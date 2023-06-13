Eddie Kinsella steps down as Tinahely football manager

Laois native departs for personal reasons

Former Laois Under-20 football manager Eddie Kinsella has stepped down from his roles as Tinahely Senior football manager.

Tinahely GAA Club’s Senior footballers will have to face into their opening game in the SFL Division 1 top-four play-off clash with Blessington away this Friday evening without manager Eddie Kinsella on the sideline after it was revealed this week that the Laois native has left his post for personal reasons.

The news will surely come as a blow to the players who enjoyed a reasonably healthy Division 1 campaign where they registered three wins, a draw and fell to three defeats which left them in fourth place and through to the top-four play-off with Rathnew, Blessington and Bray Emmets.

“Tinahely GAA Club confirm that Eddie Kinsella has stepped down from the management of the Senior football team for personal reasons,” said Tinahely Chairman Ken Mutton on Tuesday.

“Tinahely GAA would like to thank Eddie for his efforts; improving on our league campaign from last year and wish him the very best for the future.

“The club is focusing on the remaining league play-off games and look forward to commencing the championship challenge at the start of August.

“The club will be finalising the management set up for the remainder of the year in the coming weeks,” he added.

In the interim, it is understood that team selectors Shane Kenny and David Dillon will be taking charge of the squad until and if a replacement is found for the former Laois Under-20 football boss in the coming weeks.

Tinahely take on Blessington this Friday evening and will follow that with two homes games, the first against Rathnew on Saturday, June 24, and the second against Bray Emmets on Friday, June 30.

The Reds get their Boom & Platform Hire Senior Football Championship campaign up and running on Friday, August 4, in Echelon Park Aughrim when they take on Rathnew at 7.30pm.