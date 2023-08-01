Emphatic victory for relentless Wicklow camogie team in Nancy Murray Cup final against Mayo

Historic victory a year on from heart-breaking defeat

The Wicklow team with the Nancy Murray Cup after the final against Mayo at St. Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday. Photos: Dave Barrett

Mayo 1-5

In the end, they left no doubt.

Coming into Saturday’s Nancy Murray Cup final, it was hard to tell how relevant last year’s painful, heartbreaking final defeat to Tyrone might be for this Wicklow group.

Sure, it was just 12 months ago, but like Trigger’s Broom, the Only Fools and Horses paradox of whether or not it’s the same broom if the handle and the head has both been changed, this was a completely transformed Wicklow group, where 10 of the 15 starters and all bar two of the rest of the panel had no involvement in that fateful game in Inniskeen.

When Wicklow trotted into the dressing rooms at St. Brendan’s Park in Birr with an 0-10 to 0-3 lead, having played with an incredibly strong breeze, the conditions were there for a similar second half surge to come from their opponents.

Wicklow's Katie Tyrrell tries to break through Caoimhe Delaney and Shauna Golden in the Mayo defence.

To illustrate the strength of the breeze, we’ll note here that the U-16 final that preceded the game saw Carlow trail by 3-5 to 1-4 at half-time, but ran out 4-12 to 3-6 winners once they turned around to hurl with the aid of the elements.

Mayo weren’t hurling well at all but had obvious scope for improvement, particularly if they chose to move their sweeper – corner-forward Shauna Golden – back up front to put additional pressure on a hitherto untested Wicklow backline.

Instead, Mayo never made that move, and Wicklow never let them in the game anyway.

The battles in the trenches for breaking ball and to pressurise opponents remained one-sided, with Brendan Tobin’s troops completely outfighting and outworking their opponents at every juncture, and even after Mayo scored a goal against the run of play to open up the possibility of a comeback, potentially opening up the scars of last year’s final in the process, the response from the girls in blue was exemplary. They tightened their grip on all the key battles, and by the end their victory wasn’t just comfortable, it was emphatic.

Máire Deegan carries the sliotar out of danger.

The only phase of the game where they didn’t look like the better team was in the opening ten minutes, when early points from Katie Tyrrell and a Sophie Birmingham free were cancelled out by two dead ball strikes from Mayo, and it felt like Wicklow had let a good chunk of their “make hay” time pass by without reward.

It’s not that they weren’t on top from general play, because they were.

At midfield, Aoife Keddy and Sarah Lambe were involved and central in a way that Mayo couldn’t contain, and behind them, the half-back line of the Leinster county was little short of imperious. Nothing seemed to penetrate through Jade Byrne and her flanking colleagues, Aoife Connolly and Shauna O’Shea, but a failure to create good chances, and to convert them, was holding Wicklow back somewhat. Three of their five first half wides were struck in that opening ten minutes, but once that inaccuracy subsided, they soon took over.

A plethora of scores resulted from blue jerseys working harder to get to the site of the breaking ball and whip over points. Team captain Katie Tyrrell landed some excellent points while Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne was a real threat on the edge of the Mayo square, handpassing one point after making a fine catch and then whipping over another from a very tight angle to help Wicklow to build their seven-point lead at half-time.

Still, for all their lack of vim and vigour, Mayo weren’t out of the game, even after Sophie Birmingham gave her side a great start to the second half with a fine point from play.

The Wicklow half-back line were still dominant too, but Mayo now had the option of hurling over them, and one such long delivery coming up to the three-quarter mark saw Emily Kelly pull down a catch and flick the ball to the roof of the net to reduce the gap to five points.

This was the moment where Mayo needed to push on, but yet again, Wicklow took control by simply dominating possession, and dictating the play.

Mayo’s persistence with the tactic of using Golden as a sweeper left them short of numbers up front and Wicklow made sure not to allow her to easily hoover up aimless balls forward, instead methodically carving out chances and sucking what life there was out of Mayo’s resistance.

Two frees from Tyrrell put them right back on the front foot, setting the stage for Cullen Dunne to confirm Wicklow’s win with her goal in the 56th minute, fired to the bottom corner of the net after wing forward Hannah Doyle picked up possession just the Mayo side of midfield and promptly sliced open the Mayo defence with an incredibly incisive run.

Once that score hit the net, it felt like there was a collective exhalation of relief, as now the disheveled and disorganised Mayo side, who only togged out 21 players on the day, dropped their heads and simply couldn’t figure out a way to even salvage their pride at the end of a testing afternoon.

Wicklow's Lizzy Bourke takes control at midfield.

Midfielder Lilian Keane struck what was just their third score from play to bring the gap back down to single digits, but even with the trophy secured, Wicklow’s default setting was to empty everything they had into the cause, and it was fitting that their last point came from a turnover ball, as three tacklers forced Mayo’s Aoife Doherty into overcarrying coming out of defence, and Katie Tyrrell duly crowed a dominant hour’s play with her fourth free of the afternoon, and her eighth point in all.

Even with their opponent tiring badly and fading into the distance, Wicklow still made sure to stride across the finish line with authority, and given the hour’s action that had just unfolded, that seemed entirely appropriate.

WICKLOW: Caitlin Hughes (Carnew Emmets); Alice Mulhall (Knockananna), Casey Kelly (Donard the Glen), Máire Deegan (Carnew Emmets); Aoife Connolly (Aughrim), Jade Byrne (Kilcoole), Shauna O’Shea (Aughrim); Aoife Keddy (Aughrim), Sarah Lambe (Bray Emmets); Sophie Birmingham (0-3, 0-1f) (Kiltegan), Katie Tyrrell (0-8, 0-4f, 0-2 45s) (Donard-The Glen), Hannah Doyle (Annacurra); Faye Corrigan (0-1) (Kiltegan), Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne (1-3) (Donard the Glen), Nicole Curran (Carnew Emmets). Subs: Elizabeth Bourke (Arklow Rocks Parnells) for Doyle (47), Emily Tyrrell (Donard-The Glen) for Corrigan (53), Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne (Donard-The Glen) for DS Cullen Dunne (60+3).

MAYO: Aoibheann Crawley; Caragh Burke, Aoife Doherty, Gráinne Delaney; Brona Joyce, Caoimhe Delaney, Niamh Greally; Lilian Keane (0-1), Rachel Lyons; Ellen Tener, Ava Lambert, Emily Kelly (1-0); Siobhán Mooney, Lisa Scahill (0-4, 0-3f), Shauna Golden. Subs: Kate Scahill for Keddy (37), Geri-Maye Henry for Lyons (38), Aoife Quinn for G Delaney (57), Heidi O’Malley for Kelly (57).

REFEREE: Shane Foley (Carlow)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Katie Tyrrell (Wicklow)