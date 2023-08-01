Donard-The Glen to face Ballymanus after seeing off Annacurra in Macra na Feirme Cup semi-final

Three goals in the first half were key to victory in Division 5 clash

Annacurra 0-11

This SFL Division 5 semi-final between Donard-The Glen and Annacurra was far more evenly and keenly contested than the final scoreline might suggest.

The big difference was the three goals scored by Donard in the opening half which left the westerners with a comfortable cushion from midway in the first half.

Playing conditions in Ballinakill were good on a rare, pleasant July evening with no rain and hardly a wisp of a breeze.

Full-forward Liam Mullin got the westerners off on a good footing when he pointed off his left in an early attack. However, the Derrysiders were to enjoy their best period in the game in the opening quarter and were leading by 0-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes.

Stephan Murphy was playing in the middle third in support of his midfield and the half-back line of Adrian Shannon, Shane McAllister and Brian Shannon were very much in control. Daniel Kirwan, Adam Healy and James Doyle were causing problems up front. Full-forward Ronan Brennan got the three points from frees.

Annacurra were probably enjoying more of the play at this stage. Their only real concern was their lack of scores from play.

The outcome of the game and the final result was probably decided in the 10-minute period from the 14th to the 24th minute. In a rare enough attack Donard-The Glen burst through for a goal from centre-forward Ronan Flanagan.

Two minutes later wing forward Mikey Byrne found the net again. Against the run of play Donard-The Glen now led by 2-1 to 0-3.

Corner-forward Ray Halloran scored their third goal in a row on 24 minutes. The only response from Annacurra during this period came with a point from Adam Healy.

The Derrysiders regained their momentum for the final minutes of the half with two further pointed frees from Ronan Brennan and another from play by the same player.

Donard-The Glen responded with a point from play by Ronan Flanagan and another from a free converted by Liam Mullen. The westerners led by 3-3 to 0-7 at the break. Seven scores versus six but the six had the all-important three goals.

Donard-The Glen got off to the better start in the second half and had a further two points from Liam Mullen (free) and Ray Halloran by the fourth minute. Ronan Brennan responded from another free for Annacurra to leave the score at 3-5 to 0-8 five minutes into the second period.

Donard-The Glen clearly played to their six-point cushion from here on.

They crowded their own half and left Liam Mullen and Ray Halloran up front to fend for themselves on the break.

Annacurra enjoyed plenty of possession, but they seemed to believe that they needed goals to get back into the game and spurned a number of good point scoring opportunities along the way.

James Doyle didn’t have the best of luck in front of goal and a number of goal attempts came to nought when passes were intercepted or went astray.

Donard-The Glen had the numbers back and space was scarce. On the other hand, the Mullen/Halloran duo up front was proving to be more productive. Mullen pointed from play on the 10 minutes, Halloran got another when he latched onto the rebound from a great David Whitty save.

Two more points from Liam Mullen frees left the score at 3-8 to 0-8 at the three-quarter stage. Liam Mullen got the Donard-The Glen final point from another free 10 minutes from time.

Annacurra finished with three points in the final 10 minutes when James Doyle and Jack O’Sullivan scored from play and an effort for a goal from a close in Ronan Brennan free was touched over the bar by a packed Donard-The Glen goal line.

The westerners won on a final score of 3-10 to 0-11 and now move on to meet Ballymanus in the final for the Macra na Feirme Cup.

Donard-The Glen: James Walsh; Aaron Moody, Stephan Pierce, Dan Furlong; Cian Fox, Oisin Traynor, Dean Flynn; Ed. Flynn, Niall Curran; Mikey Byrne (1-0), Ronan Flanagan (1-1), James Eager; John Doyle, Liam Mullen (0-7,5f), Ray Halloran (1-2). Subs: Kevin Osbourne, Michael Byrne.

Annacurra: David Whitty; Shane Ryan, Elliot Robinson, Cian Fitzgerald; Adrian Shannon, Shane McAllister, Brian Shannon; Shane O’Neill, Ciaran Byrne; Daniel Kirwan, Adam Healey (0-1), John O’Neill; James Doyle (0-1), Ronan Brennan (0-8, 7f), Stephan Murphy. Subs: Jack O’Sullivan (0-1), Mark Doyle, James Walsh, Jack Keenan.

Referee: Tiarnán de Hál (An Tóchar)