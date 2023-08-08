Controlled Hollywood too strong for spirited Coolkenno in quality Intermediate football battle

Matthew Kelly’s impact off the bench was significant for Jarlath Gilroy’s side

Damien Geraghty in the Coolkenno goal saves well, but his effort falls kindly for Hollywood's Rob Houlihan who taps the rebound home.

Coolkenno 0-12

If you had told the thoroughly entertained looking supporters who had witnessed what was potentially one of the best halves of championship football in the county last weekend in this first game of a double header in Baltinglass on Sunday that Coolkenno would only score a single point in the second half, they’d probably have laughed at you.

Hollywood took a slender lead into the break at 2-6 to 0-11 and were fortunate to do so given that Coolkenno stalwart Conor Walker had blazed over with 30 on the clock when he was one-on-one with Colin Tutty, but everyone present on a showery afternoon for this D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship clash were convinced that this battle looked set to go down to the wire.

Hollywood's Luca Harney flies high as Coolkenno's Pauric Murray rises from behind.

Jarlath Gilroy went to the bench at half-time and called Matthew Kelly into the fray, and while it would be too much to say that the talented substitute turned the game on its head, he certainly had a major impact on the second half, and had a hand in everything positive his side went on to produce as they controlled and managed affairs in an extremely impressive fashion.

This turn of events looked very unlikely when Seamus McClean’s men seemed to have brought their outstanding league form into the mix when opening up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after nine minutes with points from Conor Walker, Eamonn Rossiter (two) and Liam O’Neill while Conall Byrne was the source of Hollywood’s reply.

Hollywood's Mikey Healy survives this challenge as the rain falls in Baltinglass.

Gilroy’s men then grabbed their first goal, created by the searing run up the field by corner-back Harry Houlihan who fed Cian Tyrrell to fire low and hard. A minute later they were ahead when Conall Byrne popped over off his left after good work from Rob Houlihan, Charlie Chamney and Shane Corrigan.

When Rob Houlihan grabbed their second major at the end of the first quarter, profiting from a spilled high ball from Shane Kelly to Damien Geraghty, they led by 2-3 to 0-5 but Coolkenno would charge back into contention, helped in no small way by a masterclass of free-taking from the ground by Pauric Murray who drifted over four tremendous scores along with points from Eamonn Rossiter and Eoghan Dolan (fist) to give McClean’s side a one-point lead at 0-10 to 2-3 with 23 gone.

Three on the trot for Hollywood were answered by Walker’s white flag and the sides retired for a breather after a superb opening half.

Kelly’s introduction, the deteriorating elements and four wides and a shot dropped short were some of the things that combined to make the second half a tough one for the Coolkenno supporters.

Hollywood were impressive. Kelly got on a host of ball, directing matters along with the ever-dependable Mikey Healy and the always classy PJ O’Keeffe.

Matthew Kelly and Ryan Mulvey (mark) fired over for Hollywood before Pauric Murray grabbed Coolkenno’s first and last score of the half with nine gone, 2-8 to 0-12, as the rain-laden clouds that had been approaching from Kildare arrived.

Coolkenno tried to gain a foothold.

They introduced Cathal Rossiter, Paul Murphy and Cormac Byrne, deployed Liam O’Neill on the edge of the Hollywood square before sending Conor Doyle into the mix and pushing O’Neill back out, but all to no avail as Hollywood countered by shifting Mikey Healy back on the lofty Coolkenno substitute, but only after he had rampaged forward to fist over a fine score after clever play with 55 on the clock, Matthew Kelly with the other point for Jarlath Gilroy’s side to leave it 2-10 to 0-12.

Coolkenno's Liam O'Neill is tackled by Hollywood's Charlie Chamney.

Four wides, that effort dropped short to Tutty and fine blocks on shots from Bobby Keogh and Liam O’Neill thwarted any Coolkenno revival while a super Keith Peppard score off his right at the scoreboard end finished off a very impressive victory for Hollywood.

Seamus McClean’s men must plan for a hurting Ballymanus this weekend while the flying Magpies from Newtown await a Hollywood side who will be a major test for whoever they meet going on this performance.

Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Donnacha Halpin, Harry Houlihan; Luke Byrne, Mikey Healy (0-1), Andrew Corrigan; Rob Houlihan (1-0), Luka Harney (0-1); Conall Byrne (0-3), Cian Tyrrell (1-0), Charlie Chamney; Ryan Mulvey (0-3, 1m), PJ O’Keeffe (0-1), Shane Corrigan. Subs: Matthew Kelly (0-1) for S Corrigan (H/T), Keith Peppard (0-1) R Mulvey (57), Kaelan Burke for A Corrigan (57).

Coolkenno: Damien Geraghty; Willie Doyle, Bobby Keogh, Philip Timmins; Sean Curran, Jim Cushe, John Gregan; Niall Bailey, Pauric Murray (0-5, 4f); Danny O’Neill, Eoghan Dolan (0-1), Liam O’Neill (0-1); Eamonn Rossiter (0-3, 1m), Ben Jackman, Conor Walker (0-2). Subs: Paul Murphy for D O’Neill (34), Cathal Rossiter for S Curran (46), Cormac Byrne for B Jackman (50).

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)