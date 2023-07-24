Classy Kiltegan shine bright to topple Éire Óg Greystones

David Galway’s men have plenty of power, pace and panache

Éire Óg Greystones 1-6

Kiltegan cruised to victory over Éire Óg Greystones in this starkly one-sided Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash at a damp Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday evening.

As if determined to further emphasise their significant improvement and ambition this season despite their somewhat unfortunate defeat to Bray Emmets in their opener the previous week, Kiltegan went for the jugular here, especially in the first half, with Éire Óg simply not able to live with their pace and power.

David Galway’s side powered out to a 2-15 to 0-4 advantage at the break, the goals from the rampant Seanie Germaine and the hugely impressive Jack O’Toole who along with James Boland looks to be quality hurlers who will grace the hurling fields for club and county for many years to come.

Without the target figure of Anto Byrne at full-forward and the defensive doggedness of Peter Keane, Éire Óg were shorn of two major assets in this game, and while they battled hard with good showings from Bill O’Toole, James Cranley, Andy Walsh and Brian Lawless, they never looked in a position to be able to match Kiltegan’s ferocity, fitness or hurling.

Stephen Hoary’s men will face Glenealy next Saturday afternoon and how they bounce back from this defeat to Kiltegan will determine much about how they will fare in this encounter where a good showing would send them into the long break in a far better mindset than would have lay upon them last weekend.

Kiltegan's Rory Finn tries to keep this ball in as Éire Óg's Paddy Igoe closes in.

Kiltegan were electric. Just electric. James Boland defied his young age by producing an outstanding display in the half-back line.

Ciaran Harmon might have been the only Kiltegan player from number seven to 15 who didn’t score but his performance was huge.

All over the field you could pick out stars for the Kiltegan side. Their starting full-forward line bagged 2-8 with Seanie Germaine leaving the field six minutes into the second half. The explosive Mark Murphy grabbed five points, four from play. Aaron Byrne sizzled, and Kieran Conway must be part-made of steel.

If David Galway was looking for areas to improve on then he would probably zone in on the second half where they hit nine wides, three from frees, and dropped the ball short to Dan O’Neill on several occasions.

Granted, they made five changes relatively early on but if they want to bring the O’Donoghue home for the first time since 2001 then they are going to have to be utterly ruthless in front of goal.

Such was the Kiltegan dominance early in the first half, goalkeeper Sean Murphy took his first puck-out 10 minutes into the game following James Cranley’s opening score for Éire Og Greystones by which time David Galway’s charges were ahead by 0-7 to 0-1.

The full-forward line had a point each after five minutes, the first from Kieran Conway thanks to a sweet flick over a defender’s head, the second from a Germaine free and the third from Jack O’Toole after a long ball from the busy Liam Keogh.

Éire Óg went short from most of their puck-outs in the first half but they ran into trouble around the Kiltegan 45 where Boland, Eoin O’Neill, Aaron Byrne, Liam Keogh and Aaron Byrne were prowling. Once beyond there, they ran into the brick wall of Michael Mangan, Bryan Kearney and Colm Keogh.

Mark Murphy was relentless in this game and grabbed a fine point to make it 0-4 to 0-0 shortly before Dan O’Neill saved smartly from Brandon Ryan who had collected from Seanie Germaine with seven on the clock. The resulting 65 was stroked over by an in-form Germaine.

Further points from Rory Finn and Germaine made it 0-7 to 0-0 just before James Cranley got Éire Óg off the mark.

Kiltegan added three more points before Cranley bagged Éire Óg’s second, they scored by Conway, Brandon Ryan (free) and Aaron Byrne, but the game was over as a contest a few minutes later when Seanie Germaine profited from excellent work by Kieran Conway in a battle with Billy Cuddihy to fire home the game’s opening goal and make it 1-10 to 0-2 with 16 on the clock.

The Greystones men added points either side of a Mark Murphy beauty, but Kiltegan powered on with white flags from Germaine (free) and Aaron Byrne and Jack O’Toole’s wicked goal to make it 2-13 to 0-4 with 26 minutes elapsed.

A lovely long run up the field allowed team captain Liam Keogh to get in on the scoring act and Jack O’Toole rifled over a free to send Kiltegan into the dressing room with an unassailable 2-15 to 0-4 lead.

Nothing seemed to go right for Éire Óg. After enduring a strong start to the second half by Kiltegan they looked to have landed a blow when Luke Dorgan fired home past Sean Murphy nine minutes in, but referee Ciaran Manley ruled the goal out after it was deemed the ball had been touched on the ground in the lead up to the score.

To make matters worse for Stephen Hoary’s men, Kiltegan had unleashed Podge O’Toole from the bench after the break, and 60 seconds after the Éire Óg goal was ruled out, the Wicklow Senior football captain showed sublime feet and hurling skills to dance his way past a defender and launch a missile across the goal to the top corner of Dan O’Neill’s net.

James Cranley showed his class when finally getting the goal his performance deserved after 17 minutes. It came from one of the numerous balls Kiltegan dropped short in the second half and involved great work from Paddy Igoe, James Cahill and Bill O’Toole, but made just a slight indent on the Kiltegan lead, 3-16 to 1-5.

With the intensity gone from the fixture, Kiltegan sailed on, finishing out 3-20 to 1-6 winners.

They take on Avondale/Barndarrig on Friday night. A similar result to this one is very much on the cards if they play in the same manner that they did last weekend.

Whether it’s an electric short ball game or deploying long seeking rockets inside, this Kiltegan team are a joy to watch. Their games against Carnew and Glenealy are going to be absolute crackers in late August, early September.

Kiltegan: Sean Murphy; Michael Mangan, Bryan Kearney, Colm Keogh; James Boland, Eoin O’Neill, Brandon Ryan (0-1, f); Liam Keogh (0-1), Aaron Byrne (0-2); Rory Finn (0-1), Mark Murphy (0-5, 1f), Ciaran Harmon; Seanie Germaine (1-4, 2f, 1 65), Jack O’Toole (1-2, 1f), Kieran Conway (0-2). Subs: Podge O’Toole (1-1) for R Finn (H/T), Padraig Byrne for E O’Neill (H/T), Steven Coogan for S Germaine (36), Cathal Fitzgerald for L Keogh (36), Colm O’Connor for C Keogh (36).

Éire Óg Greystones: Dan O’Neill; Kris Flynn, Billy Cuddihy, Brian Lawless; Kevin Cronin, Stephen Kelly, Paddy Igoe; Eoghan Potts, James Cahill; Andrew Walsh (0-1), Bill O’Toole, Mick Walsh; James Cranley (1-4, 2f), Graeme Mahon, Luke Dorgan (0-1). Subs: Craig Byrne for P Igoe (49), Graham Mahon for B O’Toole (46), Killian Foley for K Cronin (60).

Referee: Ciaran Manley (Glenealy)