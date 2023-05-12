Coláiste Bhríde prove too hot to handle for St. Kevin’s in Wicklow Schools Junior ‘A’ football decider

McGuckian and O’Shea on fire for Carnew students

Tuula Keary, Emily Quinn, Emily Corrigan and Ellen Cunningham are photobombed by Mike Walshe at the schools football finals in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Aaron Geoghegan of St. Kevin's is surrounded by the Coláiste Bhríde forwards during the Junior schools final in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Coláiste Bhríde players Conor Murphy with Rhyan Moules on his shoulders, Conor Grannell (centre) and Conor Donoghue with George Doyle on his shoulders celebrate after their victory over St. Kevin's.

St. Kevin’s CC 2-7

Four unanswered points in a row late in the Wicklow Schools Junior football championship final helped the Coláiste Bhríde Carnew Junior footballers to a 2-12 to 2-7 victory against a gallant St. Kevin’s CC in Echelon Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The first game of a schools finals double header, this game was affected by heavy showers and a slick surface but credit to both sides for producing some fine passages of play and some cracking scores over the course of a dramatic hour of football.

Twice it seemed that Aidan Hegarty’s Colaiste Bhríde side were pulling away in this game, but on both occasions St. Kevin’s proved ruthless in front of goals, with midfielders Pat Kehoe and Jim Corrigan grabbing superb majors to propel the St. Kevin’s side right back into the contest.

John Paul Davis presents Coláiste Bhríde captain Cathal Redmond with the Wicklow Schools Junior 'A' football championship trophy after his side beat St. Kevin's in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Mark Campbell’s men started the brighter, racing out to a 0-2 to 0-0 lead thanks to points from Tom Doyle and Liam McDonnell while they also had a threatening attack cut out by Coláiste Bhríde full-back Lee Dagge and fired the first of their seven wides.

It took five minutes for Coláiste Bhríde to settle and although their first result was a wide, Aughrim’s Mark O’Shea, who had a superb game at half-forward, won a break at midfield and powered forward before raising his side’s first white flag of the day.

A double dave from Warren Bell in the St. Kevin’s goal was followed by a foul on the busy Jack Sheridan and the Kilrush-Askamore man fired over the free off his trusty left boot to leave the sides level at 0-2 to 0-2 with seven gone.

The same man provided a dainty pass through to Colm McGuckian two minutes later and the Aughrim player walloped home for the game’s first goal.

Coláiste Bhride enjoyed a strong 20-minute spell from here, registering another 1-3 while St. Kevin’s were limited to a single point.

Eimhin Faherty and Fellim Lynch Ward at the Wicklow Schools football finals in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Mark O’Shea grabbed two points in quick succession, and while Tom Doyle replied for St. Kevin’s, the Carnew students were further boosted by 1-1 from Jack Sheridan, the goal a tasty effort following a pass from Colm McGuckian.

For their part, St. Kevin’s had struck the post from a Pat Kehoe effort, fired two wides and made two substitutions as they looked to find a way back into the game.

That way was found in an emphatic way with the last kick of the half when St. Kevin’s captain Jim Corrigan supplied a dreamy pass into Pat Kehoe and the St. Nicholas midfielder finished with style past Kildavin-Clonegal’s Cathal Redmond in the Carnew goal to leave it 2-5 to 1-3 at the break.

The early stages of the second half were nip-and-tuck. Tom Doyle fired over a free for St. Kevin’s early on but Colm McGuckian replied with a screamer.

Eoin Miley grabbed another score for St. Kevin’s, but they then dropped a shot short to Redmond in the Coláiste Bhríde and fired wide through the hard-working Pat Kehoe.

Mark O’Shea gave the Coláiste Bhríde supporters plenty to cheer about with a fine score after good work from McGuckian, Jack Sheridan and Pearse Byrne of Tomnafinnogue before Pat Kehoe struck over a free for the Dunlavin students to leave it 2-7 to 1-6 in favour of Aidan Hegarty’s men close to the end of the third quarter.

Former Coláiste Bhríde student Caoimhe Murphy sings the national anthem at the schools finals in Echelon Park Aughrim.

When Colm McGuckian made it 2-8 to 1-6 shortly after the gap was out to five points and things were looking bleak for the St. Kevin’s side but when Pat Kehoe picked out Jim Corrigan who had ghosted in behind the Colaiste Bhríde defence, the St. Kevin’s man drilled home past Redmond and the lead was down to two with loads of time remaining.

Things got even better when centre-forward Liam McDonnell enjoyed the advantage from Kieron Kenny before firing over to leave just one between the sides but that would be as good as it got for the Dunlavin students as Colaiste Bhríde finished strongly with points from McGuckian, Fiach Byrne, Mark O’Shea and Fiach Byrne again to leave them 2-12 to 2-7 winners and the Junior ‘A’ champions of Wicklow Schools football.

Fine showings from Lee Dagge, Mark Tyrrell, Cormac Murphy, Milo Quinn, Pearse Byrne, Evan Byrne, Jack Sheridan and Donal Rawson for Colaiste Bhríde but their stars were their pair of half-forwards, Aughrim’s Mark O’Shea and Colm McGuckian.

Coláiste Bhríde: Cathal Redmond (Kildavin-Clonegal); Conor Grannell (Kilrush-Askamore), Lee Dagge (Tomnafinnogue), Liam Molloy (Annacurra); Mark Tyrrell (Michael Dwyers), Cormac Murphy (Tomnafinnogue), George Doyle (Annacurra); Milo Quinn (Tomnafinnogue), Pearse Byrne (Tomnafinnogue); Mark O’Shea (0-5) (Aughrim), Evan Byrne (Annacurra), Colm McGuckian (1-3) (Aughrim); Jack Sheridan (1-2, 1f) (Kilrush-Askamore), Donal Rawson (Tomnafinnogue), Conor Donoghue (Craanford). Subs: Conor Grannell (Kilanerin) for E Tomkins (42), Fiach Byrne (0-2) for J Sheridan (42), Daniel Gregan for D Rawson (52), Joe Carroll for C McGuckian (55).

St. Kevin’s: Warren Bell (St. Laurence’s); David Leigh (St. Laurence’s), Ryan Cleary (St. Nicholas), Tom Byrne (St. Nicholas); Eanna Waters (St. Nicholas), Evan Walshe (St. Kevin), Aaron Geoghegan (St. Nicholas); Jim Corrigan (1-0) (St. Kevin’s), Pat Kehoe (1-1, 1f) (St. Nicholas); Ross Mooney (St. Kevin’s), Liam McDonnell (0-2) (St. Nicholas), Thomas Roe (St. Laurence’s); Michael Fisher (Ballymore Eustace), Tom Doyle (0-3, 1f) (St. Nicholas), Padraig Daly (St. Nicholas). Subs: Eoin Miley (0-1) for M Fisher (26), Sean Corrigan (St. Kevin’s) for T Roe (30), Chris Kehoe for P Daly (36), Danny Farrell for R Mooney (60), Jeremiah Moore for E Waters (60+2).

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely).