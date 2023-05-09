Coláiste Bhríde manager says Wicklow Schools ‘A’ football final is ‘going to be a great game’

Anthony Holly predicts a cracker when his charges take on St. Kevin’s CC in Echelon Park Aughrim on Wednesday at 6pm

The passion for football is barely concealed behind Anthony Holly’s professional demeanor as we chat in the foyer of Coláiste Bhríde Carnew less than a week out from the Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ football final against St. Kevin’s in Echelon Park Aughrim.

The Kerry native speaks with pride and admiration for his players, having watched them grow and mature as footballers and also people, since they began their journey in the school with him as their year head six years ago.

In terms of this current adventure, it started in 2022 when the then fifth year students that now make up the backbone of this outfit, caused something of a shock according to Anthony Holly when a late Joe McGuckian score broke the hearts of Coláiste Chraobh Abhann from Kilcoole in the county final.

“This group started last year, where they were all mainly in fifth year, and, I suppose, they surprised everybody by winning the county title. They played a very strong Coláiste Chraobh Abhann team from Kilcoole, and we have pretty much the same team as we did have last year.

The Coláiste Bhríde Carnew Senior football team who defeated Coláiste Chraobh Abhann in the Wicklow Schools 'A' semi-final.

“We had aspirations going well in Leinster, but that didn’t work out. We lost in the semi-final by a couple of points to the overall winners.

Then, automatically, we turned our attentions back to Wicklow. We played St. Kevin’s in our first group game. They were very strong. They should have beaten us that day. They were five points with five minutes to go and all of a sudden, our lads just turned it on and we won by three points. But they (St. Kevin’s) deserved to win that day.

“We beat Avondale then, and then Coláiste Chill Mhantáin in the last game which we had to win and we won it by seven or eight points.

“Then we went on to face Coláiste Chraobh Abhann in the semi-final and that was an absolute monster of a game. The standard of football was so good. Free-flowing football. They took an early lead. We couldn’t hold on to them at all. Gary Duffy up there is doing serious work. He knows what he’s doing.

“We were reeling, 20 minutes in, seven points down. Then there was an injury. I brought the lads together and we had a chat and we spoke about getting the next few scores on the board and reducing that lead. And we brought it back to two points at half-time.

“Then we got level again, 15 to go, they pulled ahead again but my boys never gave up. They’ve been like that all year. They played Cross and Passion College in the Leinster over in Shillelagh, and they were beating us by 10 points at half-time and we came back and won by two. So, they don’t give up,” he said.

Is that the secret of the success of this and other Coláiste Bhríde teams, that refusal to accept defeat, that willingness to battle on until the very end?

“I think it’s a little bit like North Kerry meet South Wicklow. North Kerry football is not the prettiest of football, but they’ve produced some serious defenders over the years, the likes of Eamonn Breen, Eamonn Fitzmaurice, Tim Kennelly, all those sorts of lads. That’s where I’m from. That’s the ethos I have, you work hard, you keep going and you don’t give up. And, in fairness to the lads, they row in behind that, and when you’re playing Carnew you know you’re always in a game. They don’t give, they keep battling and they battle to the end.

“They’re a great bunch of lads. They won the first year title when they started in the school. I was their first year head, and we started two first year teams. Numbers is a massive thing. And all those lads are still playing football. I’ve a panel of about 40 lads. Now, it’s hard in one way, because lads don’t get a lot of game time, but they’re all eager to play and all eager to be involved.

“A big thing here is that they are all friends, they’ll close. They’re all here to stand up for the lads beside them and put their shoulder to the wheel and get stuck in. And they’re sound lads. No troublemakers. All sound lads and they’d go through a wall for you.

“There are no airs or graces about them. If they’re asked to do something, they’ll do it. It mightn’t be exactly what they want to do, but they’ll do it. Like Dan Redmond for example, he’s a corner-forward for Carnew Emmets Senior team, and he’s playing centre-back for me, and he’s giving out about it for the last two years. But he’ll do it and he’s doing a great job. The heart that man has. He’s as strong as a bull. And he’s asked to do that, and he does it.

“I think it’s going to be a great game. If the league game is anything to go by, it will be end-to-end, fast-moving, two teams just going at it, playing football, keeping the ball. They move the ball very fast. We struggled with that for long periods, and that’s the way it’s going to be.

“I think there will be nothing in it. Over the years, I think I’ve been involved in seven county finals, we lost one by two points, and every other one there was a point in it.

Anthony Holly has retained his captain from 2022, and why wouldn’t he, given the leadership qualities Sean Hughes has displayed, and given the contribution Sean and his two brothers, Conor and Niall, have made to the border school.

“Over the last 10 years, every club has given star players. They’re not all coming from the one club. I’m thinking of Brendan McCrea from Carnew, Eoin D’Arcy from Tinahely, Aodh Doyle from Craanford, Ian McDonald from Annacurra, any number of lads, Robert Lambert from Aughrim, the Hughes boys from Kilanerin, Danny Gardiner from Castletown, absolute animals for us.

“Sean, Conor and Niall Hughes. They all played. Sean was captain last year and he’s captain again this year. I keep telling him that he’s the best Hughes. He has big boots to fill. Niall was a super footballer; Conor was a super footballer. Niall won a county title here, maybe two. Conor would an Under-14 South Leinster title and Sean has won one and is going for another. The addition they have made to the school has been huge,” he said.

Anthony Holly says this game will probably need someone to stand up and be counted in much the same way that Aughrim’s McGuckian did in 2022.

“Someone is hopefully going to stick their head up and win the game for us. Last year it was Joe McGuckian. He scored an outrageous point. A young lad, and to throw a dink at that stage on a horrible day and stick it over the bar from 35 yards, it was just incredible. And he was only 15 or 16 at the time.

“This is our first time playing St. Kevin’s in a county final in 10 years or more. They beat us that day by two points. St. Kevin’s are exactly the same as us, they’re a border school. They’ll be bringing exactly what we’re bringing. It will be hard-hitting, it will be fair, move the ball fast. I think it will be a tense affair. They’ve won 10, we’ve won 11. We’ve been one of the strong schools for the past 10 or 15 years but we don’t take that for granted. We haven’t been favourites going into any of these games. Last year we weren’t favourites. On paper, Coláiste Chraobh Abhann were far stronger.

“We’ve always got stuck into these games, they’ve always been tight, never particularly high-scoring and hopefully it’s a good day, a good crowd and let the two teams at it,” he added.