Clubs to vote on proposal to hold early U19 football championship

Competition would run from end of June to the start of July

Wicklow GAA clubs will vote next Monday night on whether to hold and early Under-19 football championship in 2023.

One of the laments during last year’s Peter Keogh Under-19 football championship was how it was such a pity that we couldn’t watch these fine young footballers in action when the sod is dry, and days are long.

Well, that wish may soon be granted if a proposal to clubs from the fixtures CCC to hold the championship between June 23 and July 8 gets approval at next Monday evening’s county board meeting in the AGB clubhouse in Ballymoney.

“The Fixtures CCC would like to propose an Under-19 football championship is played at the end of June and start of July,” they said in a communication with clubs this week. “The CCC have identified five dates that they feel could accommodate Under-19 matches depending on the number of teams and level of interest in a proposed championship.

“We have included all relevant matches that are also around these dates for clubs to see all activity.

The only alternative is to play the Under-19 championship through November and December as in previous years,” they added.

The opening round of the championship would be Friday, June 23, if the proposal gets the support from clubs, with the remaining fixtures being Wednesday, June 28, Saturday July 1, Wednesday, July 5 and Saturday, July 8.

In between those dates there are three rounds of Senior football league games as well as two rounds of the Minor football championship and one of the Minor hurling. Of the three Senior football league games, one of those is the Division 1 final which takes place on Friday, July 7, but organisers say changes can be made.

Clubs were asked to get in touch with the Wicklow GAA Fixtures CCC by this Friday and the proposal will then be put to the floor of the next Coiste Condae meeting on Monday, May 29.