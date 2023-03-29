Coláiste Bhríde topple St Kevin’s in Wicklow Schools Junior ‘A’ football final

Aine D’Arcy scores 2-7 on rainy day in Ballinakill

Maura Reid presents Coláiste Bhríde captain Aine McDonald with the Junior Girls 'A' trophy after her side beat St. Kevin's in Ballinakill.

The Coláiste Bhríde team celebrate winning the Junior 'A' final at Ballinakill.

St. Kevin’s 3-4

The gallant girls of Coláiste Bhríde Carnew were crowned Junior ‘A’ champions of Wicklow Schools football on Tuesday after they roundly defeated St Kevin’s with a blistering finish at Ballinakill’s centre of excellence.

This was a repeat of the 2022 final which was won by the Dunlavin school by a wafer-thin one-point margin.

Thus, this victory was sweet revenge for the Carnew lassies. Again, it was another heart-stopping contest with both teams leaving everything out there on the pitch soaked by incessant overnight rain.

From the off the Carnew footballers hit the ground running and centre-forward Kate Tomkins shaved the Dunlavin posts before pointing her team ahead in the opening minutes.

St. Kevin’s responded to the gauntlet being thrown down and corner-forward Sarah Faye Lawlor squeezed a shot to the Carnew net off her left boot.

Back came Carnew for an answering point by star forward Aine D’Arcy.

And thus, the exchanges ebbed and flowed throughout.

Apparent disaster appeared to strike Colaiste Bhride midway through the half.

St Kevin’s corner-forward Amy O’Mara fired in a teaser and the Carnew keeper Aoife Neville let the ball slip through her fingers and into the net.

Midfielder Alannah Sheridan followed up quickly with another green flag and the Dunlavin girls were coasting 3-2 to 0-3 ahead. However, Carnew teams are renowned for being made of stern, steely stuff.

In the closing ten minutes of the half, they surged back to level the scores at the break 3-2 to 1-8, the vital goal provided by none other than predator supreme Aine D’Arcy.

For 20 minutes of the second we had only one further point from either team, Alannah Sheridan for St Kevin’s, D’Arcy countering for Coláiste Bhríde. Neither team wanted to be guilty of a fatal mistake.

In the closing ten minutes it was the Carnew girls who unlocked the door to the championship trophy, with three killer goals, from D’Arcy, full-back turned raider Laoise Doran and substitute Danielle Shannon.

Jubilation for Coláiste Bhríde as Aine McDonald received the trophy. Heartbreak for St Kevin’s.

St Kevin’s: Leah Spillane; Rose O’Hara, Mia Allen, Lilly Clohessy; Cara Wright, Aoife Fenner, Natalia Zajac; Alannah Sheridan (1-2), Ailbhe Hennessy; Laila D’Arcy, Grace Reynolds, Elizabeth Flood; Sarah Faye Lawlor (1-0), Cara Mooney (0-1), Amy O’Mara (1-0). Sub: Grace Parke Elizabeth Flood.

Colaiste Bhride: Aoife Neville; Rachel Boland, Laoise Doran, Aoibhe Johnson; Aine MacDonald, Aoife Wafer, Megan Hayes; Karen O’Brien, Allanah Murphy (0-1); Charlotte Doyle, Kate Tomkins (0-1), Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan; Emma Cullen, Aine D’Arcy (2-7), Leanne Twamley. Subs: Danielle Shannon (1-1) for L Twamley (0-1), Colleen Gregan for E Cullen, Sophie Reilly for A Johnson.

Referee: Terry Canavan (Arklow)