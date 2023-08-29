Éire Óg Greystones in cruise control against Newcastle in JBFC clash

Visitors led by 0-9 to 0-0 at half-time

Newcastle 0-3

ÉIRE ÓG sauntered their way past the facile challenge of Newcastle to maintain their unbeaten start to the Philip Doyle Junior ‘B’ Football Championship on Thursday evening.

Their superiority was underlined by the well-worked second-half goal from James Delahunty, but it was evident well before that point.

The Greystones side opened up a 0-9 to no score lead at half-time and, while the home side improved in the second half, they rarely looked likely to turn the game around.

Éire Óg made the short trip south to sunny Newcastle, boasting two wins from their opening two games in a formidable campaign up to that point, while the hosts had won their only game so far this term.

However, it did not take long for Éire Óg to demonstrate their strengths and exploit Newcastle’s weaknesses.

Aside from an early disallowed goal and a later goal chance, Newcastle were second best, not able to match Éire Óg for tempo and failing to physically engage throughout a toothless second half.

In the opening ten minutes, they did show flashes of a potentially coherent strategy to work openings, sitting deep and seeking to counter through the initially industrious Ryan Heffernan.

This strategy was on display in the form of an early break out that ended with a goal being disallowed by referee Anthony Nolan. On three minutes, Éire Óg had taken the lead through a Sean O’Neill free and, two minutes later, Newcastle nearly had the lead.

It was a razor-sharp move from back to front. Heffernan sprinted into space inside off the left, picking his head up and picking out Ross Stephenson with a clever kick pass inside.

His initial shot was well saved by O’Neill, with Heffernan’s follow-up being cleared off the line. The ball popped up for Ciaran Doyle to fist in, but for the strike to be disallowed for a square ball.

After that slight wiggle, Éire Óg quickly established control, with the midfield tandem of Dominic O’Brien and Patrick Byrne commanding the centre of the field, Cian Hynes stringing play together between the lines, and Thade Shanahan and David Prendergast providing width from wing-back.

The latter put them 0-3 to no score in front following a clever cross-field pass from Hynes. Another Sean O’Neill free had them up by five on 18 minutes and, three minutes later, Newcastle fashioned another goal chance only for Ross Stephenson’s tame effort to be easily held by O’Neill.

Two more Éire Óg points followed before Newcastle’s task was made even harder by a black card shown to Christian Mulligan. Another two scores from Eoin Howlin and Colin O’Shea underlined Éire Óg’s vast superiority with a half-time lead of 0-9 to no score.

Newcastle, defensively passive in the first-half, were much improved in the second-half as they chased an unlikely result while rarely looking like taking advantage of that improvement. Éire Óg, meanwhile, were guilty of taking the foot off the accelerator until James Delahunty’s late goal sparked a late flurry.

The major negatives, from the Greystones side’s perspective, were the losses of both Thade Shanahan and Delahunty to injury.

On 41 minutes, just seven minutes after returning to the field following a HIA late in the first-half, the wing-back went down with an ankle injury that forced his withdrawal, while Delahunty would be forced off in injury-time.

Scores were at a premium for much of the second-half, with Newcastle themselves getting the first two, starting with a Sean Coughlan free on 42 minutes and followed by Ross Stephenson’s exquisite right-footed effort from the most acute of angles.

Just as they were establishing momentum, however, they were hit with the blow of losing Ciaran Doyle for a sending off following a second bookable offence on 45 minutes. They did manage a Ryan Heffernan point on 53 minutes but they didn’t manage to register another score for the rest of the evening.

In the meantime, Éire Óg unleashed a late flurry, starting with a goal just a minute after Heffernan’s point. Jack Mockler, introduced for the injured Shanahan, dropped an exciting kick towards the square from the right. James Delahunty rose brilliantly to pluck it out of the air, steady himself, and slam the ball into the back of the net.

Delahunty managed another point before substitute Craig Smullen notched two to confirm the win.

Newcastle: Stephen Kelleher; Shane Cloake, Mark O’Connor, Shane Synnott; Christian Mulligan, Warren Merriman, Sean Ryder; Sean Coughlan (0-1f), Robert O’Gara; Adam Hussey, Ryan Heffernan (0-1), Shane Molloy; Ross Stephenson (0-1), Ciaran Doyle, Oisin Doyle. Subs: Ethan Mackey for A. Hussey (25), Shane Doyle for S. Molloy (HT), Kyle Sheeran for C. Mulligan (47).

Éire Óg: Sean O’Neill (0-2f); Brian Waldron, Liam Maguire, Eoin McTague; Thade Shanahan, Michael Cannon, David Prendergast (0-1); Dominic O’Brien (0-3), Patrick Byrne; Cian O’Lonaigh, Cian Hynes, Colin O’Shea (0-2); Eoin Howlin (0-1), James Delahunty (1-2), Darragh Rush. Subs: Gearoid Murphy for T. Shanahan (30-34, HIA), Jack Mockler for T. Shanahan (41), Gearoid Murphy for P. Byrne (44), Craig Smullen (0-2) for C. O’Lonaigh (47), Luke Bradley for M. Cannon (51), Cian O’Lonaigh for J. Delahunty (60).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Baltinglass)