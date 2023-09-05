Classy Kiltegan produce the goods against Éire Óg in U16 ‘B’ camogie final

Gallant Greystones side can hold their heads very high

Parents Emma and Tamas Majlath with their daughters Romi and Tunde agfter Kiltegan's win over Éire Óg.

Kiltegan goalkeeper Aoife Boland with her proud family after the 'B' final in Pearse's Park.

The Kiltegan Under-16 camogie team after their victory over Éire Óg Greystones in the 'B' championship final in Pearse's Park on Sunday.

Éire Óg Greystones 3-7

Kiltegan’s Under-16 camogie team produced a superb display of quality hurling to see off a gallant Éire Óg Greystones side in the ‘B’ county final in sun kissed Pearse’s Park on Sunday morning.

Having a team built on the solid foundation of a class goalkeeper in Aoife Boland was a major boost for the west Wicklow side and quality players such as Leah Spillane, Tunde Majlath, Eimear O’Toole and Ella Boland in midfield, the outstanding Aishling O’Toole at centre-forward, a useful full-forward line of Sophie Donoghue, Emily Ryan and Ciara Carmody not to mention a strong bench made them a tough opponent for the Greystones girls.

But the scoreline is probably a tad harsh on the Éire Óg side who lost absolutely nothing in this defeat.

Had they taken one or two of the plethora of goal chances they created in the opening half, this game could have finished much tighter than it did, and they too had plenty of talent among their ranks with Aoibhinn Hartley, Caoimhe Davis, Ciara O’Farrell, Sadhbh Hartley and Meabh Gurrin really catching the eye throughout this keenly contested decider.

Kiltegan hit the front early on through points from Aishling O’Toole and Eimear O’Toole (free) and a fortuitous goal from the hurl of Ciara Carmody whose speculative shot deceived Kate Macadam in the Éire Óg goal.

Missed chances would be the curse of the Greystones day, with a wide, a shot across the bows cleared by the Kiltgegan defence and a wide coming from a blocked goal chance all they had to show for the opening 10 minutes.

In the lead up to their opening point, a free from Sadhbh Hartley, they hit the Kiltegan crossbar through Caoimhe Davis who also had her follow up shot blocked by a tenacious defence.

Éire Óg would spurn two further goal chances before Kiltegan struck back at the other end with points from Emily Ryan and Lilly Hayes to open up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead with 16 gone.

Yet another squandered opportunity of a major arrived after 18 for the Greystones girls but Kiltegan were having no such troubles, adding points from Emily Ryan, Aishling O’Toole and a goal from a free by Eimear O’Toole to leave the scoreboard reading 2-6 to 0-1 with 28 gone.

The striking of Aishling O’Toole was a joy to watch all game and she sliced over a screamer from a tight angle to increase the Kiltegan lead and leave Éire Óg with a mountain to climb.

However, substitute Meabh Gurrin rifled over a peach just before the half-time whistle to leave it 2-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Hope surged through the Éire Óg players and supporters’ veins seconds after referee Max Molloy had restarted the game for the second half when Sadhbh Hartley fired a rocket to the back of Aoife Boland’s net, but credit to Kiltegan and their star Aishling O’Toole, they responded superbly with three points on the trot from the team captain.

Sadhbh Hartley bagged a wicked score from distance with nine gone in the second half, but the game was over as a contest when Eimear O’Toole (free) and substitute Romi Majlath fired home a pair of goals to make it 4-10 to 1-3 with 13 gone.

Éire Óg battled bravely and left all in attendance in no doubt that they have a very bright future in the game of camogie, Caoimhe Davis and Ella Andrews raising white flags with tasty scores.

Kate Macadam pulled off a fine save from Eimear O’Toole after 20 while Aoife Boland did likewise at the other end.

A ripper of a shot from Meadbh Gurrin sizzled to the back of Boland’s net after 23 before Lilly Hayes finished a goalmouth scramble for Kiltegan’s fifth major of the game.

A late surge from the Éire Óg girls saw Sadhbh Hartley have a shot saved and another come crashing back off the crossbar before Ella Andrews fired over a fine point, Caoimhe Davis bagged a goal and Kate Meyler finished the scoring with a sweet effort.

Kiltegan were class, and fully deserved their win.

Éire Óg can hold their heads high. They’re coming.

Kiltegan: Aoife Boland; Caoimhe Jackson, Leah Spillane, Robyn Hanbidge; Lucy Keane, Tunde Majlath, Orlaith Whelan; Eimear O’Toole (2-2, 1-1f, 1-1 45), Ella Boland; Áine Goggin, Aishling O’Toole (0-7), Lilly Hayes (1-1); Sophie Donoghue, Emily Ryan (0-2), Ciara Carmody (1-0). Subs: Gemma Doyle for R Hanbidge, Holly-Marie Byrne for Á Goggin, Clodagh O’Toole for C Carmody, Katelyn Keogh for L Hayes, Romi Majlath (1-0).

Éire Óg Greystones: Kate Macadam; Sofia McDarby, Leah Fallon, Georgia Cullen; Maisie C Grey, Aoibhinn Hartley, Áine Ryan; Ella Andrews (0-2), Lauren O’Leary; Caoimhe Davis (1-1), Ciara O’Farrell, Grace McDermott; Saoirse Cran Nic Oireachtaigh, Sadhbh Hartley (1-2, 1f), Maria Roche. Subs: Dearbhala Kinsella for S McDarby, Meabh Gurrin (1-1) S Crean Nic Oireachtaigh, Ella Versanova Downing for M Roche, Kate Meyler (0-1).

Referee: Max Molloy (Annacurra)