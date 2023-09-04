Classy Carnew Emmets claim third U16 ‘A’ camogie crown in a row with victory over battling Bray

Captain fantastic Aoife Molloy leads troops to another title

The Bray Emmets Under-16 camogie team who loist out to Carnew Emmets in the county 'A' championship final in Pearse's Park on Sunday.

Carly Brownrigg, Olivia Austin, Leanne Twamley, Aoife Neville and Sophie Twamley celebate winning the Under-16 'A' championship with young Carnew supporters in Arklow.

The Carnew Under-16 camogie team who defeated Bray Emmets in the county 'A' final in Arklow.

Bray Emmets 1-4

Captain fantastic Aoife Molloy led her Carnew Emmets camogie girls to their third successive Wicklow Under-16 championship title on Sunday when they defeated Bray by sixteen points at Pearse’s Park in Arklow.

When the teams clashed earlier in the competition, Bray held their opponents to a three-point victory, but Carnew went in for the kill from the off second time round.

And full-forward Molloy had the crucial support of several predators including Leanne Twamley, Laoise Doran and Muireann D’Arcy as Carnew racked up a decisive 3-14 to 1-4 win.

Carnew players Aoife Wafer and Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan celebrate their win with Faye Doran at the final whistle.

Trailing by 2-7 to 0-1 at the break, Bray’s players responded to the half-time pep talk of their mentors, got stuck in, scrapped for everything, out-scoring Carnew by 1-1 to 0-2 in the third quarter.

In the final quarter Carnew took back control and responded decisively with a further 1-5 for a well-deserved Under-16 camogie win.

Bray Emmets started sprightly and from the off full-forward Kimberly Kennedy fired wide of the Carnew Emmets posts from a pass from her midfielder Megan Dunne.

Nothing wayward about the shooting of Carnew’s Leanne Twamley and Laoise Doran as they edged their team into a two points lead inside as many minutes.

Young Carnew supporter Jessica Collins waits on the trophy presentation.

Kennedy was spot on for Bray next time as she finished off a searing solo with a point, but centre-forward Ciara Lambe grazed the goalpost with her shot from the left.

However, Carnew were now getting into the groove. On nine minutes winger Leanne Twamley blasted the Bray net and Aoife Wafer and midfielder Karen O’Brien followed up smartly with points.

Carnew in control, ahead 1-4 to 0-1 in the first quarter. Bray were faced by a very strong and solid Carnew defence and were not to score again for the remainder of the first half.

Faye Mulroe was unyielding at full-back and Tara Doran was a towering figure at centre-half.

At the other end Carnew continued to pile on agony for Bray. Aoife Molloy was leading by example as she wrapped two points from frees around a second Carnew goal.

Wing forward Laoise Doran completed the first-half scoring, leaving Carnew sitting pretty at the break, way out in front 2-7 to 0-1.

“You are so much better than that first half. Do not let your heads drop? You deserved to be in this final,” were the words of encouragement from the Bray mentors. And it was taken to heart by the players.

In the third quarter the Bray girls were matching up to their opponents everywhere. Contesting every ball fiercely.

Zoe Hannon came off the bench in the first half for wing-back Orla Fitzsimons. She was a shining example for her colleagues. Competitive and unyielding in the tackle.

Laoise O’Driscoll was solid at full-back. Kate Curran, midfielders Megan Dunne and Clodagh Kenny and full-forward Kimberly Kennedy were others catching the eye.

Battles raging all over the park. Bray applied pressure but Carnew’s alert keeper Laura Molloy denied Kimberly Kennedy.

Ten minutes without a score for either team. Carnew’s Laoise Doran broke the deadlock with the opening point of the second half on 40 minutes.

But it was Bray who were enjoying the greater control. Carnew’s goal had a couple of narrow escapes before Kennedy converted a 45 and followed up by rifling to the net.

Bray had outscored their opponents 1-1 to 0-2 in the third quarter. The gap narrowing slightly, 2-9 to 1-2.

That’s as good as it got for Bray. Carnew reestablished control once more.

Muireann D’Arcy led the onslaught this time, drilling home Carnew’s third goal and followed by a point.

Laoise Doran nailed a pair of beauties and singles from Aoife Molloy (free) and Aoife Wafer. All prime examples of the fire-power in this Carnew team.

Now Bray were restricted to just two points in final quarter. Kimberly Kennedy converted another free on 55 minutes and just before the end Kate Slattery saw her teasing shot drop over the crossbar instead of under it.

Aoife Molloy was presented the cup by the chairman of the camogie board, Ivor Lehane, who congratulated Carnew on achieving the difficult feat of winning a three-in-a-row.

And he praised the Bray Emmets girls who could be proud of themselves and their performance.

Carnew Emmets: Laura Molloy; Keelin Molloy, Faye Mulroe, Aimee Jordan; Lauren Myers, Tara Doran, Sophie Twamley; Karen O’Brien (0-1), Colleen Gregan; Leanne Twamley (1-1), Aoife Wafer (0-2), Laoise Doran (0-5); Muireann D’Arcy (1-1), Aoife Molloy (1-4, 3f), Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan. Subs: Maebh Molloy for C Kinsella, Aoife Neville for A Molloy, 0livia Austin for K Molloy, Carly Brownrigg for L Myers.

Bray Emmets: Niamh Redmond; Kate Butler, Laoise O’Driscoll, Anna Ni Chonchubhair; Katie Curran, Rosa Lackry, Orla Fitzsimons; Megan Dunne, Clodagh Kenny; Kate Slattery (0-1), Ciara Lambe, Melanie Lawlor; Nancy Harty, Kimberly Kennedy (1-3, 45), Sophie Lawlor. Subs: Zoe Hannon for O Fitzsimons, Louise Redmond for N Harty, Siofra Begley for A Ni Chonchubhair, Regan King for M Dunne.

Referee: Adelma Dowdall (Kildare)