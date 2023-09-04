Clinical Bray Emmets are fully focused on fifth crown after bruising battle with Glenealy

Missed goal chances costly for Reds in dress rehearsal

Glenealy 0-11

The positives for defending champions Bray Emmets following this Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash with Glenealy in Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday afternoon were many.

They carved out an eight-point victory over a tough Glenealy outfit while hardly ever having to come out of third gear and having the luxury of taking off John Henderson, Marc Lennon and Shane Lohan at half-time.

When Glenealy pulled level at 1-6 to 0-9 five minutes into the second half, Paul Carley’s men were able to put the boot down in that trademark second-half surge of theirs and outscore the Reds by 0-10 to 0-2 in 25 minutes of championship hurling.

They were also able to remove Seanie Maloney and Pádraig Doyle from the fray relatively early.

Bray's Pádraig Doyle wins this race for possession with Glenealy's Tommy Doyle.

The five-in-a-row chasers kept Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men to four points from play in 60 minutes of hurling and had big games from the likes of Diarmuid Masterson, Ben McCormack, Ben Kearney and goalkeeper Peter O’Reilly.

They didn’t even need to call upon the attacking services of Eoin McCormack, and Ronan McMahon wasn’t even named in the panel.

But Glenealy will take plenty of plus points from the fixture as well.

They were still well in this game for much of it without the services of Danny Staunton, Matthew Traynor, Robert Byrne and Warren Kavanagh.

The Reds had goal chances saved and missed on four occasions in the second half and one glaring opportunity in the first. If they create them and convert them in the semi-final, who knows what might happen.

They lost Michael Óg O’Neill to injury at the end of the first half and were still well in this game up to the end of the third quarter.

Glenealy's Cormac Byrne looks to sidestep Bray's Davy Maloney.

They held Bray’s inside line of Moorehouse, Boland and Ben McCormack to 1-5 from play, although a lack of supply may have plenty to do with that stat as well as the tenacity of the Glenealy defence, but John Manley, Joey Driver and Ronan Manley were in superb form in this game.

What exactly these two teams got from this game is completely unknown, although a competitive fixture is certainly better than a training session when all is said and done.

The problem with the two games at the weekend was the danger of injury and red cards for all sides, and while Michael Óg O’Neill was helped from the field after a collision with Diarmuid Masterson along the sideline on the bank side (and hopefully he will make a full recovery), there didn’t appear to be any other incidents of major significance that will have any effect on the semi-finals when they come rolling around.

So, what can we predict from that semi-final between these two teams having watched the joust on Sunday afternoon?

We can go out on a limb and say that a full-strength Bray Emmets should have too much for Glenealy but that has to come with the caveat that everything depends on whether the Reds’ goal threat can be dealt with mercilessly by the Bray defence because any leakage, especially early on, could turn this game on its head.

We can also say that given some unpleasant looking exchanges on two separate occasions as two Bray substitutes made their way past the Glenealy dugout in the second half that there will be very little love lost between these two teams when the ball is thrown in at the start of the last-four showdown.

Points from Pádraig Doyle and Shane Lohan got Paul Carley’s side off to a healthy start in the opening five minutes while they also registered two wides in that time.

Glenealy, who started the game with numerous changes to their programme team, started to exert some influence on the game and surged out to a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after 11 thanks to white flags from James Byrne, Gavin Weir (free), Jonathan O’Neill Jnr and Gary Hughes.

Bray's Diarmuid Masterson is challenged by Glenealy's James Byrne.

Cian O’Neill was given the task of handling the playmaking threat of Diarmuid Masterson, but the Bray man would gather a fine Peter O’Reilly restart and nonchalantly stroke over the bar while on the run and a Christy Moorehouse converted free leveled matters moments later, with Paul Carley roaring at his players to push up on the Glenealy puck-outs.

Michael Óg O’Neill would be switched on to Masterson during the first half as Glenealy tried to limit his impact.

Bray would register 10 wides and Glenealy nine in this game, with both notching one of those each in the next few minutes but a Gavin Weir free would give the Reds the lead for the last time at the end of the first quarter.

If Paul Carley was looking for things to hammer home in the next few weeks, it would be the number of attacks that broke down as Bray headed for the Glenealy goal in the opening half, but one such attack did enjoy success, when a long ball from Luke Maloney to Christy Moorehouse saw the attacker feed Marc Lennon on the overlap and the captain flicked across to Mikey Boland who finished to the back of the net for a massive score in the context of the game at that moment in time.

Glenealy were seeking out their inside forwards with long ball time after time and the Bray management were far from happy with their forwards who were allowing the Reds’ defenders space and time to get the deliveries away.

A Moorehouse free made it 1-5 to 0-5 for Bray after 21 but the sides should have been level three minutes later when Gary Byrne won possession from a Bray attack and started a move that ended with Jonathan O’Neill Jnr flicking wide when Peter O’Reilly’s goal was gaping in front of him, although he only had a split second to finish.

Gavin Weir cut the deficit with a converted free after 29 while a Moorehouse 65 left three in it at the break, with Glenealy having to plan without the services of Michael Óg O’Neill for the second half after he left the field through injury.

Paul Carley made a triple substitution during the break and Glenealy profited from the disruption by drawing level through three points from Gavin Weir frees while Tommy Doyle and Diarmuid Masterson picked up yellow cards, Doyle now trying to manage the fleet-footed Bray man.

Two Christy Moorehouse frees returned Bray to the lead but two wides kept Glenealy well within reach, while Gary Hughes watched as his shot for goal be saved by Peter O’Reilly when a major here could have transformed the game.

Gavin Weir brought the Reds to within one from a free but in a flash, Bray were three ahead again, Brian Nesbitt and Moorehouse (free) stretching the lead at the end of the third quarter.

Mikey Boland, held relatively quiet during this game, flashed over a wicked score after 17 while things began to heat up, with Michael Anthony O’Neill receiving a yellow card from Max Molloy after Alan Driver had been forced off after receiving a blow to the head.

A Gavin Weir free was saved on the Bray line with the score reading 1-12 to 0-10 and Gary Hughes fired a goal chance wide after 25.

Mikey Boland drifted over a screamer from the sideline with John Manley in hot pursuit, and points from the superb Luke Maloney, Ben McCormack and Christy Moorehouse pushed Bray out to an unassailable lead while Glenealy would see Peter O’Reilly save another goal chance after 31, from a free off the hurl of Gary Hughes.

It will take a monumental effort from Glenealy to take Bray Emmets down in the semi-final.

They’ll need at least three goals to do it, and a performance of gargantuan proportions but going by Bray’s displays all season, they look to have too much quality all over the field.

Bray Emmets: Peter O’Reilly; Ben Kearney, Daire Henderson, Seanie Maloney; Shane Lohan (0-1), John Henderson, Pádraig Doyle (0-1); Arran Murphy, Luke Maloney (0-1); Davy Maloney, Marc Lennon, Diarmuid Masterson (0-1); Ben McCormack (0-2), Christy Moorehouse (0-7, 5f, 1 65), Mikey Boland (1-2). Subs: Daire Lohan for J Henderson, Brian Nesbitt (0-1) for M Lennon, Cian Lohan for S Lohan (all H/T), Cathal Ó Dualachain for S Maloney (40), Karl Lacey for P Doyle (51).

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; John Manley, Joey Driver, Ronan Manley; Cian O’Neill, Gary Byrne, Michael Óg O’Neill; Sam O’Dowd, Tommy Doyle; Alan Driver, Gavin Weir (0-7, 7f), James Byrne (0-1); Jonathan O’Neill Jnr (0-1), Gary Hughes (0-2), Jamie Byrne. Subs: Jack Kavanagh for M Óg O’Neill (inj, 33), Emmet Byrne for Tommy Doyle (43), TJ O’Neill for A Driver (50)

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)