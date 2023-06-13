Éire Óg Greystones rejoice after victory over brave Kilcoole

Franci Lande hat-trick helps Greystones side to league title

Niamh Colfer presents Éire Óg captain Franci Lande with the Under-14 Division 3 trophy after her side defeated Kilcoole in the final.

The Éire Óg Greystones Under-14 team who defeated Kilcoole in the Division 3 league final in Ballinakill.

These two neighbouring clubs fought a great battle in the Under-14 Division 3 camogie league final played at Ballinakill on Monday night last, June 12.

In the early stages the Greystones girls looked as if they might run away with the game. They had three goals registered by 10 minutes and it looked that the Goosebank girls were going to be overwhelmed.

Siun Ni Dalaig had goaled for Éire Óg in the opening minutes and Franci Lande extended that lead to two goals with another major after five minutes. The third goal came from Franci Lande again at around 10 minutes, but Kilcoole were beginning to settle by now and stem the flow of play against them.

Niamh Colfer presents Éire Óg captain Franci Lande with the Under-14 Division 3 trophy after her side defeated Kilcoole in the final.

The pitch in Ballinakill had a good covering of grass and appeared to have come through the drought in a far better condition than most grass surfaces. Both sides had a good spread of players who were comfortable lifting and carrying the ball forward into attack.

Ornagh McDermott, Mia Courtney, Megan Kelly, Alanie Flood and Hanna

McDermott began to take the game to Éire Óg and by half-time they had accumulated 0-5.

However, the goal they needed just wouldn’t come and Éire Óg went back down the field to add a fourth goal from a Moya Merriman 45 before half-time. The score at the break stood at 4-0 to 0-5 in favour of the Greystones girls.

Kilcoole would need goals to rein in the lead, but it was Éire Óg who began the second half the stronger. They had made some switches, bringing goalie Laura Whyte outfield and strengthening their defence against the expected Goosebank revival.

Centre-forward Moya Merriman scores two points in quick succession and when Franci Lande completed her hat-trick of goals after 10 minutes, Éire Óg were now 5-2 to 0-5 ahead.

But Kilcoole continued to battle back. If the scoreboard could be ignored (it never can) the game developed into an even flow of play with the ball moving up and down the field.

Éire Óg defended very well and denied the Kilcoole side any goal scoring opportunities. In contrast the Greystones side got through for another goal when Moya Merriman netted a great score with 10 minutes remaining.

Those final 10 minutes belonged to Kilcoole. Ornagh McDermott got through for the goal she richly deserved and with time running out she soloed through the Éire Óg defence and got her second major.

But the goals came too late for Kilcoole. Éire Óg were deserving winners on the final score of 6-2 to 2-5.

It may have been eight scores to seven, but it was also six goals to two. As we know, goals win matches.

Referee Niamh Colfer presented the Division 3 league trophy to the winning Éire Óg captain Franci Lande.

Éire Óg Greystones: Layla Whyte; Julia Kane, Orianne McGuigan, Kerrie Mitchel; Maddison McKeever, Caoimhe Finnerty, Doireann Shaw; Moya Andrews, Niamh Holohan; Kate McNamara, Moya Merriman (2-2), Abbey Kelliher; Niamh Doherty, Franci Lande (3-0), Siun Ni Dalaig (1-0). Sub: Etain Finnerty.

Kilcoole: Zian McMahon; Sarah Skelton, Megan Kelly, Rachel Merriman; Hannah O’Brien, Ella Sheeran, Hannah McDermott; Mia Courtney, Ornagh McDermott (2-3); Ciara Keating, Blaithin Keating, Alanie Flood (0-2); Ava Flynn, Ailbhe Kelly, Chloe Jones. Subs: Emily Orange, Ruth O’Reilly, Ruby Wilson, Allanah Synnott.

Referee: Niamh Colfer