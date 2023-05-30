County Chairman calls for huge support for Wicklow hurlers in Croke Park this weekend

“It won’t help them if they run out into Croke Park on Saturday and look up into the stand and see 100 people. It would be disheartening for those guys”

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne has appealed for Wicklow GAA supporters to get to Croke Park on Saturday to support the Garden County hurlers when they take on Donegal in the Nickey Rackard Cup final.

Speaking at the county board meeting on Monday evening in the AGB clubhouse, Byrne appealed to delegates to go back to their clubs and appeal to their members and players, whether they be football supporters of hurling supporters, to get to Croke Park and cheer on Casey O’Brien’s charges in what is one of the biggest days in Wicklow hurling for some time.

Referencing last weekend’s epic battle between Carlow and Offaly, and the amazing colour and support on one side of the stadium for both teams, Byrne said that these Wicklow players deserve the same.

“It’s a big day on Saturday with the Nickey Rackard Cup final. A lot of preparation has gone into these guys. They’ve done everything they were asked to do. They travelled to Donegal for a dead rubber, 13 points down and came back from the dead and won the game.

“We’re asking clubs to get on a bus or get to Croke Park somehow. These players need your support. To anyone who was watching the match last Saturday evening between Carlow and Offaly, it was unbelievable. And what made it was the crowd. They put the cameras up into the crowd when Carlow and Offaly scored. It was magical. We want the same. We’re only going to do it if we get out and support the team.

I’m asking you to bring the word back to the clubs, and get as much support as you can, whether you’re a hurler or a footballer. Our day is in Croke Park on Saturday. We’re playing a national final, and I’m asking each and every one of ye to drive this.

“It’s so important to get behind these lads to win this Nickey Rackard.

“And it won’t help them if they run out into Croke Park on Saturday and look up into the stand and see 100 people. It would be disheartening for those guys. You know that yourselves,” he added.