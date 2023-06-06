Delegate said Wicklow GAA Chairman jumped down his throat

“You were wrong in the way that you dealt with it, and you were disrespectful”

St. Patrick’s GAA Club delegate Eddie Leonard voiced his concern at how his raising of issues concerning the format of the Intermediate hurling championship was dealt with by Wicklow Chairman Damien Byrne at the last meeting of the county board when delegates gathered for the latest meeting at the AGB clubhouse on Monday night last.

On the night in Echelon Park Aughrim, Leonard protested the plan to put the perceived stronger sides into one group and the rest in a second group, saying on the night that both St. Patrick’s and Avondale had applied for and been granted their regrading down from Senior and therefore should be treated as Intermediate teams.

Chairman Damien Byrne informed Leonard on the night that details of the proposed format had been sent out to clubs, but Eddie Leonard was back to point out the opposite.

“You said to me at the meeting that emails had been sent out and that all that had been agreed,” said Eddie Leonard. “But apparently, no emails had been sent out. We felt that – I don’t know whether Paul, the secretary, hadn’t given you the proper information – but I thought you were a little bit disrespectful as regards the whole thing and you shouldn’t be jumping down my throat. The emails weren’t sent out, and we found ourselves in a bit of a sticky wicket then,” he added.

Damien Byrne said that after realising that emails hadn’t been sent, the county board had reacted and invited concerned parties on a Zoom meeting the following evening.

“Straight after the meeting – and you heard me, the same as every delegate – I asked Paul, and he said that the minutes had been sent out. That’s why we moved on. Straight after the meeting that night, we met with Paul, we realised they weren’t sent out. We reacted ourselves, and invited the Intermediate (hurling) clubs on a Zoom meeting the next night to talk about. And, to be fair, not every one of them came on, but most of them did, and that’s what we’ll be dealing with here tonight,” he added.

“The point I’m trying to make is that you were wrong in the way that you dealt with it, and you were disrespectful,” said Eddie.

“Ok, we’ll move on,” said Damien Byrne.

“An apology would be nice,” replied Eddie Leonard.

“No bother, thank you,” said Damien.