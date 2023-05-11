Coláiste Bhríde defend their Wicklow Schools ‘A’ football crown with victory over gallant St. Kevin’s

Entertaining dogfight needed extra-time to separate two quality sides

The St. Kevin's team who lost out to Colaiste Bhríde Carnew in the Wicklow Schools Senior 'A' football championship final in Echelon Park Aughrim on Wednesday evening.

Coláiste Bhríde goalkeeper Luke Wallace with his mother, Lorna, celebrate after the final whistle of the Wicklow Schools Senior 'A' football championship final.

The Colaiste Bhríde Carnew footballers celebrate with the Gleeson Cup following their victory over St. Kevin's in the Wicklow Schools Senior 'A' football championship.

St. Kevin’s CC Dunlavin 1-9

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew came through the expected dogfight of a decider against a gallant St. Kevin’s CC of Dunlavin to claim their second Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ football championship crown on the trot on Wednesday evening in Echelon Park Aughrim.

And what a battle this proved to be. Low-scoring and free-flowing, end-to-end and nail-bitingly tense, we needed extra-time to separate these two fine sides, with a strong burst late on from Anthony Holly’s side finally putting enough daylight between them and Denis Ring’s warriors and leaving the defending champions the victors when referee Eddie Leonard sounded his final whistle.

Accuracy in front of the posts would prove to be St. Kevin’s downfall, they kicked 14 wides compared to Coláiste Bhríde’s six. But what courage and tenacity they showed throughout this contest, coming back from the dead at the end of normal time to draw level with Colaiste Bhríde and force the game to extra-time, matching the Carnew students in every way in the first 10 minutes before finally succumbing to a side with a stronger bench and a savage will to win.

Anthony Holly’s side had reached the final following a tough battle with Colaiste Chraobh Abhann in the semi-final while St. Kevin’s had disposed of Pres Bray in a cracking game in Laragh in their last-four showdown, so the scene was set for a tight, tense final at Echelon Park Aughrim, and that’s exactly what the decent crowd of spectators got once the ball was thrown in at 6pm on beautiful, sunny evening with brief showers beforehand leaving the surface slick underfoot.

Colaiste Bhride's captain Sean Hughes lifts the cup high following the Wicklow Schools Senior 'A' football championship final against St. Kevin's.

St. Kevin’s showed intent early on when playing against the wind but could only gift Luke Wallace in the Coláiste Bhríde goal three easy takes from balls dropped short and two wides, the first from Shane Corrigan, the second from Cian Deering who was named at 10 but started in the corner in a switch with Eoin Deering.

Cian hadn’t been available for the semi-final due to being with the county Under-20s and had been carrying an injury into the final but still put in a massive shift for his side which included scoring the leveling point at the end of normal time to send the game to extra-time.

A cleverly taken short free from Coláiste Bhríde captain Sean Hughes to Carnew’s Richard Greene allowed the lively corner-forward open the scoring with two on the clock and this was followed up by a fine point from Darragh Dee after a ball from Brandon Rossiter that will go down as a goal chance for the defending champions. Credit to Jake Muldowney in the St. Kevin’s goal who made himself big and forced Dee to blaze over the bar. Last year’s Under-19 player of the year would have a superb game between the posts for Denis Ring’s side, pulling off two cracking saves in the opening half.

Rossiter’s battle with St. Kevin’s full-back Archie O’Rourke was worth the admission price alone, along with the tussle between Joe McGuckian and Hollywood’s Ciaran Traynor with the Hollywood man keeping the Aughrim attacker relatively quiet in the game only for last year’s hero to pop up when his side needed him and fire over a massive score with the fist in the first half of extra-time.

A foul on the hard-working Bradley Guing allowed Ross Sheridan to fire over the first score from St. Kevin’s. What a game the captain would have. Started at centre-forward, moved inside for a time in the first half when he grabbed a wicked goal and scoring 1-5 of 1-9 for his team as well as putting in a massive shift over the course of the 80-odd minutes.

Coláiste Bhríde full-forward Brandon Rossiter did well to collect a fine ball from Ruairi O’Brien but could only register a second wide moments before gathering again, rounding O’Rourke and watching as his low shot was saved superbly by Jake Muldowney in the St. Kevin’s goal.

Coláiste Bhríde's Larry Kinsella and Ross Sheridan of St. Kevin's in action in Echelon Park Aughrim.

A free for a foul on Larry Kinsella, moved forward by Eddie Leonard, allowed Sean Hughes a chance from a free from the 45 and the Kilanerin man fired over with aplomb with the breeze at his back.

Moments later at the other end, Eoin Deering was fouled, and Ross Sheridan stepped up and made it 0-3 to 0-2 in favour of Coláiste Bhríde with 20 minutes of hard-hitting action behind us.

Hughes pushed it out to 0-4 to 0-2 and following a wasteful spell that seen Rossiter thwarted by Muldowney for a second time and St. Kevin’s register three wides on the trot, the switch of Sheridan and Guing paid rich dividends when the Donard-The Glen man gathered a long ball before finishing home sweetly to the back of Luke Wallace’s net to give St. Kevin’s the lead at 1-2 to 0-4 and confidence boosted knowing that they would have the breeze behind them for the second 30.

It was Colaiste Bhríde’s turn to prove wasteful early in the second half when they bagged two wides, but a fine Sean Hughes free leveled matters not long after Anthony Holly sprung Wicklow Minor star Eddie Cullen from the bench.

Sheridan replied after nine but a powerful burst from Coláiste Bhríde that saw them record points from Daniel Bolger, Sean Hughes (free) and a rasper of a goal from Shillelagh-Coolboy’s Cullen left the Carnew students leading by 1-7 to 1-3 with 19 gone in the second half.

St. Kevin’s were making changes, bringing in Matthew Doyle, David Peppard and Eoghan Lawlor as they looked to introduce fresh legs.

They added four wides to their tally between the 14th and 24th minutes but from there to the end they launched a stunning recovery.

It began with a fine effort from play from the inspirational team captain Ross Sheridan, followed by Bradley Guing and then a free from Sheridan to leave just a single point between the sides.

Big moments need big players and up stepped Cian Deering to fire over the crossbar and send this thoroughly entertaining final to extra-time.

Alas, for Denis Ring’s charges, they added another three wides to their tally before Joe McGuckian fisted over to give Coláiste Bhríde a narrow lead, but Cian Deering struck back smartly, and the sides finished the first half of extra-time all square at 1-8 apiece.

Could St. Kevin’s ask any more of their soldiers, many of whom were cramping badly, with some players who were taken off having to be reintroduced? Or could Coláiste Bhríde who looked to have the stronger of the benches, push on and claim their second title on the trot?

The second question was the one that was answered with intensity. Brendan Bolger fired over to send Colaiste Bhríde in front from where they wouldn’t be caught. Richard Greene added another, the pass from Annacurra’s Adam Healy, and then team captain Sean Hughes split the posts with a free won by the excellent Dan Redmond to leave it 1-11 to 1-8.

St. Kevins never gave up, and kept fighting and fighting, registering a late point from Eoin Deering, but time ran out as they hunted for a match-winning goal, and the final whistle sent the Colaiste Bhríde players and mentors into rapture on the field and their spectators wild with delight in the stand.

Heartbreak for St. Kevin’s but what a huge role they played in the biggest day in the Wicklow Post Primary Schools GAA calendar, and how proud they should be of their efforts.

Sean Hughes, the third and last of three brothers from Kilanerin to represent Colaiste Bhríde with pride and distinction, proudly accepted the cup for a second time from Jim Murphy and hoisting it into the beautiful evening sky to the roars of delight from below.

St. Kevin’s had fine warriors all over the field, Muldowney, O’Rourke, Traynor, Sheridan, Cian and Eoin Deering, Ciaran Clarke and the teak-tough Martin Byrne catching the eye throughout. Rory Corrigan was a major player for Denis Ring’s side while Darragh Corrigan, Bradley Guing, Shane Corrigan, Dylan Dunning, Luke Bagnell, Joshua Farrell and all the subs worked hard throughout.

For Coláiste Bhríde this was more of a collective effort than a game dominated by one of two particular players. Aside from the goal, Luke Wallace was flawless, his kick-outs of a very high standard, especially one late on when St. Kevin’s were coming hard, and he picked out Sean Hughes with a missile on the 45.

Tinahely’s Odhran Doyle and Annacurra’s Oliver Doyle and Adam Healy hardly put a foot wrong all evening in the full-back line while Tim Ivers of Kilanerin, Dan Redmond of Carnew Emmets and Shillellagh-Coolboy’s Ruairi O’Brien shone bright over the entire game.

Sean Hughes was a true leader, scoring five points and driving his side on. Darragh Dee, Zach Jordan and Daniel Bolger put in big shifts, Bolger taking about five fierce looking blows to the head but bouncing back off the ground every time.

Joe McGuckian had Ciaran Traynor to deal with and still popped up at vital times. Brandon Rossiter was busy and locked in a battle with O’Rourke for much of the game while Richard Greene chipped in with two big scores and had a busy evening.

Colaiste Bhríde’s bench contributed 1-1 to their score, the goal from Eddie Cullen, Brendan Bolger with the point while Eoghan Murphy brought energy to the closing stages when it was badly needed.

But it was midfielder Larry Kinsella who proved to be the star of the evening in the eyes of the match commentary team in the press box at Echelon Park Aughrim. Decked out in flamboyantly orange football boots, the Tinahely man put in a massive shift from start to finish.

A super win for Anthony Holly’s men. Many of these soldiers have played their final game with Coláiste Bhríde. They leave the jerseys in a fine place thanks to their outstanding efforts.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew: Luke Wallace (Carnew Emmets); Odhran Doyle (Tinahely), Oliver Doyle (Annacurra), Adam Healy (Annacurra); Tim Ivers (Kilanerin), Dan Redmond (Carnew Emmets), Ruairi O’Brien (Shillelagh-Coolboy); Sean Hughes (0-5, 5f) (Capt., Kilanerin), Larry Kinsella (Tinahely); Darragh Dee (0-1) (Kilrush-Askamore), Zach Jordan (Carnew Emmets), Daniel Bolger (0-1) (Kilanerin); Joe McGuckian (0-1) (Aughrim), Brandon Rossitter (Shillelagh-Coolboy), Richard Greene (0-2) (Carnew Emmets). Subs: Eddie Cullen (1-0) for D Dee (36), Brendan Bolger (0-1) for Z Jordan (58), Eoghan Murphy for R Greene (60+14).

St. Kevin’s CC: Jake Muldowney (Dunlavin); Joshua Farrell (Dunlavin), Archie O’Rourke (Dunlavin), Ciaran Traynor (Hollywood); Darragh Corrigan (Dunlavin), Rory Corrigan (Hollywood), Martin Byrne (Dunlavin); Dylan Dunning (St. Laurence’s), Luke Bagnell (Dunlavin); Eoin Deering (0-1) (Dunlavin), Ross Sheridan (1-5, 4f) (Capt. Donard-The Glen), Shane Corrigan (Hollywood), Cian Deering (0-2) (Dunlavin), Bradley Guing (0-1) (Dunlavin), Ciaran Clarke (Hollywood). Subs: Dylan Whyte (Donard-The Glen) for J Farrell (30), Matthew Doyle (Donard-The Glen) for D Dunning (44), David Peppard for S Corrigan (52), Eoghan Lawlor for E Deering (54), Dylan Dunning for C Clarke (58), Shane Corrigan for Luke Bagnell (60+2), Tom Doyle for S Corrigan (60+6), Eoin Deering for A O’Rourke (60+14).

Referee: Eddie Leonard (St. Patrick’s)