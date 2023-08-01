Dunlavin hold on for victory over the Avondale in Finan Cup semi-final

’Dales unable to close seven-point deficit

Avondale 2-7

DUNLAVIN set up a clash with Blessington in the Finan Cup final following a well-earned semi-final win over the spirited Avondale last Thursday.

Trailing by seven points in the final five minutes proved to be too much of a deficit to overcome for Avondale, who paid for losing Callum Pursey to a late black card, having produced several stirring comebacks in their quarter-final win over Newcastle.

Dunlavin were good value for their victory in Ballinakill. They started how they meant to go on with a goal inside the first two minutes, when Dean Phelan dispatched home after being set up by Adam Byrne.

Avondale responded well, Cian Ward notching a free before Christopher Sillery scored his side’s first goal from a Seamus McGraynor assist on nine minutes, but for Dunlavin to go up the other end to get their second goal of the day on 12 minutes, Mossy Lawlor powering through on goal from a Sean O’Sullivan pass to score.

They could have had their third moments later when McGraynor was dispossessed in Avondale’s half, only for Daire Wright’s resulting shot to be blocked down. Back-to-back Wright frees kept Dunlavin at arm’s length from Avondale, while another Wright score was answered by a Callum Pursey point to send the two sides into the break with Dunlavin in front at 2-3 to 1-3.

Avondale tried to launch another comeback in the second-half, Donal McGraynor and Cian Ward (free) reducing the gap to two points at different points, but Dunlavin had an answer to Avondale’s attempts, a booming Daire Wright point and Mikey Phelan effort answering those two aforementioned scores.

The latter of those scores came after Avondale were temporarily reduced to 14 men following a black card to Callum Pursey. Initially, Avondale used losing a man as motivation, with Christopher Sillery’s scuffed shot being kept out by Brandon O’Rourke.

However, once the initial buzz wore off, Dunlavin established supremacy over the scoreboard. Phelan’s effort to make it 2-5 to 1-5 was the first of five scores on the bounce. Mossy Lawlor split the upright to make it a four-point game following good build up play involving Darragh Dillon and Adam Byrne, while Dean Phelan kicked over the black spot twice either side of a Tom Davis point.

When Pursey returned to the field, Avondale tried to mount another late surge. Cian Ward tried to quick them off by reducing the gap to 2-9 to 1-6 from a free, but for Dunlavin to respond through a Lawlor score from a quickly worked 45.

That brought Dunlavin’s scoring to an end on 54 minutes, but it proved to be enough to see out the win. Trailing by seven with five minutes to go, Avondale needed something big. Cian Ward had a shot saved by O’Rourke.

Donal McGraynor reduced the gap to four from the penalty spot shortly thereafter, followed by a Cian Ward free making it a three-point game on 58 minutes. However, they were unable to conjure the necessary in the final two minutes as Dunlavin held on for the 2-10 to 2-7 victory.

Dunlavin: Brandon O’Rourke; Gavin Drouhin, Rob Murtagh, Josh Farrell; Alan Deering, Darragh Dillon, Harry Coleborn; Sean O’Sullivan, Adam Byrne; Mossy Lawlor (1-2), Tom Davis (0-1), Daire Wright (0-4, 2f); Joe Metcalfe, Dean Phelan (1-2), Mikey Phelan (0-1). Subs: Conor Deering (30).

Avondale: Brian Burke; Kevin Kinsella, Kevin Sheehan, Harrison Penn; Kieran Penn, Shane Byrne, Kevin Fitzpatrick; Danny Morley, Seamus McGraynor; Cian Ward (0-4f), Callum Pursey (0-1), Christopher Sillery (1-0); Ollie Matthews, Craig Byrne (0-1), Daniel Owens. Subs: Donal McGraynor (1-1) (HT).

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)