Greystones CNS), Ann Nolan (Rathdrum BNS), Maura D’arcy (Greystones Educate Together), Colm McAdam (St. Coen’s NS), Jane Lawson (Roundwood NS), Sarah Jane Montgomery (Kilmacanogue NS), Sarah Railton (St. Saviour’s NS Rathdrum), Aisling Turner (Nun’s Cross NS), Niamh O’Donoghue (Moneystown NS) and Brian Cornyn (Kilcoole Primary School).

Congratulations to the Skills Winners

Well done to those who qualified to represent Wicklow and to play in Croke Park in the INTO Mini 7’s during the summer. We wish them the best of luck!

Lily Monahan from Scoil Naomh Íosaif who won the ladies football skills competition.

Boys Football: Harry Kavanagh, Scoil Naomh Íosaif; Kevin McCart, Ravenswell Primary School.

Girls Football: Lily Monahan, Scoil Naomh Íosaif.

Hurling: Simon Lynch, St Joseph’s Glenealy.

Camogie: Lily Foley, Tynock National School; Lilli Hogan, Annacurra NS.

The winners of the boys football skills test, Kevin McCart and Harry Kavanagh.

An Introduction to Coaching Gaelic Games (foundation award – football) course will take place in Ashford GAA Club on Thursday, May 4 (theory) and Thursday, May 11 (practical) from 4.30pm to 7pm.

This course is aimed at Primary School coaches as part of the Wicklow GAA Coach Education Program supporting local primary schools.

Both sessions need to be completed in full to be certified. The course is a collaboration with the GAA, LGFA and the Camogie Association.

Glenealy's Simon Lynch who won the hurling skills competition.

Upcoming Fixtures

North/East Wicklow

Credit Union Cup (Hurling), May 18, 11.45am in Ballinakill. One day boys’ nine-a-side hurling blitz. Competitive based games.

Allianz Camogie Day, May 25, 11.45 a.m. in Ballinakill. One day girls’ nine-a-side camogie blitz. Competitive based games.

Sports Day 2023 - Information and Registration

What: Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Sports Day

Where: Charlesland Sports and Recreation Park, Greystones

When: Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. sharp.

Sports Day Meeting

The Sports Day meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 31, in Newtown Primary School at 8 p.m. The entry fee of €50 must be returned at this meeting. The meeting will deal with the organisation of the sports day. School participants’ numbers will be handed out. Jobs will be allocated to ALL schools.

Due to the large number of schools taking part, for this to be a successful event and in the interest of fairness, it is essential that each participating school be represented and take responsibility for a job.

Online Registration

As in previous years we are using the online system for registration. This MUST be done before the meeting on Wednesday, May 31.

You can register online by clicking on the following link for the Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Wicklow Sports Day Registration Page: www.cnmbwicklow.ie/sportsday.

Upcoming Fixtures

West Wicklow

May 4, fifth/sixth class boys in Blessington from 11am.

May 25, fifth/sixth class girls in Dunlavin from 11am.

June 15, first/second class mixed in Baltinglass from 11am.

