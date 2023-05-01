Deadly dozen points from Eugene Dunne helps 12-man Avondale hold off Aughrim

Late penalty save from Mikey O’Toole maintains four-point lead

Aughrim's Alex Kavanagh watches his penalty nestle in the top corner of the Avondale net.

Aughrim 1-13

Avondale and Aughrim were each seeking their first win from three starts in the Intermediate hurling league when the sides met at Rathdrum on Saturday.

Entering the fray, the Dales had conceded one and lost one while Aughrim had chalked up two defeats, one to Carnew Emmets by a slender two points.

Thus there was much at stake for both teams. Aughrim had lifted the three Junior ‘A’ trophies in 2022 and were mustard keen to show they were ripe and ready for the step up to Intermediate.

Conversely Avondale had stepped down from Senior to Intermediate this year and they were as equally anxious to emphasise their appetite for success was not diminished too,

In a game of end-to-end hurling, combative and competitive, Avondale secured the bragging rights over their southern neighbours with a 0-20 to 1-13 victory that hung precariously in the balance right to the last toot of Darragh Kelly’s whistle.

Indeed, with time almost up and after Avondale’s full-back Conor Sheehan had plucked the sliotar out of the clouds, Aughrim were awarded a penalty.

A goal at that moment would have cut Avondale’s lead to a single point. Then anything could have happened. Such drama. Such fine margins at the finish.

Up stepped Aughrim’s centre-back and top scorer Alex Kavanagh. He fired a bullet at Mickey O’Toole between the sticks.

Avondale's Eugene Dunne races away from Aughrim's Brian Hanlon.

O’Toole remained calm and focussed. Bringing off a defining super save, he ensured that when the whistle sounded moments later his Avondale team were the ones celebrating.

A short while earlier there was drama of a different kind when referee Kelly issued a total of five red cards in three separate incidents. Three players and one official from Avondale went into the book and one player from Aughrim.

In no way did that define this game. The exchanges ebbed and flowed throughout, and we feasted on some marvellous scores by Avondale’s Eugene Dunne, particularly from frees; and centre-back Alex Kavanagh for Aughrim.

Midfielder Eugene Dunne was the stand out player for Avondale. He was the man who drove the ’Dales on to ultimate victory; his phenomenal accuracy particularly from frees in the second half the deciding factor when the chips were down.

In the opening half Dunne delivered two bursts of three points each from unerring frees as well as from play.

At wing forward Torna Mulconry advertised his skills and speed as he scythed his way through the Aughrim defence on repeated occasions, posting three excellent points.

Aughrim enjoyed their share of the sliotar too in the opening 30 minutes. Indeed, John Twoomey and Adam Keegan edged them ahead twice in the early minutes and Twoomey made it all square at 0-3 each after 12 minutes.

Aughrim's Brian Hanlon is surrounded by the Avondale forwards.

Then Avondale stretched their legs, and their lead, but Keegan finished the half with 0-3 for Aughrim from play and frees.

Yet Avondale must have felt reasonably snug at the break with an 0-11 to 0-6 advantage.

Brilliant Dunne kept the scoreboard humming for Avondale throughout the second half. Torna Mulconry was not as visibly influential as he had been in the opening 30 minutes, but he still added another point to his tally.

Aughrim had not gone away you know. The only white flag they were showing was an imaginary one for scores on the board.

There were no umpires with white flags. We only knew for certain there was a score when the ref gave the thumbs up, or we saw him writing in the notebook.

This game had everything. And when Alex Kavanagh blasted to the net for an Aughrim goal, the margin was down to just four points 1-11 to 0-18. Squeaky bum time. Time to start biting those nails.

Aughrim's Thomas Hayden is hounded down by the Avondale forwards.

And the drama continued. Avondale down to 12 men. Aughrim with 14.

Eugene Dunne to the rescue for the ’Dales. Every time Avondale won a free. People on the line told us to write down the point even before he stepped up to the sliotar.

And they were right. Dunne delivered almost every time.

Aughrim’s sharpshooter Alex Kavanagh kept Avondale’s feet to the fire with his accuracy at the other end.

Down to the dying dramatic moments - still four points the difference. Aughrim awarded a penalty. Up stepped Alex Kavanagh; his intent was crystal clear. He launched a rocket. But Avondale’s keeper Mikey O’Toole stood tall, stood his ground.

Shot saved. Avondale victorious.

Avondale: Mikey O’Toole; Anthony O’Toole, Conor Sheehan, Ben O’Neill; Diarmuid Phelan, Keith Byrne, Dan Owens; Shane Browne, Eugene Dunne (0-12); Torna Mulconry (0-4), Karl Phelan, Ross Ward (0-2); Eanna Owens, Jack Manley, Niall Heffernan (0-2). Subs: Dylan Graham for N Heffernan, D Owens for D Phelan, Dean Gahan for R Ward.

Aughrim: Dave Whitty ; Shane Arthur, Thomas Hayden Mark Shannon; Killian McDonald, Alex Kavanagh (1-6, 3f), Paddy Byrne; Brian Hanlon, John Twoomey (0-2); Dermot Twoomey, Adam Keegan (0-4, 1f), Joe McGuckian; Evan Byrne, Peter Quigley (0-1, free), Dara O’Shea. Subs: Jack Keenan, Shane Loughlin and Jack Murray for J McGuckian, E Byrne and D O’Shea.

Referee: Darragh Kelly (Carnew Emmets)